Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's second quarter results 2026

Hydro's second quarter results 2026 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on July 22, 2026. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the release.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. A Q&A session will follow directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, please use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or preregistration is required.

It is also possible to join the conference using the dial-in option:

Norway +47 2400 4736

London, UK +44 330 088 5830

New York, US +1 929 205 6099

Find your local number

Meeting ID: 935 7810 1684

We advise you to check in advance whether your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi

+47 95882355

Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com