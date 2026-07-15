Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dietary Supplement Market Report by Product Type, Form, Application, Distribution Channels, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Dietary Supplement Market is expected to see massive growth, with a value of around US$ 40.32 billion in 2024 and a forecasted rise to about US$ 67.05 billion by 2033. The growth is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the period of 2025 to 2033. Some of the main drivers of this market growth are an elevated consciousness level about health among consumers, a rising demand for natural and organic supplements, and a heightened interest in personalized nutrition products.







North America Dietary Supplement Market OverviewDietary supplements are foods taken to improve an individual's diet and help them gain necessary nutrients that are missing in their regular food intake. These supplements are available in many forms such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and enzymes. They are commonly used to enhance overall health, support certain body functions, or fill nutritional deficits.



In North America, dietary supplements have become very popular in the last several decades. This growth in popularity is largely due to a heightened awareness of health and wellness, and a focus on prevention as opposed to treatment of disease. A lot of people seek supplements to improve their overall state of health, enhance fitness, or deal with particular health issues.



The social media boom has also contributed to the success of dietary supplements, as influencers and health enthusiasts share their reviews and endorsements. With a multithreat market presenting numerous choices, Americans tend to be confused by options, but more likely to spend on health through diet supplementation. This boom in interest has created a booming industry, with consumers looking for science-supported products to maximize their health and lifestyle.



Growth Driver in the North America Dietary Supplement MarketIncreased Health Consciousness and Preventive Healthcare EmphasisConsumers in North America are increasingly embracing dietary supplements as part of a wider movement toward preventive care and well-being. Increased concern for lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease has motivated individuals to ensure optimal nutrition through supplementation. Vitamins, minerals, omega-3s, and probiotics are commonly consumed to boost immunity, energy, and all-around well-being. The U.S. and Canadian aging population is also fueling demand for bone, joint, heart, and cognitive wellness supplements. Consumers have become more health-conscious post-pandemic and proactively adopt supplements for immunity, stress, and sleep, driving a boost in supplement uptake. The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the Affordable Care Act (ACA) provision mandating no-cost preventive health services in July 2024. The ACA is most prominent for its success in promoting cost-effective, equitable, and comprehensive health care coverage to all Americans; secondly, is the provisions related to prevention, such as the mandate that insurers provide selected preventive services free of charge.



Expansion of E-commerce and Digital Health PlatformsThe expanding online shopping and digital health platform has transformed the marketing and consumption of dietary supplements in North America. Today's consumers have easy access to an enormous variety of supplements, including specialty and niche products, via e-commerce sites, brand websites, and subscription services. Online channels also allow for product comparison, reading reviews, and educated purchasing decisions. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and personalized recommendation engines has further increased user interest by recommending supplement regimens based on individual requirements. Oct 2025, ORCHA, the world leader in digital health assessment, has unveiled its new end-to-end digital health trust ecosystem. The ecosystem brings together three integral elements: ORCHA Assured, Verify, and Compare, and seeks to create a new global standard for app safety and compliance. Since the establishment of ORCHA a decade ago, more than 38,000 assessments have been carried out for governments, healthcare systems, and suppliers across the globe. As growth in the adoption of digital health technologies accelerates, this revised framework will serve to facilitate the safe and trusted scale-up of digital health solutions.



Innovation in Formulations and Delivery FormatsGrowth in the North American dietary supplement market continues to be driven by innovation. Consumers are more attracted to sophisticated formulations that offer multiple benefits-including immunity, energy, and digestive health-in one product. Manufacturers are investing in new delivery forms such as gummies, dissolvable powders, capsules, effervescent tablets, and functional beverages to promote convenience and taste. Clean-label, plant-based, and allergen-free supplements are on the rise as consumers are looking for natural, transparent, and sustainable options. Encapsulation technology advancements also increase nutrient bioavailability and absorption, ensuring maximum efficacy. Oct 2025, Lonza Capsugel has introduced Organicaps, the first USDA organic certified, plant-based pullulan capsules produced in North America. They will make their debut at SupplySide Global 2025, booth 5665. With an excellent high oxygen barrier and polymer stability, Organicaps enable brands to satisfy organic product claims within the expanding supplements market.



