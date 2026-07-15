Presbyopia Market Forecast to Reach Approximately USD 18 Billion by 2036 as Pharmacological Innovation Accelerates

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Presbyopia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Presbyopia - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036provides a comprehensive assessment of the presbyopia market, epidemiology, treatment landscape, pipeline activity, market access, and commercial outlook across the United States, EU4 countries-Germany, France, Italy, and Spain-the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The presbyopia market size across these seven major markets was estimated at approximately USD 11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 18 billion by 2036, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% from 2026 to 2036. The United States accounted for approximately 50% of the total market in 2025, maintaining its position as the largest presbyopia market among the covered geographies.

Key Presbyopia Market Insights

Approximately three-quarters of patients use eyeglasses to correct near-vision impairment. Eyeglasses represented around half of US presbyopia market revenue in 2022 and are expected to remain the leading treatment category through 2036.

Presbyopia eye drops generated approximately USD 3 billion across the seven major markets in 2025, reflecting increasing interest in noninvasive pharmacological treatment.

Presbyopia has a slight female predominance, with the highest patient burden reported among individuals aged 60-69 years.

Population aging, greater diagnosis rates, increased awareness, and the introduction of differentiated prescription therapies are expected to support sustained market expansion.

The presbyopia treatment landscape is undergoing a structural transition from conventional optical correction toward prescription pharmacological therapies. Spectacles and contact lenses continue to dominate treatment, while surgical approaches include corneal procedures, refractive lens exchange, intraocular lens implantation, and selected laser-based technologies. Prescription eye drops are creating an additional treatment segment for adults seeking alternatives to reading glasses and invasive procedures.

Approved Presbyopia Therapies and Market Competition

VUITY (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, developed by Allergan, an AbbVie company, established the prescription eye-drop category following its US Food and Drug Administration approval in October 2021. Supported by the Phase III GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 trials, VUITY secured early leadership through once-daily administration, clinical evidence, and market education.

QLOSIT (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, developed by Orasis Pharmaceuticals, received FDA approval in October 2023. The preservative-free, low-dose formulation expanded the range of pharmacological options available to adults with presbyopia.

In January 2026, Tenpoint Therapeutics announced FDA approval of YUVEZZ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, previously known as BRIMOCHOL PF. The company also secured USD 235 million through Series B financing and a credit facility to support commercialization. YUVEZZ is positioned as an important follow-on competitor as physician and patient familiarity with prescription presbyopia eye drops increases.

Presbyopia Pipeline and Emerging Companies

Late-stage and emerging development programs may further reshape the presbyopia competitive landscape. Eyenovia has evaluated MicroLine, a pilocarpine-based therapy administered through the Optejet precision dispenser, in Phase III clinical trials. Opus Genetics and Viatris are advancing phentolamine ophthalmic solution, with enrollment in the VEGA-3 Phase III study completed in February 2025. Glaukos Corporation is also evaluating GLK-302 in Phase II development.

Key presbyopia companies covered in the report include AbbVie, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Tenpoint Therapeutics, Opus Genetics, Viatris, Eyenovia, Glaukos Corporation, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, and other established and emerging participants.

Unmet Needs and Commercial Opportunities

Despite a broad selection of corrective options, significant unmet needs remain. These include inconsistent access to affordable vision correction, limitations in treatment duration and tolerability, insufficient personalization, variable integration of functional and quality-of-life outcomes, and limited proactive screening. Addressing these gaps could improve adherence, expand the addressable patient population, and support adoption of differentiated therapies.

Market access and reimbursement will remain important factors influencing prescription uptake. Manufacturer-sponsored affordability initiatives, including the My VUITY Points program for eligible commercially insured and cash-paying patients in the United States, may help reduce out-of-pocket costs where payer coverage is limited. Pricing, clinical benefit, dosing convenience, safety, duration of effect, and order of market entry will influence peak patient share across current and emerging products.

Comprehensive Presbyopia Market Intelligence

The report includes epidemiology-based forecasting, historical and projected market size from 2022 to 2036, therapy uptake analysis, peak patient share estimates, pricing and analogue assessment, competitive intelligence, SWOT and conjoint analyses, country-level reimbursement insights, and profiles of approved and pipeline therapies. Findings are supported by secondary research and perspectives from more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts across major markets.

