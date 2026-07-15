MEMS for Mobile Devices Market to Reach USD 15.61 Billion by 2031 as 5G, Wearables and Foldable Displays Accelerate Demand

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS For Mobile Devices - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global MEMS for mobile devices market is projected to grow from USD 10.21 billion in 2025 and USD 10.97 billion in 2026 to USD 15.61 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.31% from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by the adoption of 5G and ultra-wideband connectivity, low-power sensors for edge artificial intelligence, spatial audio, biometric authentication and advanced mobile-device form factors.

The market report analyzes fingerprint sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, bulk acoustic wave sensors, microphones and other sensor categories. It also examines demand across smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, mobile gaming systems and other connected products. Forecasts are provided in terms of value in USD, with additional analysis by fabrication technology, integration method and geography.

5G and Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Drive MEMS Adoption

The continued rollout of mid-band and millimeter-wave 5G networks is increasing demand for high-performance bulk acoustic wave filters, timing components and radio-frequency solutions. Ultra-wideband capabilities are also enabling centimeter-level positioning for augmented reality, indoor navigation and smartphone-based automotive keyless entry. These applications require compact components that can provide precise timing, low power consumption and reliable performance within increasingly constrained device designs.

European spectrum deployments in the 3.4-3.8 GHz range are contributing to handset replacement cycles, while Wi-Fi 7, premium smartphones and other connected platforms are expanding opportunities for bulk acoustic wave resonators. A growing number of flagship smartphones now incorporate dozens of filters covering frequencies from 600 MHz to 41 GHz.

Foldable Devices and Wearables Create New Sensor Opportunities

Foldable and rollable displays are reshaping sensor placement, packaging and material requirements. Flexible devices must withstand more than 100,000 bends at radii below 5 mm, encouraging manufacturers to integrate fingerprint, pressure and health-monitoring sensors directly into display structures. Samsung's Sensor OLED technology and BOE's rollable OLED panels illustrate the shift toward embedded sensing and thinner device architectures.

Wearable devices represent another high-growth segment and are forecast to record a 7.52% CAGR. Regulatory clearances for health functions, advanced motion sampling and cellular connectivity are supporting demand for accelerometers, gyroscopes, microphones and biometric sensors. Smartphones are also adopting wearable-grade health capabilities, creating further overlap between mobile-device categories.

Sensor and Device Segment Highlights

Fingerprint sensors generated 35.21% of market revenue in 2025, supported by second-generation ultrasonic authentication technologies. Bulk acoustic wave sensors are projected to advance at 9.32% annually as 5G devices require greater filtering capacity. Accelerometers and gyroscopes collectively represented approximately one-quarter of shipments, driven by mobile gaming, optical image stabilization and indoor navigation.

MEMS microphones accounted for 18% of the market as spatial audio, voice pickup and noise cancellation became standard features in premium devices. Pressure sensors contributed close to 8%, while environmental sensors, magnetometers, humidity sensors and gas detectors represented the remaining demand.

Smartphones accounted for 66.41% of unit demand in 2025. Tablets represented 12% of volume, supported by stylus-pressure applications, while mobile gaming devices comprised approximately 5%. Smart glasses, earbuds and other compact devices are creating additional opportunities for low-power, always-on voice and motion sensing.

Packaging Defects Remain a Market Restraint

Wafer-level packaging can reduce production costs but remains vulnerable to cavity leaks, contamination, microcracks and stress-related defects. Industry research presented in 2024 attributed a significant share of packaging failures to microcracks generated during through-silicon-via processing. Advanced metrology can improve defect detection, although new inspection equipment may cost USD 2 million to USD 5 million per production line and reduce inspection speed. Limited availability of qualified MEMS design engineers also continues to constrain market development.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global MEMS for Mobile Devices Market

Asia-Pacific captured 46.82% of global revenue in 2025, supported by China's thin-film deposition capacity, South Korea's CMOS-MEMS integration capabilities and Taiwan's foundry ecosystem. Regional investment includes China's USD 3 billion subsidy program to expand domestic MEMS wafer capacity and India's development of new 300 mm fabrication infrastructure.

