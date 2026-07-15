WONDERLAB Spotlights Gut Health and Innate Immunity, Featuring Its Proprietary Strain GOLDGUT-M520

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 21, 2026, WONDERLAB ran a public science-education series on gut health and immunity, featuring its proprietary strain GOLDGUT-M520. The program included an official livestream and brought together Victor Gao, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG); Wang Juanshu, Vice President of WONDERLAB; and TV host Jonathan Li to discuss the science of immunity and gut health under the theme “Science for Health: Taking Charge of Your Own Well-being.”





The Gut: An Often-Overlooked Foundation of Immunity

Around 70% of the body’s immune cells reside in the gut, and gut health is central to immune function. Chronic late nights, high-fat and high-sugar diets, and ongoing stress can all place strain on the gut. When the gut barrier is compromised, its permeability can increase — sometimes described as a “leaky gut” — allowing undigested particles and microbial fragments to pass into the bloodstream. This may contribute to low-grade inflammation and to the sense of reduced everyday energy.





NK Cells: Part of the Body’s First Line of Defense

Within the gut, natural killer (NK) cells act as part of the body’s first line of immune defense. Unlike T and B cells, which rely on antigen recognition, NK cells can quickly identify and respond to abnormal cells. Lifestyle factors such as poor sleep, stress, and irregular eating can affect NK-cell activity, which is one reason people may feel their energy decline. Supporting healthy NK-cell activity is therefore an active focus of immune-health research.

Evidence-Based Research: The Proprietary Strain GOLDGUT-M520

To support gut and immune health, WONDERLAB points to its proprietary strain GOLDGUT-M520 — Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GOLDGUT-M520 — the core strain of its All-in-One Probiotics (Blue Bottle 4.0). Over six years, WONDERLAB’s R&D team isolated the strain from 453 breast-milk samples collected from healthy mothers across regions of China including Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Hubei, and Beijing. Because dietary patterns common in China — long adapted to carbohydrates and plant fibers — differ from Western high-fat, high-protein diets, the strain was selected to suit these gut environments. The strain is covered by granted Chinese patent ZL202211660794.5 and has been deposited under CGMCC No. 26205. WONDERLAB describes its development as evidence-based, evaluated in human studies at each product generation, and highlights the following characteristics of the strain:

Native affinity: selected from breast-milk samples and suited to local gut environments, which may help reduce intolerance.

Gut barrier support: studied for its role in supporting the gut barrier and mucin production.

Immune support: examined for its role in supporting NK-cell activity and broad immune function.

Balanced regulation: studied for helping keep NK-cell activity within a healthy range.

Evidence-based: each product generation evaluated in human studies.







Expert Perspectives and Everyday Gut Care

In WONDERLAB’s livestream, Victor Gao emphasized rigor over hype: “I would never recommend something I don’t fully understand myself.” He discussed GOLDGUT-M520’s development in relation to Chinese gut environments and recommended All-in-One Probiotics (Blue Bottle 4.0) as a product suited to long-term daily use.





Wang Juanshu, Vice President of WONDERLAB, also shared simple, sustainable gut-care habits:

Eat on a regular schedule and chew slowly — allow 20–30 minutes per meal and avoid eating while working.

Limit foods that can irritate the gut — go easy on strong tea, coffee, alcohol, and spicy, cold, or fried foods.

Drink enough water and eat more whole grains — 1,500–2,000 ml of warm water a day, plus fiber-rich foods such as oats, corn, and celery.

Keep the abdomen warm and don’t hold in bowel movements.

Health is something to be nurtured rather than simply repaired. Increasingly, people see the body as an intelligent micro-ecosystem in which a stable gut barrier and healthy immune function matter. Through this science-education series, WONDERLAB aims to help people take charge of their own health, translating life-science research into accessible health solutions that support a stronger gut, better immune function, and more everyday energy.

About WONDERLAB

WONDERLAB is an R&D-driven biotech company in the microbiome field. Since its founding in 2019, it has invested over RMB 100 million in research and built a full-chain R&D system spanning strain screening, mechanism research, and clinical evaluation, anchored by its proprietary GOLDGUT® strain portfolio. WONDERLAB has established joint laboratories with institutions including the State Key Laboratory at Shandong University, Hainan University, and the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries, and carries out clinical studies with leading Chinese hospitals such as Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Peking University Third Hospital, and the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, forming an evidence-based approach to product development. WONDERLAB has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the No.1 probiotics brand by sales value in the Chinese mainland for three consecutive years, from January 2021 through December 2023, and has recorded more than 1 billion bottles sold across all channels as of June 2026. For more information, visit www.wonderlab.top/en.

Disclaimer: Probiotics and nutritional supplements are food products and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements about strains and cells describe scientific research and do not constitute product efficacy claims.

Media Contact

Jason Lee

WONDERLAB (Shenzhen Meili Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.)

City: Shenzhen, China

Telephone: +86-755-86537276

Email: WonderLab.PR@wonderlab.top

Address: 22/F, Tower D, China Resources Land Tower, Kefa Road, Dachong Community, Yuehai Subdistrict, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Website: www.wonderlab.top/en

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