North-East-Based Turntide Receives Initial Battery Production Order from Hitachi Rail for Arriva’s Grand Central Intercity UK Battery Trains

Gateshead, U.K., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a global leader in electrification and hybridisation solutions and a long-standing North East manufacturer, received its first order from Hitachi Rail to begin production of its next-generation modular battery system for the first U.K.-manufactured battery trains for Arriva’s Grand Central.

First announced on July 2, 2025, this partnership involved an R&D component and has officially moved into production with the potential to support either new battery trains or retrofitting over 600 engines on existing Hitachi Rail U.K. fleets.

This new battery system will allow for lower cost of operations, extended range, and a path to zero-emission travel, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving air quality and noise pollution. Turntide’s bespoke batteries are designed to deliver even greater power density in the same footprint of a diesel engine. This battery production is an advanced manufacturing milestone for Arriva’s Grand Central new fleet, which is being built in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham by Hitachi Rail.

This latest advancement in battery train technology follows a successful intercity trial which exceeded expectations in 2024. In a U.K.-first, the trial proved that Turntide’s battery system can be installed on Hitachi Rail trains to reduce fuel costs by 30% to 50% or deliver zero-emission travel in battery mode. This is especially important for improving air quality in and around stations that are not yet electrified.

“Following several years of close collaboration, we are now moving into production with Hitachi Rail to deliver quieter, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly rail transport in the U.K.,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies. “As operators and customers want to be less reliant on fossil fuels, we see growing global demand for hybrid and electric solutions in passenger rail.”

With roughly half of the global rail network still relying on diesel, tri-mode systems offer a faster and more cost-effective alternative to installing new electrification infrastructure, which can require significant time and investment.

Koji Agatsuma, Chief Technology Officer Vehicles, Hitachi Rail said, “This milestone shows that the UK does not need to wait for battery train manufacturing capability – it already exists in the North East. Our £30 million investment, proven trials, the skilled workforce at Newton Aycliffe, and our partnership with Turntide have moved battery trains from concept to reality.

“Combined with our HMAX for Rail digital platform, this technology will reduce energy consumption and optimise battery charging to make greater use of renewable energy when it is most available and grid demand is lower.

“This battery and digital innovation are part of Hitachi Rail’s preparation for the next phase of train manufacturing, where battery power will deliver greener and more reliable journeys, while supporting the Government’s Northern Growth Strategy.”

Paul Hutchings, Arriva’s Managing Director for Rail Services, commented, “We’re proud to be the very first adopters of this battery technology following our collaboration with Turntide and Hitachi to deliver our new tri-mode trains, which enter the Grand Central fleet from 2028. Our £300 million investment in a completely new fleet will mean best-in-class, low emission trains delivering more comfortable and sustainable journeys as well as additional capacity on our network.”

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off-highway equipment, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

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Contact Info



Lori Ditoro

Lori.ditoro@turntide.com

+44 191 497 9000

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