MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES TO CUSTODIANS OF EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCT

This announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered into the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange:

ETP: 21shares Strategy Yield ETP

ISIN: CH1528107811

TIDM: STRC / STRU

(hereinafter referred to as the “Products” and each a “Product”)

For the following Affected Products, the Issuer amends the Custodians as follows and as specified in the applicable Final Terms from 22 July 2026:

ETP Name Ticker ISIN Old Custodians New Custodian 21shares Strategy Yield ETP STRC CH1528107811 Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH, Bank Frick AG Bank Frick AG















Other product details will remain unchanged.

Terms not defined herein have the same meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 21 April 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, available at https://www.21shares.com/en-uk/product-documents/prospectus.





Contact Details: 21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com

Further Information: For further information, please refer to the Programme UK Base Prospectus dated April 21, 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, and the respective Final Terms for each Product. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).





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This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.