ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
15 JULY 2026 at 9.00 EEST
45,611 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 45,611 A shares have been converted into 45,611 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 15 July 2026.
The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 31,373,179 A shares and 109,761,099 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 737,224,679.
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.