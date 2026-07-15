AlphaX Rolls Out Global Zero-Fee Trading Initiative Across TradFi and Crypto Markets





PANAMA CITY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaX, a high-performance on-chain trading exchange committed to delivering a simplified, efficient, and reliable trading experience, today unveiled the global launch of its Zero-Fee Trading Initiative, extending fee-free trading across TradFi perpetual futures, crypto spot, and crypto futures markets.

This limited-time zero-fee framework enables all market makers and takers in eligible regions to trade a range of financial instruments without transaction fees. TradFi contracts are offered as USDT-margined perpetual futures, allowing traders to gain exposure to global assets while maintaining capital flexibility.

Built on a dual-core architecture, AlphaX combines the execution speed associated with centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized infrastructure. Users can create an account with only an email address, without KYC requirements or seed phrases, and begin trading in as little as 10 seconds.

Alongside the zero-fee initiative, AlphaX is introducing Auto Earn, an integrated yield feature designed to improve capital efficiency. Users can earn yields of up to 5% APY on USDT without transferring assets into separate products or committing to lock-up periods. Interest continues to accrue even when funds are allocated to pending limit orders or used as futures margin, enabling trading capital to remain productive while supporting active trading strategies.

To mark the global rollout, AlphaX is launching its $20,000 Daily Trading Competition, where users who generate at least 1 USDT in daily trading profit are automatically entered into the daily leaderboard and eligible to share a 20,000 USDT prize pool.

About AlphaX

AlphaX is a high performance on-chain cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering a simplified, efficient and reliable trading experience. Embedding the principle of "Alpha towards Excellence" into all aspects of the platform, AlphaX is dedicated to building a transparent and sustainable on-chain trading platform through efficiency experience and all-round security measures, unlocking more freedom in traders' financial lives. By combining acute market insights with a minimalist interaction philosophy, AlphaX transforms complex on-chain derivatives into accessible opportunities for the global trading community.

Media Contact:

AlphaX PR

partnership@alphax.com

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