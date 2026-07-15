Metered-Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology Course Announced; Provides 12 CPD Hours with Expert-Led Workshops and Exercises

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) Technology in the 2020s and Beyond (Oct 7th - Oct 8th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Interactive Metered-Dose Inhaler Technology Course Explores MDI Development, Manufacturing and Regulatory Change

A comprehensive professional development course will provide respiratory drug delivery specialists with expert insight into the past, present and future of metered-dose inhaler (MDI) technology. Combining technical sessions, practical exercises and focused discussion, the course examines the forces shaping one of the pharmaceutical industry's most important respiratory delivery platforms.

Designed for professionals entering the field as well as experienced specialists seeking a valuable refresher, the interactive programme explores why MDIs remain central to respiratory disease treatment. Participants will develop a deeper understanding of MDI performance and the scientific, commercial and operational considerations influencing product development.

The course places particular emphasis on the environmental, regulatory and economic pressures driving change across the MDI sector. Delegates will examine how these evolving requirements affect development strategies, manufacturing processes, intellectual property, equipment selection and pharmaceutical quality standards.

Expert-led sessions will address MDI testing and analysis, manufacturing technologies, production equipment and fault investigation. The programme will also consider current regulatory expectations and the anticipated direction of respiratory drug delivery regulation throughout the 2020s and beyond.

Environmental priorities are accelerating innovation in metered-dose inhaler technology, creating new technical and regulatory challenges for developers and manufacturers. By connecting these pressures with practical development and production decisions, the course will help participants assess their impact across the MDI product lifecycle.

Practical exercises and workshops will reinforce the technical content, enabling delegates to apply key principles to realistic scenarios. Dedicated discussion time will also allow participants to raise specific questions and explore industry challenges directly with a seasoned MDI expert.

Key course topics include:

The evolution and future direction of metered-dose inhaler technology

Environmental, regulatory and economic drivers affecting MDI development

MDI manufacturing processes, production equipment and equipment selection

Testing, analysis, quality standards and fault investigation

Intellectual property considerations for respiratory drug delivery products

Regulatory expectations for the 2020s and beyond

By the end of the programme, attendees will have practical knowledge that can be applied to MDI development, manufacturing, testing and quality activities. The combination of expert instruction, collaborative workshops and direct discussion makes the course relevant to professionals working across pharmaceutical development, respiratory drug delivery, engineering, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and quality assurance.

Continuing Professional Development: 12 CPD hours

Who should attend

Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities

Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher

Development and regulatory professionals, with a development or product portfolio including MDIs, who need an understanding of future demands

Medical device business development managers

Respiratory professionals in R&D

Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market



Key Topics Covered:





Day 1 Metered dose inhalers - overview MDI technology MDI manufacture MDI testing Regulation of MDIs

Day 2 Developing an MDI MDIs and the environment The future of the MDI Extended Workshop / Case Studies



Speakers





David Howlett

In 2003 David established PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd as a specialised consultancy service in the field of drug delivery combination products (especially respiratory) device technology. This has led to involvement in projects with focus in pulmonary, nasal and other delivery routes, with an international client base. Much of the activity of PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd is focused in the area of development programme support, regulatory GAP analysis and generation of documentation supporting development and test programmes, together with data review and contingency evaluation.

David has over 35 years experience in the development, industrialization and approval of inhalation drug delivery systems, combination products and medical devices.

PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd has provided input ranging from GAP analysis and comment to complete remedial implementation in areas including

. Design Control



. Risk Management



. Materials strategies



. Regulatory documentation



. Technical reviews and opinion

In addition to activities supporting commercial organizations, David has been involved in the following roles;

Honorary Teaching Fellow in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Manchester and is author/ tutor for the Pharmaceutical Industry Advanced Training (PIAT) MSc module on Inhalation dosage forms.

A UK national expert representing the British Standards Institute on ISO TC84 developing new international standards for pulmonary and nasal delivery devices syringes and catheters.

David has also worked with the United Nations and various national governments to develop and establish transition strategies from the use of CFC in Metered Dose Inhalers and to secure appropriate budgets from the Multi-lateral fun for the implementation of the Montreal Protocol in emerging markets around the world.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o4u93

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