Photographic Exhibition Visible Power: China's Stories Through News Images Earns Wide Acclaim

TIANJIN, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The touring exhibition Visible Power: China's Stories Through News Images has recently opened in Tianjin and other cities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Featuring 300 photographs, it presents a panoramic chronicle of the Chinese nation's great transformation - standing up, growing prosperous and becoming strong. The vivid display showcases remarkable achievements since the founding of the People's Republic of China, especially in the new era, displaying tangible Chinese strength through visual storytelling.

Launched in Tianjin on August 27, 2025, the exhibition draws more than 300 classic photos selected from the collection of the China Photo Archives under Xinhua News Agency. It is divided into twelve thematic sections: Born Amid Blood and Fire , Food and Clothing for All , Peaceful and Secure Lives , Earthshaking Changes Across Time and Space , Enriching the People and Livelihoods , Rural Revitalization , Solid Core Strength , Flourishing Thoughts , Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains , Peace and Prosperity for the Nation , Grace of China , and Hello Tianjin .

"Photographs are living history," said Zhao Jincan, a sophomore at Tianjin Foreign Studies University, who lingered long before the portrait Dr. Norman Bethune. "These are priceless images. From black-and-white shots to vivid, colorful frames, they transport me straight back to the scenes of history."

As written in the exhibition preface: "Stand before these photographs, and we see clearly the original aspiration and dreams that have guided the Communist Party of China through every step of its journey, as well as the sincere, profound aspirations of the Chinese people." These frozen moments embodying "China's strength" stage a cross-temporal dialogue of light and shadow along the banks of the Haihe River, letting the world witness China and letting Tianjin tell China's story to the globe.

Guided by the information office of Tianjin Municipal Government, the exhibition is co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency Tianjin Branch, Tianjin Foreign Studies University and Xinhua China Photo Service, and undertaken by Xinhua News & Information Center Tianjin Branch. Since its opening, it has drawn extensive attention and glowing reviews from all walks of society as well as international visitors.

Source: The Information Office of Tianjin Municipal Government