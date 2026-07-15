2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Germany Screening Concludes Successfully in Berlin

BERLIN, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Germany Screening successfully concluded at Berlin’s Sinema Transtopia Cinema as the sixth and final stop of its overseas tour. Adopting the theme “Integration of Land and Sea, Charm in Frames”, the event comprised three core sections: Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening, Post-screening Cultural Salon, and Ningbo Culture Showcase. It welcomed nearly 100 local participants, including German film practitioners, curators and university members, building a new cultural bridge for exchanges between Ningbo and Berlin through visual arts.





Post-screening Cultural Salon at 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Germany Screening

The event presented seven carefully selected short films. The lineup featured four award-winning works from recent editions of the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival: Game Rule, A Silent Farewell, Bucket Ride and Krama's Diary. Three Ningbo Theme Films, In Ningbo, Enjoy, One Moment Ningbo and Ningbo, Can't Be Hidden, were also screened. Collectively, these works vividly showcase Ningbo’s unique urban charm, highlighting its harmonious coexistence of time-honored traditions and contemporary vitality.

A Post-screening Cultural Salon themed “What Remains Beyond the Screen” followed the screening. Hosted by curator Echo Xuedan Tang, the session gathered German directors, photographers and interdisciplinary artists. Participants exchanged in-depth views on cross-cultural creation for young artists and the role of visual imagery in bridging civilizational gaps, affirming film’s powerful value in international cultural communication.

The on-site Ningbo Culture Showcase aroused great audience interest, with many attendees expressing enthusiasm for future travel, academic exchanges and artistic collaboration with Ningbo. As the finale of this year’s overseas tour, the Germany screening has deepened bilateral cooperation in film creation, youth communication and humanities exchange. Moving forward, Ningbo will continue to innovate international communication approaches, leveraging visual culture to connect with the world and enable global audiences to better discover, understand and engage with the city.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c45abb42-59ac-43e2-ab92-967ffa7f27cc