Challenge in the North America Dietary Supplement MarketRegulatory Complexity and Quality Control IssuesEven with robust market expansion, manufacturers of dietary supplements in North America encounter complex and rigorous regulatory environments. In the US, the FDA deems supplements as foods and not medicines, resulting in uncertainty regarding accepted claims and labelling. Maintaining compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and ingredient safety levels presents operational hurdles. Mislabelling, adulteration, and unsubstantiated claims have periodically eroded consumer confidence, inviting more rigorous examination by regulators. In Canada, Natural Health Products Regulations lay onerous approval procedures that slow product launches. Sustaining consistency and quality among a wide range of categories is challenging, particularly for small brands without sophisticated testing facilities.



Market Saturation and Price CompetitionThe North American dietary supplement industry is heavily saturated, with numerous established and emerging companies competing in many segments. Consumers are confronted with an avalanche of products, many of which have duplicate ingredient profiles and assertions, causing price-based competition. Large brands need to stay differentiated constantly by innovation, brand, and advertising, while smaller brands can hardly get noticed. The growth of private-label supplements by large retailers also further boosts price pressure. Furthermore, costs of raw materials-especially for top-end ingredients such as plant extracts, probiotics, and collagen-have risen, compressing profit margins. Customers' increasing preference for subscription or bundled products has also decreased unit profitability.



North America Herbal Supplements MarketHerbal supplements are one of the fastest-growing categories of the North American dietary supplement market. Natural and plant-based solutions are becoming more appealing to consumers for overall health management. Ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, ginseng, and echinacea are becoming popular for their anti-inflammatory, adaptogenic, and immune-enhancing abilities. The clean-label trend is accelerating this, as people look for substitutes for synthetic ingredients. Herbal supplements are commonly used for stress relief, energy increase, and gastrointestinal health. Growing adoption of traditional herbal medicine concepts by modern nutritional science has reinforced product appeal. Manufacturers are also targeting organic certification, sustainable practices, and transparent labeling to enhance consumer confidence.



North America Enzymes MarketThe enzyme supplements market in North America is growing very fast because of increased consumer awareness about gastrointestinal health. Enzymes like amylase, protease, and lipase are more and more being included in supplements to aid in nutrient absorption and assuage digestive distress. Demand is also on the increase in aging populations where natural enzyme production depletes, resulting in symptoms like indigestion and bloating. Health-conscious athletes and sports enthusiasts employ enzyme supplements to maximize protein use and recovery. Moreover, the clean-label and vegan trend is fueling demand for plant-based enzymes, which are seen as safer and more environmentally friendly substitutes.



North America Dietary Supplement Capsules MarketCapsules are still among the most popular delivery forms in the North American dietary supplement market because of their convenience, dosing accuracy, and portability. They offer a controlled method of delivering active nutrients while avoiding unpleasant odors or flavors. Consumers like capsules for their smooth swallowing and reliable absorption. The form accommodates a wide variety of supplements, from multivitamins to herbal extracts, probiotics, and omega-3s. Companies are experimenting with delayed-release and vegan capsules to meet particular dietary needs and maximize bioavailability of nutrients. In addition, capsule-based products are especially favored in clinical and high-end supplement spaces, where accuracy and performance are paramount. The continued demand for personalized nutrition and daily health habits helps fuel the segment's growth.



North America Dietary Supplement Liquids MarketLiquid dietary supplements are also gaining popularity in North America because they have better absorption rates and an easy-to-consume format. Consumers who are looking for fast-acting nutritional improvements, particularly for energy, immunity, and hydration, are increasingly looking towards liquid products. These ingredients are attractive to those who prefer something other than capsules or pills, such as children and senior buyers. The category features fortified drinks, vitamin drops, and liquid herbal extracts. Companies are taking advantage of flavors, convenience packaging, and take-along sachets to increase appeal and convenience. Liquid supplements also enable innovative formulations of vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts, which increase product variety.



North America Immunity Dietary Supplement MarketImmunity supplements have become one of the most enduring and most rapidly expanding types of dietary supplements in the North American market. Immune health is now a top-year concern driven by post-pandemic perception and continuous viral threats, so consumers are prioritizing it. Supplements with vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D, and botanical compounds such as echinacea and elderberry are now hot sellers. Manufacturers are launching multi-functional immunity formulations that contain antioxidants, probiotics, and adaptogens to provide all-around protection. The segment also enjoys advancements in gummies, effervescent tablets, and functional beverages that position daily immune support as convenient and enjoyable.



