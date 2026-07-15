Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 25.28 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Hazardous Area Equipment Market was valued at USD 13.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2026–2035.”

Stringent Industrial Safety Regulations and Smart Hazardous Environment Monitoring Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The increased implementation of international standards for industrial safety such as ATEX, IECEx, and OSHA regulations is expected to boost the growth of the hazardous area equipment market globally. The industries have started adopting explosion-proof motors, intrinsically safe communication systems, gas detectors, wireless monitoring systems, and industrial safety systems to ensure reliability in operations and compliance with the regulations. The quick development of hydrogen facilities, IIoT-based hazardous facilities, smart manufacturing, and predictive maintenance technologies is expected to open up huge growth prospects for the players.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 13.50 Billion

: 13.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 25.28 Billion

: 25.28 Billion CAGR : 6.48% during 2026–2035

: 6.48% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation (Crouse-Hinds)

Siemens AG

R. STAHL AG

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

GE Vernova (Baker Hughes)

Bartec Group

Cortem Group

CXR Ltd.

E2S Warning Signals Ltd.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH

Marechal Electric SA

Exloc Instruments Pty Ltd.

Federal Signal Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH

Patlite Corporation

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Equipment Type (Explosion Proof Equipment, Intrinsically Safe Equipment, Flameproof Equipment, Purge and Pressurisation Equipment, Increased Safety Equipment, Others)

• by Product (Motors, Fire Detectors, Gas Detectors, Alarm Systems, Lighting Products, Measurement Devices, Control Panel Products, Cable Glands & Accessories)

• by Industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Marine, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Equipment Type

Explosion Proof Equipment segment held the major share of 38% in the Hazardous Area Equipment Market in 2025 since the equipment installation in any facility operating under explosion-proof conditions is essential. According to projections made for the forecast period, the highest growth rate will be achieved by the Intrinsically Safe Equipment segment as a result of the increasing use of wireless sensors, IIoT equipment, connected workers and portable hazardous area communications equipment.

By Product

In 2025, the share held by the Cable Glands & Accessories segment was largest since they were needed for all the electrical installations that required explosion protection such as explosion proof enclosures, motors, control panels and junction boxes. The Control Products segment (Control Panel Products & Measurement Devices) will be the one having the fastest growing rate in the forecast period due to increased industrial automation.

By Industry

The Oil & Gas industry captured around 25% of total market revenue in 2025 due to the high usage of hazardous area certified equipment in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. The Food & Beverages industry is expected to witness fastest growth rate since strict regulations regarding the safety of combustible dust will prompt higher spending on explosion-protected certified equipment.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific was a leading regional market share holder in the global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, holding nearly 39% share of global revenue in 2025. The high rate of industrialization, petrochemical production, mining operations, expansion of refining capacities, and rising industrial safety norms in countries such as China, India, Japan, and other parts of Southeast Asia are driving market dominance in this region. China has been a dominant contributor in this regard due to its huge investments in industrial manufacturing and hazardous processes.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period driven by higher investments in industrial automation, refinery upgrades, liquefied natural gas infrastructure, and connected hazardous area safety systems.

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Recent Developments:

2024: ABB Ltd. introduced a new range of low-voltage flameproof motors certified for Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous environments, delivering improved energy efficiency, enhanced reliability, and reduced maintenance requirements.

introduced a new range of low-voltage flameproof motors certified for Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous environments, delivering improved energy efficiency, enhanced reliability, and reduced maintenance requirements. 2024: Honeywell International expanded its portfolio of explosion-proof and intrinsically safe solutions by integrating IoT connectivity for real-time equipment monitoring, gas detection, and predictive maintenance.

Exclusive Sections of the Hazardous Area Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

HAZARDOUS INDUSTRIAL SAFETY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into ATEX, IECEx, OSHA, NFPA, and global explosion protection standards across oil & gas, chemicals, mining, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and industrial manufacturing.

– Provides comprehensive insights into ATEX, IECEx, OSHA, NFPA, and global explosion protection standards across oil & gas, chemicals, mining, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and industrial manufacturing. EXPLOSION-PROOF & INTRINSICALLY SAFE EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations in explosion-proof motors, intrinsically safe instrumentation, flameproof enclosures, gas detection systems, industrial communication devices, and hazardous-area automation technologies.

– Evaluates innovations in explosion-proof motors, intrinsically safe instrumentation, flameproof enclosures, gas detection systems, industrial communication devices, and hazardous-area automation technologies. IIoT, SMART INDUSTRIAL SAFETY & CONNECTED WORKER MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across Industrial IoT, wireless hazardous-area sensors, predictive maintenance platforms, real-time monitoring systems, connected worker technologies, and industrial automation.

– Assesses growth opportunities across Industrial IoT, wireless hazardous-area sensors, predictive maintenance platforms, real-time monitoring systems, connected worker technologies, and industrial automation. ENERGY, OIL & GAS, CHEMICAL & PROCESS INDUSTRY DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of hazardous equipment adoption across upstream, midstream, downstream, petrochemical plants, LNG facilities, refineries, hydrogen infrastructure, and process manufacturing industries.

– Delivers detailed analysis of hazardous equipment adoption across upstream, midstream, downstream, petrochemical plants, LNG facilities, refineries, hydrogen infrastructure, and process manufacturing industries. WIRELESS HAZARDOUS COMMUNICATION & SMART FACILITY ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across explosion-proof wireless communication, industrial mobility, 5G-enabled hazardous environments, remote diagnostics, and digital industrial safety ecosystems.

– Examines emerging opportunities across explosion-proof wireless communication, industrial mobility, 5G-enabled hazardous environments, remote diagnostics, and digital industrial safety ecosystems. NEXT-GENERATION HAZARDOUS AREA EQUIPMENT OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-enabled safety systems, hydrogen-certified equipment, IIoT-integrated explosion protection, autonomous industrial monitoring, predictive maintenance technologies, and next-generation hazardous environment solutions shaping the market through 2035.

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