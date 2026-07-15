Second Quarter Report 2026

SERSTECH GROUP, 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2026

Net sales amounted to KSEK 9 658 (4 563)

EBITDA amounted to KSEK -2 426 (-9 041)

EBIT amounted to KSEK -5 275 (-11 158)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -4 529 (-11 631)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.04)

Earnings per average number of shares amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.04)

SERSTECH GROUP, 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2026

Net sales amounted to KSEK 16 184 (24 455)

EBITDA amounted to KSEK -6 704 (-8 370)

EBIT amounted to KSEK -11 790 (-12 495)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -11 548 (-14 772)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.05)

Earnings per average number of shares amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.05)

Message from the CEO

Net sales reached 9.7 MSEK in the second quarter, reflecting continued progress in our commercial activities despite a market environment that remains cautious and uncertain in parts of the world. Most importantly, the underlying business continues to strengthen, giving us confidence in both the remainder of 2026 and the years ahead.

Our opportunity pipeline continues to grow, both in value and quality. We are increasingly seeing tender specifications written in ways that clearly favor our strengths, confirming that our technology and product capabilities are starting to become the benchmark in several markets. This is the result of years of dedicated work together with customers and partners, and it gives us an increasingly stronger competitive position.

Several strategic, multi-year customer projects are now approaching completion. These projects have involved extensive evaluations, testing, and customer-specific development, and we expect several of them to result in orders over the next 12 months, and some of them before the end of the year. While procurement processes can still vary in timing, we are confident that these opportunities represent significant short- and long-term business potential.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be one of the most important drivers of our competitiveness. During the quarter we have further improved the AI algorithms in our instruments, delivering even better identification performance, particularly for complex mixtures. This is especially important in the identification of street-level narcotics, where low-concentration mixtures and cutting agents are common and accurate analysis is essential.

AI is also transforming the way we develop our products internally. By integrating AI into our research and development processes, we have significantly increased development efficiency while maintaining high quality. As a result, we have not needed to expand our R&D organization during 2026, and based on our current plans, we do not expect additional R&D recruitment to be necessary during 2027 either. Instead, future recruitment is more likely to support our growing production activities, where we expect to strengthen the in-house manufacturing team with one person after the summer.

Our operational readiness continues to improve. Inventory levels are expected to reach approximately SEK 40 million in sales value by the end of September, strengthening our ability to fulfill future orders quickly and efficiently. At the same time, we do not foresee any significant component shortages. Components with longer lead times or higher supply risk have either already been secured in inventory or are on order, reducing our exposure to potential supply chain disruptions.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs and geopolitical developments has eased compared to previous quarters. Based on what we see today, we do not expect these factors to have any significant impact on our business during the coming quarters, provided no new major events occur.

Serstech today is a stronger company than ever before. We continue to strengthen our technology competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and build a business capable of delivering sustainable profitable growth. With a growing pipeline, an increasingly competitive product portfolio, and improving production capabilities, we look forward to the second half of 2026 and 2027 with confidence.

Stefan Sandor, CEO

July 2026

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Arve Nilsson,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +45 40 35 82 65

Email: arve.nilsson@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on July 15, 2026.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

Attachment