North America generated approximately 24% of 2025 revenue, benefiting from U.S. fabless design expertise and growing medical-wearable adoption. Europe held an 18% share, supported by established manufacturers and policies favoring on-device processing. The Middle East is forecast to grow at 8.36% annually as investment in local assembly and packaging increases. South America and Africa are also recording rising demand as smartphone penetration and local device assembly expand.

Report Coverage

Sensor type: Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, pressure, bulk acoustic wave, microphone and other sensors

Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, pressure, bulk acoustic wave, microphone and other sensors Mobile device type: Smartphones, tablets, wearables, mobile gaming devices and other products

Smartphones, tablets, wearables, mobile gaming devices and other products Fabrication technology: Surface micromachining, bulk micromachining, high-aspect-ratio SOI, CMOS-MEMS integration and other technologies

Surface micromachining, bulk micromachining, high-aspect-ratio SOI, CMOS-MEMS integration and other technologies Integration method: System-in-Package, System-on-Chip, hybrid and 3D-stacked configurations, discrete MEMS and other methods

System-in-Package, System-on-Chip, hybrid and 3D-stacked configurations, discrete MEMS and other methods Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Companies covered in the MEMS for mobile devices market report include STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec, TDK Corporation, Goertek, Analog Devices, Knowles, Murata Manufacturing, AAC Technologies, MEMSIC, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Cirrus Logic, Omron, ROHM, SiTime, TE Connectivity and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The report includes detailed market forecasts, segment analysis, competitive intelligence, an Excel-based market estimate sheet and three months of analyst support.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of 5G and Ultra-Wideband Connectivity

4.2.2 Rising Integration of MEMS in Foldable and Rollable Displays

4.2.3 Demand for Low-Power Always-On Sensors in AI Edge Processing

4.2.4 Standardization of Acoustic Zoom and Spatial Audio in Smartphones

4.2.5 Surge in Mobile Health and Environmental Sensing Applications

4.2.6 Expansion of CMOS-Compatible MEMS Foundry Ecosystem

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Yield Losses from Wafer-Level Packaging Defects

4.3.2 Limited Availability of Qualified MEMS Design Engineers

4.3.3 IP Fragmentation Across Motion, Pressure and Acoustic MEMS

4.3.4 Supply-Chain Concentration in Specialty Piezoelectric Materials

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type of Sensor

5.1.1 Fingerprint Sensor

5.1.2 Accelerometer

5.1.3 Gyroscope

5.1.4 Pressure Sensor

5.1.5 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

5.1.6 Microphones

5.1.7 Other Types of Sensors

5.2 By Mobile Device Type

5.2.1 Smartphones

5.2.2 Tablets

5.2.3 Wearable Devices

5.2.4 Mobile Gaming Devices

5.2.5 Other Mobile Device Types

5.3 By Fabrication Technology

5.3.1 Surface Micromachining

5.3.2 Bulk Micromachining

5.3.3 High Aspect Ratio SOI

5.3.4 CMOS-MEMS Integration

5.3.5 Other Fabrication Technologies

5.4 By Integration Method

5.4.1 System-in-Package (SiP)

5.4.2 System-on-Chip (SoC)

5.4.3 Hybrids and 3D-Stacked

5.4.4 Discrete MEMS

5.4.5 Other Integration Methods

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 South Korea

5.5.4.4 India

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 New Zealand

5.5.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Kenya

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.4.3 TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

6.4.4 Goertek Inc.

6.4.5 Analog Devices Inc.

6.4.6 Knowles Corporation

6.4.7 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

6.4.9 MEMSIC Inc.

6.4.10 BSE Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.13 Qorvo, Inc.

6.4.14 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6.4.15 Cirrus Logic, Inc.

6.4.16 Omron Corporation

6.4.17 ROHM Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 SiTime Corporation

6.4.19 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.4.20 Robert Bosch GmbH



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





STMicroelectronics N.V.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

Goertek Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Knowles Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

MEMSIC Inc.

BSE Co., Ltd.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qorvo, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Omron Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

SiTime Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hg2gp

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