North America Diabetes Dietary Supplement MarketThe segment for diabetes dietary supplements is growing in North America as consumers turn to natural means to assist normal blood sugar levels and metabolic wellness. Supplements with ingredients like chromium, cinnamon extract, alpha-lipoic acid, and magnesium are becoming increasingly popular for their glucose-controlling benefits. The increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes has created more interest in nutritional control. More consumers use these supplements in combination with diet and exercise to control sugar swings and maintain energy. Manufacturers highlight clinically tested ingredients and clean labeling as a way to establish credibility with health-focused consumers. Personalized nutrition and targeted formulations are on the rise, driven by specific requirements such as insulin sensitivity and carbohydrate metabolism.



North America Dietary Supplement Online Retail Stores MarketOnline retail has revolutionized the way North American customers buy dietary supplements. Online stores offer convenient, wider access to niche products that are potentially not found in physical stores. Customers are ever-more dependent on online reviews, social media suggestions, and subscription services for supplement restocking. The digital channel favors both incumbent brands and new entrant startups, allowing for greater market coverage at low infrastructure expense. Sophisticated algorithms and customized recommendation engines increase customer satisfaction by recommending supplements based on individual health objectives. Wellness apps and virtual consults have also further embedded supplement purchases within customers' digital health experience.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $74.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Dietary Supplement Market

5.1 Historical Market

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Form

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Distribution Channel

6.5 By Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Vitamins and Minerals

7.1.1 Historical Market

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Proteins and Amino Acids

7.2.1 Historical Market

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fatty Acids

7.3.1 Historical Market

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Herbal Supplements

7.4.1 Historical Market

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Enzymes

7.5.1 Historical Market

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Other

7.6.1 Historical Market

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8. Form

8.1 Soft Gels

8.1.1 Historical Market

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Capsules

8.2.1 Historical Market

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Tablets

8.3.1 Historical Market

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Powder

8.4.1 Historical Market

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Gummies

8.5.1 Historical Market

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Liquids

8.6.1 Historical Market

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Historical Market

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9. Application

9.1 General Health

9.1.1 Historical Market

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Energy and Weight Management

9.2.1 Historical Market

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Gastrointestinal Health

9.3.1 Historical Market

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Bone and Joint Health

9.4.1 Historical Market

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Immunity

9.5.1 Historical Market

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Cardiac Arrest

9.7 Diabetes

9.7.1 Historical Market

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Anti-Cancer

9.8.1 Historical Market

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Historical Market

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

10.1.1 Historical Market

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Pharmacies/drug Stores

10.2.1 Historical Market

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Retail Stores

10.3.1 Historical Market

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Other

10.4.1 Historical Market

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11. Country

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Historical Market

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Canada

11.2.1 Historical Market

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Mexico

11.3.1 Historical Market

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Rest of North America

11.4.1 Historical Market

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Abbott

14.1.1 Overviews

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Amway Corporation

14.2.1 Overviews

14.2.2 Key Person

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Revenue Analysis

14.3 Glanbia PLC

14.3.1 Overviews

14.3.2 Key Person

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Revenue Analysis

14.4 Bayer AG

14.4.1 Overviews

14.4.2 Key Person

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Revenue Analysis

14.5 NOW Food

14.5.1 Overviews

14.5.2 Key Person

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Revenue Analysis

14.6 The Carlyle Group

14.6.1 Overviews

14.6.2 Key Person

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6.5 Revenue Analysis

14.7 Nutraceutics Inc.

14.7.1 Overviews

14.7.2 Key Person

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7.5 Revenue Analysis

14.8 Herbalife Nutrition

14.8.1 Overviews

14.8.2 Key Person

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8.5 Revenue Analysis

14.9 Forest Remedies

14.9.1 Overviews

14.9.2 Key Person

14.9.3 Recent Developments

14.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.9.5 Revenue Analysis

14.10 Procter & Gamble

14.10.1 Overviews

14.10.2 Key Person

14.10.3 Recent Developments

14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.10.5 Revenue Analysis



Companies Featured

Abbott

Amway Corporation

Glanbia PLC

Bayer AG

NOW Food

The Carlyle Group

Nutraceutics Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition

Forest Remedies

Procter & Gamble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmqnsr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment