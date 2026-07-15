Global Print Label Market to Reach USD 68.6 Billion by 2034 as E-Commerce and Smart Packaging Demand Accelerate

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Print Label Market Report by Raw Material, Print Process, Label Format, End Use Industry, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global print label market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.40% from 2026 to 2034, supported by rising demand for packaged goods, digital printing and product traceability.

The global print label market reached USD 50.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to attain USD 68.6 billion by 2034. Market growth is being driven by increasing consumer reliance on packaged products, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the wider adoption of barcodes, QR codes and smart labeling technologies across global supply chains.

Demand for clear, durable and information-rich labels continues to increase as consumers seek greater transparency regarding ingredients, manufacturing details, allergens, storage requirements and expiry dates. At the same time, personalized products and limited-edition packaging are encouraging brands to invest in customizable, short-run label production.

Packaged Goods and Regulated Industries Drive Label Demand

The food and beverage industry represents the largest end-use segment of the print label market. Urbanization, changing lifestyles and demand for convenient packaged products are increasing label requirements across food, beverage and consumer goods categories. Packaging innovation is also creating opportunities for labels that strengthen shelf appeal, communicate brand identity and comply with regulations governing nutritional information, ingredients, allergen warnings and best-before dates.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical applications are contributing significantly to market expansion. Print labels support the communication of dosage, composition, side effects, storage instructions and safety precautions while enabling product authentication and supply chain traceability. Anti-counterfeit features, serialization and tracking capabilities are becoming increasingly important for manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers.

Digital Printing and Smart Labels Transform Production

Advances in digital printing, flexography, inkjet and electrophotography are improving label quality, production efficiency and customization. Digital label printing offers lower setup costs and faster turnaround times than many conventional processes, allowing businesses to respond more quickly to changing customer preferences and market conditions.

Barcodes and QR codes are increasingly used for inventory management, logistics, product tracking and marketing engagement. Pressure-sensitive labels can also incorporate radio frequency identification and near-field communication technologies, supporting inventory visibility, theft prevention, authentication and interactive customer experiences.

Pressure-Sensitive and Polymer Labels Lead Key Segments

Plastic and polymer labels account for the largest share by raw material due to their durability and resistance to moisture, heat and abrasion. Their compatibility with flexographic, screen and digital printing processes enables high-quality graphics across a wide range of packaging formats.

Pressure-sensitive labels represent the leading label format, supported by broad adoption in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, household products and consumer goods. Other major formats include wet-glue labels, linerless labels, multi-part tracking labels, in-mold labels and sleeves.

The market encompasses several print processes, including:

Flexography

Offset lithography

Gravure

Screen printing

Letterpress

Electrophotography

Inkjet printing

Sustainable Labeling Shapes Competitive Strategies

Environmental considerations are influencing material selection and production processes throughout the print label industry. Consumers increasingly favor packaging and labels made with renewable, recyclable or compostable materials. In response, manufacturers are developing sustainable label solutions, reducing production waste and adopting processes designed to lower energy consumption and dependence on non-renewable resources.

Stricter environmental regulations are further accelerating investment in recyclable substrates, linerless formats and resource-efficient printing. These developments are expected to create new opportunities for label producers capable of balancing performance, regulatory compliance and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global print label market, supported by population growth, urbanization, rising consumer expenditure and increasing demand for packaged goods. The region's established food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrial manufacturing sectors generate substantial requirements for packaging labels.

Investment in automated production and advanced printing technologies is also strengthening regional label manufacturing capabilities. Other major markets covered include North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading print label companies are investing in digital printing, flexography, smart labeling and sustainable materials to improve productivity and address evolving customer requirements. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions remain important tools for expanding geographic reach, technological expertise and product portfolios.

Prominent participants in the global print label market include Ahlstrom, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide Inc., CCL Industries, Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Multi-Color Corporation, Ravenwood Packaging, Sato Europe GmbH, Taghleef Industries, Taylor Corporation, Weber Marking Systems GmbH and WestRock Company.

Market Outlook: Continued growth in e-commerce, packaged goods, regulated product labeling and digitally connected packaging is expected to sustain demand through 2034. Companies that combine high-quality printing, smart functionality, rapid customization and sustainable materials will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the global print label market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $50.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $68.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Print Label Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Metal Labels

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic/Polymer Labels

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Print Process

7.1 Offset Lithography

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gravure

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Flexography

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Screen

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Letterpress

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Electrophotography

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Inkjet

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Label Format

8.1 Wet-Glue Labels

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pressure-Sensitive Labels

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Linerless Labels

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Multi-Part Tracking Labels

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 In-Mold Labels

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Sleeves

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Healthcare

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Personal Care

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Household Care

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Consumer Electronics

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



Companies Featured

Ahlstrom

Avery Dennison Corporation

Brady Worldwide Inc.

CCL Industries

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Multi-Color Corporation

Ravenwood Packaging

Sato Europe GmbH

Taghleef Industries

Taylor Corporation

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

WestRock Company

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