Agricultural Machinery Components Market Report Published, Profiles Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, and 11 Other Companies

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Machinery Components - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural machinery components market is projected to increase from USD 54.83 billion in 2025 and USD 58.12 billion in 2026 to USD 77.91 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.04% between 2026 and 2031, supported by aging equipment fleets, expanding agricultural mechanization and rising adoption of precision farming technologies.

Aging Equipment Fleets Support Replacement Demand

Extended machinery service lives remain a major driver of agricultural machinery component sales. Farmers are retaining tractors, harvesters, applicators and other equipment for longer periods, increasing demand for filters, bearings, gaskets, injectors, hoses, cooling systems and driveline parts. Italy's used tractor market reached 57,000 units, while the average machine age stood at 22 years, illustrating the scale of replacement opportunities within mature agricultural markets.

Lower new-equipment demand reported by major manufacturers, including Deere & Company and AGCO Corporation, further indicates that agricultural producers are prioritizing maintenance and life-extension investments. Independent repair channels also benefit from older machinery platforms that generally have fewer software and diagnostic restrictions than newer models.

Precision Farming Retrofits Accelerate Electronics Growth

Precision agriculture retrofits are creating new growth opportunities across the agricultural machinery components market. Mixed fleets are increasingly being equipped with sensors, displays, electronic control units, GPS guidance systems, telematics hardware and wiring systems. AGRA-GPS updated its JD-Bridge retrofit in July 2025, enabling John Deere AutoTrac guidance integration with non-John Deere machinery and demonstrating demand for cross-brand compatibility.

AGCO Corporation's acquisition of PTx Trimble also supports the expansion of brand-agnostic precision agriculture solutions. Electronic components typically have shorter upgrade and replacement cycles than mechanical assemblies because of ongoing changes in connectivity, compatibility and sensor performance. Consequently, electrical and electronic components are projected to record the market's fastest growth, advancing at an 8.1% CAGR through 2031.

Financing Conditions Limit Discretionary Upgrades

Equipment financing pressure remains a market restraint as farmers defer premium rebuilds, broad preventive overhauls and non-essential upgrades. Elevated energy and fertilizer costs, weaker agricultural income and increasing credit losses in equipment financing are encouraging buyers to focus on safety-critical and uptime-critical replacements. Baseline component demand remains resilient, although lower discretionary spending may reduce average order values for dealers, distributors and service providers.

Market Segment Highlights

Engine components accounted for 28.4% of the agricultural machinery components market in 2025. Demand is supported by recurring service requirements across tractors, combines, sprayers, tillage machinery and other field equipment. Transmission and driveline systems, hydraulic and power take-off components, wear parts, filters and fluid management products also generate substantial aftermarket revenue.

The report assesses the market by component type, including engine, transmission, driveline, hydraulic, electronic, tire, wheel, filtration, wear, chassis and structural components. Equipment platforms covered include tractors, harvesters and combines, planters and seeders, tillage and cultivation equipment, sprayers, fertilizer applicators, irrigation systems, and hay and forage machinery.

Regional Agricultural Machinery Components Market Outlook

North America held 32.7% of global market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Its leadership is supported by a substantial installed base of high-horsepower equipment, intensive operating cycles and strong aftermarket service demand. Repair-access initiatives in the United States may further expand opportunities for independent service providers by improving access to software, tools and technical documentation.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a 6.9% CAGR through 2031, representing the fastest-expanding regional market. Agricultural mechanization in India, China and Southeast Asia is enlarging the installed equipment base and creating recurring component replacement requirements. Precision agriculture investments and rising machinery sales in India also strengthen the region's long-term outlook.

Europe continues to generate demand through fleet aging, emissions compliance and equipment modernization. South America benefits from commercial-scale farming and increasing adoption of connected machinery, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East and Africa are expected to develop steadily as mechanization levels and active machinery populations increase.

Competitive Landscape

Companies covered in the report include Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., SDF Group, Gruppo Carraro S.p.A., Comer Industries S.p.A., Dana Incorporated, Danfoss A/S, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and HYDAC International GmbH.

The agricultural machinery components market report provides value-based forecasts across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. It also examines mechanization growth, high new-equipment prices, replacement cycles, precision farming adoption, proprietary software restrictions and independent repair access. Additional deliverables include a market estimate sheet in Excel format and three months of analyst support.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging global fleet and replacement cycles

4.2.2 Precision farming electronics and telematics retrofits

4.2.3 Mechanization expansion in India, China, Brazil, and Southeast Asia

4.2.4 High new-equipment prices favor life-extension spending

4.2.5 Right-to-repair regulation expands accessible parts demand

4.2.6 Carbon-accounting-ready retrofit modules and verified emissions data

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High equipment financing pressure slows discretionary rebuilds

4.3.2 Rental and custom-hiring models defer some replacement purchases

4.3.3 Proprietary software locks and paired diagnostics limit independent replacement

4.3.4 Tariff-origin compliance and metal-input traceability raise component complexity

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Component Type

5.1.1 Engine Components

5.1.2 Transmission and Driveline Components

5.1.3 Hydraulic and PTO Components

5.1.4 Electrical and Electronic Components

5.1.5 Tires and Wheels

5.1.6 Filters and Fluid Management Components

5.1.7 Wear Components and Ground-Engaging Tools

5.1.8 Chassis and Structural Components

5.1.9 Other Components

5.2 By Equipment Platform

5.2.1 Tractors

5.2.2 Harvesters and Combines

5.2.3 Planters and Seeders

5.2.4 Tillage and Cultivation Equipment

5.2.5 Sprayers and Fertilizer Applicators

5.2.6 Irrigation Equipment

5.2.7 Hay and Forage Equipment

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 South America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Argentina

5.3.2.3 Rest of South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 United Kingdom

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 China

5.3.4.2 India

5.3.4.3 Japan

5.3.4.4 Australia

5.3.4.5 South Korea

5.3.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Turkey

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 South Africa

5.3.6.2 Egypt

5.3.6.3 Rest of Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Deere & Company

6.4.2 CNH Industrial N.V.

6.4.3 AGCO Corporation

6.4.4 Kubota Corporation

6.4.5 CLAAS KGaA mbH

6.4.6 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

6.4.7 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 SDF Group

6.4.9 Gruppo Carraro S.p.A

6.4.10 Comer Industries S.p.A.

6.4.11 Dana Incorporated

6.4.12 Danfoss A/S

6.4.13 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

6.4.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.4.15 HYDAC International GmbH



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

SDF Group

Gruppo Carraro S.p.A

Comer Industries S.p.A.

Dana Incorporated

Danfoss A/S

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

HYDAC International GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtffl5

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