Bitget Wallet and alfred Bring Stablecoin Access to Latin America's Local Banking Rails





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has partnered with alfred to integrate a bank transfer-based on-ramp for users across Latin America. Through the integration, Bitget Wallet users in the region can now convert local currency into dollar-pegged stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, using a standard bank transfer, without a card or third-party application. The feature launches in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, with additional markets to follow.

Users initiate a transfer through a familiar domestic payment rail — Pix in Brazil, CVU in Argentina, SPEI in Mexico, or the equivalent local system in other supported markets — and receive stablecoins directly in their Bitget Wallet account. alfred is a Latin America-focused payments infrastructure company that connects stablecoin settlement to local banking networks across the region. Its existing partners include Fireblocks and Circle, and it operates across all markets around the clock.

"The on-ramp layer has been the most under-served part of the stablecoin experience in Latin America," said Luis Miller, Head of Partnerships at alfred. "For many users in the region, a local bank transfer is the most accessible way to move money. This integration means that's now enough to fund a stablecoin account directly."

The integration also strengthens Bitget Wallet's Onchain Payments Matrix — its global payment infrastructure powering stablecoin payments across both onchain and traditional financial systems. For Latin America, this means a user can now fund a stablecoin account via a domestic bank transfer, hold or earn yield on the balance, spend via the Bitget Wallet Card globally, pay at local merchants, or send funds cross-border through the app's remittance infrastructure.

"The stablecoin market in Latin America is real and growing fast, but it has largely been built for people who are already in crypto," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "This integration is about the next wave — users who understand the value of holding dollars digitally but haven't had a simple way in. A bank transfer they already use is the right starting point."

Stablecoin demand across Latin America is driven by inflation, currency volatility, and capital controls that have pushed households and businesses toward dollar-denominated digital assets for savings, remittances, and commerce. Yet, converting local currency into stablecoins has historically required opening a separate exchange account, navigating P2P trading, or having a card — the steps that add friction for users new to the market. The bank transfer channel opens a more direct path for users who have local banking access.

In 2025, stablecoin transaction volume across Latin America reached $324 billion, an 89% year-over-year increase — a trajectory that reflects both the scale of unmet demand and the speed at which the region is building alternatives to traditional financial infrastructure.

Users can visit the Bitget Wallet website for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance. Since 2018, it has given 100M+ users worldwide an onchain account to save, spend, and invest in crypto, supporting 1M+ tokens across 130+ blockchains, 100+ fiat currencies, Visa/Mastercard crypto cards, and localized payment methods. Its security is backed by industry-standard key encryption, a real-time risk engine, independent audits, and a US$300M+ user protection fund. In 2022, Bitget Wallet raised a US$100M funding round led by Dragonfly. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About alfred

At a time when commerce is becoming increasingly digital and businesses are expanding across borders, alfred has built a payments infrastructure platform designed to simplify the operational complexity of moving money throughout Latin America. Through a single integration, the platform connects local financial systems with digital asset technology, enabling businesses to move funds seamlessly across the region. As a B2B payments infrastructure provider, alfred unifies local banking rails, real-time payment systems, and stablecoins into a single API. This architecture enables fintechs, financial institutions, marketplaces, and multinational companies to operate cross-border payments with greater speed, transparency, and control while reducing friction and reliance on traditional intermediaries. With active operations in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, alfred has processed nearly four million transactions, serving more than 2.5 million users. The platform enables international settlements in minutes and supports currencies including MXN, BRL, COP, ARS, and USD, helping businesses efficiently manage cross-border capital flows across multiple jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9976c9ee-73bd-4acc-adfa-95a83f6164e0