The report is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and strategic decision-makers in evaluating the presbyopia treatment market, identifying high-value opportunities, prioritizing pipeline assets, and developing evidence-based commercialization and market access strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conference Highlights

4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.4. News Flow



5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



6. Presbyopia Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Presbyopia by Therapies in 2025

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Presbyopia by Therapies in 2036



7. Presbyopia: Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Signs and Symptoms

7.3. Pathophysiology

7.4d. Etiology

7.5. Diagnosis

7.6. Treatment & Management



8. Guidelines of Presbyopia

8.1. Management Strategies for Correction of Presbyopia- American Optometric Association

8.1.1. General Considerations

8.1.2. Patient Education

8.1.3. Prognosis and Follow-up

8.2. NICE guidance for corneal inlay implantation for correction of presbyopia

8.3. Management guidelines by the American Academy of Ophthalmology

8.4. Analysis of Guidelines



9. Regulation of Medical Devices

9.1. United States Regulation of Devices

9.1.1. Regulatory for Class II Devices

9.1.2. Regulatory for Class III Devices

9.2. European Regulation of Devices

9.3. Japan Regulation of Devices

9.3.1. Regulatory for Class II Devices

9.3.2. Regulatory for Class III Devices



10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Assumptions and Rationale

10.3. Epidemiology: 7MM

10.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.3.3. Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.3.4. Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.3.5. Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.3.6. Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM

10.4. The United States

10.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.4.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.4.3. Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.4.5. Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia in the United States

10.5. EU4 and the UK

10.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.5.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.5.3. Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.5.4. Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.5.5. Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

10.6. Japan

10.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan

10.6.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan

10.6.3. Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan

10.6.4. Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan

10.6.5. Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan

10.6.6. Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia in the Japan



11. Patient Journey



12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. VUITY (Pilocarpine HCI): Abbvie

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Regulatory milestones

12.2.3. Other Development Activities

12.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

12.2.5. Clinical Development

12.2.5.1. Clinical trials information

12.2.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.7. Analyst Views

12.3. QLOSI (Pilocarpine hydrochloride): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Regulatory milestones

12.3.3. Other Development Activities

12.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

12.3.5. Clinical Development

12.3.5.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.6. Safety and efficacy

12.3.7. Analyst Views

12.4. VIZZ (Aceclidine): LENZ Therapeutics

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Regulatory milestones

12.4.3. Other Development Activities

12.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

12.4.5. Clinical Development

12.4.5.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.4.6. Safety and efficacy

12.4.7. Analyst Views

12.5. YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate): Tenpoint Therapeutics

12.5.1. Drug Description

12.5.2. Regulatory milestones

12.5.3. Other Development Activities

12.5.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

12.5.5. Clinical Development

12.5.5.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.5.6. Safety and efficacy

12.5.7. Analyst Views



13. Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Phentolamine: Opus Genetics/Viatris

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Development Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

13.2.4. Safety and efficacy

13.2.5. Analyst Views

13.3. MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other development activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

13.3.4. Safety and efficacy

13.3.5. Analyst Views

13.4. GLK-302: Glaukos Corporation

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Other development activities

13.4.3. Clinical Development

13.4.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

13.4.4. Analyst Views



14. Marketed Medical Devices



15. Emerging Medical Devices

15.1. Key Cross Competition

15.2. CorVision (Intrastromal corneal inlay): LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

15.2.1. Product Description

15.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

15.2.3. Clinical Development

15.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

15.2.4. Analyst Views

15.3. riboflavin/UV-A medical device: RegenSight

15.3.1. Product Description

15.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

15.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.3.4. Analyst Views



16. Presbyopia: Seven Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Outlook

16.3. Conjoint Analysis

16.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

16.4.1. Cost Assumptions

16.4.2. Launch Year Assumptions

16.5. The 7MM Market Size

16.5.1. Total Market Size of Presbyopia in the 7MM

16.5.2. Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in the 7MM

16.6. The United States

16.6.1. Total Market Size of Presbyopia in the United States

16.6.2. Total Market size of Presbyopia by Therapies in the United States

16.7. EU4 and the UK

16.7.1. Total Market Size of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

16.7.2. Total Market Size of Presbyopia by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

16.8. Japan

16.8.1. Total Market Size of Presbyopia in Japan

16.8.2. Total Market Size of Presbyopia by Therapies in Japan



17. Unmet Needs



18. SWOT Analysis



19. KOL Views



20. Market Access and Reimbursement

20.1. The United States

20.2. EU4 and the UK

20.2.1. Germany

20.2.2. France

20.2.3. Italy

20.2.4. Spain

20.2.5. United Kingdom

20.3. Japan

20.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

20.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Presbyopia Therapies



21. Appendix

21.1. Bibliography



22. Publisher Capabilities



23. Disclaimer



24. About the Publisher



List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of Presbyopia Market and Epidemiology (2022-2036)

