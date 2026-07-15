Recover™ and Ünteks Group Partner to Scale Recycled Cotton in Knitwear

Madrid, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recover™, a global producer of low‑impact, high‑quality recycled cotton fiber, announces a new partnership with Ünteks Group, a vertically integrated textile manufacturer based in Turkey.

The collaboration focuses on the development of circular knit fabrics and garments, combining Recover’s recycled cotton fiber with Ünteks Group’s integrated capabilities across knitting, dyeing, printing, and garment production.

Designed for high-volume, everyday applications, the collection currently features a range of versatile circular knit constructions, including single jersey (RFCS134 and RFCS110), fleece (RFCS100), interlock (RFCS106), terry (RFCS101), rib 2×1 (RFCS135), and pique, with additional constructions to be introduced as the collection expands. All fabrics will incorporate a minimum of 20% Recover™ recycled cotton, offering a balance of performance, consistency, reduced environmental impact, and increased transparency across the value chain.

With more than 30 years of textile expertise, Ünteks Group brings a strong manufacturing foundation and an integrated production model that enables reliable quality at scale. Its production capacity, reaching up to 1.5 thousand tons of fabric and 1 million garments per month, supports efficient execution and fast time‑to‑market for global brands. Its Turkey‑based manufacturing footprint also provides strategic proximity to Europe, enabling greater flexibility and responsiveness to regional market needs.

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“One of the key strengths of Ünteks is their ability to take circular knit fabrics through to finished garments with a high level of consistency,” said Matthew Neville, Chief Commercial Officer of Recover™. “That makes them a strong partner for our collection, where the focus is on translating recycled cotton into everyday products that brands can rely on at scale.”

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“In circular knits, small variations can impact how a fabric behaves in production,” said Hakan Kılıç, CEO of Ünteks Group. “A big part of our work with Recover™ has been adjusting and refining each step so the material runs consistently, from knitting through to the finished garment.”

By combining material innovation with industrial‑scale manufacturing, Recover™ and Ünteks Group are expanding the role of recycled cotton in circular knitwear, bringing sustainable materials into everyday product categories.

About Ünteks Group

Ünteks Group is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer based in Turkey, with more than 30 years of industry expertise. The company specializes in circular knit fabric and garment production, with capabilities spanning knitting, dyeing, printing, and garment manufacturing.

With a strong production footprint across Turkey and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, Ünteks delivers high‑quality, scalable textile solutions to global brands. Its integrated operations enable efficient production processes, consistent quality standards, and reliable speed‑to‑market across a wide range of applications.

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, contact us at press@recoverfiber.com, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

Contact: press@recoverfiber.com

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