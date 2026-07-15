Single Rulebook Partners with Sigma AI to Deliver Defensible, Purpose-Built AI for Compliance Teams and Front-Office Teams

London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single Rulebook, part of Kaizen RegTech Group, and Sigma AI today announced a strategic partnership to combine trusted regulatory intelligence with advanced AI research and analytics for compliance teams across capital markets.

In heavily regulated environments, AI is only as valuable as the data behind it. While general-purpose AI tools may lack the specialist data and traceability required for regulatory use cases, AI built on structured regulatory content can deliver explainable and defensible outputs grounded in authoritative source material. Complementing Single Rulebook's structured regulatory intelligence with Sigma AI's advanced analytics capabilities, the partnership helps firms analyse complex regulatory information faster, reduce operational friction and make better-informed decisions.

"Managing exchange-driven and regulatory change shouldn't mean hours of manual research, fragmented ownership or disconnected workflows," said Chris Dingley, CEO of Single Rulebook. "By integrating Sigma AI product with Single Rulebook, we're helping firms reduce operational friction, accelerate decision-making, and spend more time acting on regulatory change rather than managing the process around it."

"We are delighted to partner with Single Rulebook to bring our AI Research & Analytics platform to compliance teams across capital markets," added Andy Simpson, Founder and CEO of Sigma AI. " AI outputs must be reliable, auditable and consistent. This is exactly the assurance our technology provides. Together, we are enabling firms to analyse vast volumes of complex information at speed and strengthen their ability to evidence compliance."

Through the collaboration, financial institutions can transform how they monitor, analyse and respond to regulatory change, reducing their reliance on manual tracking and fragmented workflows.

About Single Rulebook

Single Rulebook, part of Kaizen RegTech Group, is a regulatory technology platform that helps financial institutions manage exchange-driven and regulatory change through a single, structured environment. Designed for clearing brokers, exchanges, and multi-venue trading firms, Single Rulebook brings together exchange rulebooks, circulars, and regulatory updates in one place, enabling firms to monitor change, assign ownership, and maintain a defensible audit trail. Powered by RegPulse, its purpose-built AI engine trained exclusively on regulatory and rulebook data, Single Rulebook delivers trusted, explainable outputs for compliance, trading, and operations teams. Learn more at: https://singlerulebook.com/