Table 2: Upcoming Key Catalysts

Table 3: 2026/2025/2024 Conference

Table 4: Key Transactions and Collaborations

Table 5: News Flow

Table 6: Prescribing Considerations for Presbyopia

Table 7: Comparison of the guidelines

Table 8: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM (in thousands) (2022-2036)

Table 9: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 10: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 11: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 12: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 13: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 14: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 15: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 16: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 17: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 18: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 19: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 20: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 21: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 22: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 23: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 24: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 25: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 26: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 27: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 28: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 29: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 30: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 31: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Table 32: Key Cross of Marketed Drugs

Table 33: VUITY (Pilocarpine HCI), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 34: QLOSI (Pilocarpine hydrochloride), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 35: VIZZ (Aceclidine), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 36: YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 37: Comparison of Emerging Drugs Under Development

Table 38: Phentolamine, Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 39: MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 40: GLK-302, Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 41: Comparison of Approved Medical Devices in 7MM

Table 42: Comparison of Emerging Medical Devices Under Development in 7MM

Table 43: CorVision, Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 44: Key Market Forecast Assumption of Presbyopia in the United States

Table 45: Key Market Forecast Assumption of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK

Table 46: Key Market Forecast Assumption of Presbyopia in Japan

Table 47: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 48: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 49: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in the United States, in USD million (2022-2036)

Table 50: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in the US, in USD Millions (2022-2036)

Table 51: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK, in USD million (2022-2036)

Table 52: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in EU4 and the UK, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 53: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in Japan, in USD million (2022-2036)

Table 54: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in the Japan, in USD Millions (2022-2036)

Table 55: Market Access and Reimbursement of Presbyopia Therapies - The US



List of Figures

Figure 1: Presbyopia

Figure 2: Summary of the impact of uncorrected presbyopia on daily activities

Figure 3: Flow chart depicting the visual acuity measurements required to categorise individuals as having no need, met need, undermet need and unmet need in the context of calculating effective coverage of refractive error (for near vision)

Figure 4: Surgical and non-surgical treatments for presbyopia

Figure 5: Treatments for presbyopia and their location / point of action

Figure 6: Class II Device Approval Processes in the United States

Figure 7: Class III Device Approval Processes in the United State

Figure 8: Approval Processes in European Countries

Figure 9: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia in the 7MM (in thousands) (2022-2036)

Figure 10: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 11: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 12: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 15: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 16: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 17: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 18: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 19: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 20: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 21: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 22: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 23: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 24: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 25: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 26: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 27: Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 28: Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 29: Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 30: Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 31: Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 32: Total Treated Cases of Presbyopia (in Thousands) in the Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 33: Market Size of Presbyopia in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 34: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by therapies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 35: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in the United States, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 36: Total Market size of Presbyopia by Therapies in the United States, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 37: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in EU4 and the UK, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 38: Total Market Size of Presbyopia by Therapies in EU4 and the UK, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 39: Total Market Size of Presbyopia in Japan, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 40: Total Market by Therapies in Japan, in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 41: HTA

Figure 42: 7MM HTA Bodies

Figure 43: US Healthcare Programs

Figure 44: Reimbursement Process of Germany

Figure 45: Reimbursement Process of France

Figure 46: Reimbursement Process of Italy

Figure 47: Reimbursement Process in Spain

Figure 48: Reimbursement Process in the United Kingdom

Figure 49: UK MHRA Approval Through IRF

Figure 50: Reimbursement Process in Japan



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbvie

Orasis pharmaceuticals

Tentpoint Therapeutics

Opus Genetics/Viatris

Glaukos Corporation Akeso Biopharma

Summit Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w3oki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.