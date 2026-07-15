FTI Consulting Strengthens Energy and Utilities Advisory Capabilities With Appointment of Emmanuel Fages

PARIS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Emmanuel Fages as a Senior Managing Director in the Energy & Utilities practice within the firm’s Economic and Financial Consulting segment.

Mr. Fages, who is based in Paris, is an energy economist with more than 32 years of industry and consulting experience spanning utilities, financial energy markets and strategy consulting. He has an extensive track record advising French and global energy companies, manufacturers, construction and engineering firms and investors on energy transition, digital technology, energy generation, trading and business transformation matters. His experience across major projects includes leading strategic and commercial due diligence for high-profile transactions in the utilities and energy sectors and evaluating France’s nuclear development programme, EPR-2.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Fages will help the firm meet client needs at every stage of the energy value chain, with a particular emphasis on value creation programmes, investment transactions, commercial due diligences and strategy.

“Europe’s energy transition has entered a more complex phase. Early renewable energy strategies are being tested, supply chains are evolving and debates about nuclear power, security and the long-term energy mix are increasingly shaping commercial and investment decisions,” said Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes, Co-Leader of France and EMEA Co-Chair of FTI Consulting. “Navigating this landscape requires people with deep sector experience who have worked on the industry’s most significant challenges. Emmanuel brings exactly that expertise and will be a tremendous asset to our clients, particularly during this period of transformation.”

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Fages was a Senior Partner at a global business consultancy, where he led the Energy, Environment and Sustainability practice in France. Previously, he worked at McKinsey & Company and was head of Utilities in France at Accenture Strategy. Whilst in industry, Mr. Fages served as Head of European Energy Research at Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking and worked in the strategy division of EDF. He has authored several research papers on topics such as energy tax reform and market deregulation.

Jason Mann, Leader of the Regulated Industries and Energy Markets group at FTI Consulting, said, “We continue to invest in the expertise our clients need to thrive in an increasingly complex energy landscape and are thrilled to welcome Emmanuel to the firm. Emmanuel combines deep energy advisory experience with senior in-house leadership skills, giving him a unique understanding of the commercial decisions our clients face. He will work closely with Emmanuel Grand and other colleagues as part of FTI Consulting’s growing presence in France. His arrival also strengthens our global offering, furthering our ability to advise on the most complex, cross-border projects and transactions across Europe.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Fages said, “What attracted me to FTI Consulting is its reputation for supporting businesses with complex change across a wide range of areas, which is incredibly relevant to today’s energy sector. I’m excited to work with my colleagues across the firm’s global Energy practice to help our clients achieve their goals.”

The addition of Mr. Fages follows the recent addition of Senior Managing Director Riccardo Siliprandi, who joined to lead the launch of FTI Consulting’s energy advisory offering in Italy.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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