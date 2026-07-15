FDH Aero Opens New Sales and Distribution Facility in Montreal to Strengthen Support for the Canadian Aerospace Market

COMMERCE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today the opening of a new sales and distribution facility in Montreal. The new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support FDH Aero's expanding business in Canada, bringing essential aerospace products and supply chain solutions directly to the region.

Anchored by local teams with deep market knowledge, in-country inventory and reliable service, the Montreal facility emphasizes FDH's strategy of pairing global scale with localized support. By removing the boundaries of specific product lines, the facility will serve as a comprehensive distribution point for the aerospace and defense markets.





“Opening our Montreal facility is an important milestone in our ongoing global expansion and strengthens our position as the leading independent, scaled supply chain solutions partner worldwide,” said Ian Locke, EVP of Sales. “By aligning our resources with highly experienced local professionals, we are fully optimizing the power of local people, local inventory, and local decision-making. This enables us to provide the immediate availability of stock and reliability our customers require across Canada's rapidly growing aerospace sector.”

Ian Walsh, CEO of FDH Aero, added: "Our commitment to the Canadian market is centered entirely on speed and responsiveness. Establishing this strategic distribution hub in Montreal ensures that our regional partners have faster access to the critical components and hardware they need. We are streamlining the supply chain by putting our stock and our experts exactly where our customers need them to be to keep their programs moving."

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a7880be-e647-40ab-86d0-301a6a77ec38