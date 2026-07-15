Apolosign Launches Subscription-Free Digital Calendar for Back-to-School Family Planning

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for the back-to-school season, Apolosign today launched its subscription-free Digital Calendar, a wall-mounted smart display that brings schedules, chores and meal planning together on one shared screen. Designed to reduce reliance on multiple disconnected planning tools, the Digital Calendar provides access to core family organization features without recurring monthly or annual subscription fees.





As school activities, extracurricular programs and family responsibilities increase, many households rely on multiple disconnected tools, including email reminders, mobile calendars and individual planning apps. Apolosign Digital Calendar brings these daily organizational needs together in one visible display, allowing family members to access schedules and tasks from a shared location without requiring ongoing subscription payments.

"Families need a simple way to keep everyone informed during the busy back-to-school season," said a spokesperson for Apolosign. "Apolosign Digital Calendar brings schedules, tasks, and meal planning together in one shared place, while removing the burden of recurring subscription fees."

Designed for Shared Family Scheduling

Apolosign Digital Calendar combines household planning tools into a single wall-mounted smart display, helping families coordinate activities and routines more efficiently.

Key features include:

Calendar synchronization across platforms — Apolosign Digital Calendar supports two-way synchronization with Google Calendar and Apple iCloud Calendar, allowing updates made on supported calendars or the device to stay aligned across connected devices. Outlook calendar events can also be imported for additional flexibility.





— Apolosign Digital Calendar supports two-way synchronization with Google Calendar and Apple iCloud Calendar, allowing updates made on supported calendars or the device to stay aligned across connected devices. Outlook calendar events can also be imported for additional flexibility. Flexible installation options — Available in 15.6-inch, 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, the Digital Calendar can be mounted on a wall or placed in different areas of the home. An optional magnetic refrigerator mount accessory is available for the 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch models, allowing families to place the display on refrigerator doors or other metal surfaces without drilling.





— Available in 15.6-inch, 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, the Digital Calendar can be mounted on a wall or placed in different areas of the home. An optional magnetic refrigerator mount accessory is available for the 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch models, allowing families to place the display on refrigerator doors or other metal surfaces without drilling. Dual-mode smart display experience — Users can switch between Calendar Mode for schedules, tasks and family planning, and Android Mode for customizable widgets, apps, weather updates and smart home controls. Google Assistant voice control enables hands-free access to schedules and reminders.





— Users can switch between Calendar Mode for schedules, tasks and family planning, and Android Mode for customizable widgets, apps, weather updates and smart home controls. Google Assistant voice control enables hands-free access to schedules and reminders. Meal planning and shopping lists — Families can organize weekly meals, connect shopping lists with meal plans and prepare household needs in advance.





— Families can organize weekly meals, connect shopping lists with meal plans and prepare household needs in advance. Chore management with rewards — Parents can assign tasks with point values, while children can view completed activities and accumulated points on the shared display. The system helps encourage participation and supports the development of daily routines.









Helping Families Reduce Scheduling Complexity

Managing family schedules has become increasingly challenging as households balance school calendars, sports activities, appointments, meals and household responsibilities. Important information is often spread across different platforms, making it difficult for every family member to stay updated.

By providing a shared visual display, Apolosign Digital Calendar allows families to review upcoming events, coordinate responsibilities and plan daily routines together. The system is designed to support families during busy periods such as the back-to-school season, when communication and organization become especially important.

A Different Approach to Digital Family Organization

Many smart family organization products use subscription-based models that require recurring payments for access to additional features. Apolosign Digital Calendar provides an alternative approach by offering core family organization features through a one-time purchase.

This model allows families to maintain access to essential planning tools without concerns about monthly or annual service fees, making the device a long-term household organization solution.

About Apolosign

Apolosign builds subscription-free smart displays that help families manage schedules, routines, and shared information on centralized home screens. By combining screen technology with connected software for everyday use, Apolosign makes family coordination and entertainment simpler and more unified.

For more information, visit www.apolosign.com

Contact Person：Rachel Wilson

Email：kemilyjtech@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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