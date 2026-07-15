eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 Just Released; Highlights China's $204.6M Sales Opportunity

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest eVTOL aircraft market report provides a comprehensive assessment of industry performance from 2020 to 2025, with forecasts through 2030 and 2035. The research analyzes the global market by region, major economy, lift technology, propulsion type, mode of operation and application, while identifying key growth opportunities and competitive strategies.

The global eVTOL aircraft market reached approximately $119.1 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to $691.4 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2%. Growth is expected to accelerate further at a CAGR of 43.3% between 2030 and 2035, taking the market to $4.17 billion by 2035.

Key eVTOL aircraft market trends include strategic partnerships, collaborative development programs and investment in artificial intelligence. Companies are also advancing connected aircraft ecosystems, IoT-enabled smart infrastructure and sustainability-focused initiatives. These developments are supporting the commercialization of advanced air mobility solutions across passenger transportation, logistics, emergency services and industrial operations.

By lift technology, the market is segmented into vectored thrust, multirotor and lift-plus-cruise aircraft. Multirotor platforms accounted for $119.1 million in 2025 and are forecast to remain a major growth category, expanding at a CAGR of 34.3% through 2030. This segment is expected to generate an additional $400.8 million in annual global sales by the end of the forecast period.

The propulsion market includes fully electric, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-electric aircraft. Fully electric eVTOL aircraft represented $119.1 million in 2025 and are projected to record a CAGR of 34.2% from 2025 to 2030. The segment is expected to add $399.1 million in annual global sales by 2030, supported by continued advances in electric propulsion systems and commercial-scale production capabilities.

By mode of operation, the market is divided into autonomous and piloted aircraft. Autonomous eVTOL aircraft accounted for $119.1 million in 2025 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% through 2030. The segment is forecast to generate $463 million in additional annual sales, highlighting the long-term commercial potential of phased autonomy adoption.

Applications covered by the report include air taxis, air shuttles and air metro services, private transportation, cargo transport, air ambulances and medical emergency services, last-mile delivery, inspection and monitoring, surveying and mapping, surveillance and other operations. Air taxis were the largest application segment in 2025, accounting for 31.1% of the market, or $37.1 million. Last-mile delivery is forecast to be the fastest-growing application, with a CAGR of 52.5% between 2025 and 2030.

Air taxis are expected to deliver the largest application-based opportunity, adding $235.3 million in annual global sales by 2030. Geographically, China is projected to record the greatest market increase, with an anticipated gain of $204.6 million.

Leading eVTOL aircraft companies are prioritizing new product development and strategic partnerships to strengthen operational capabilities. Market-led strategies include advancing vectored-thrust platforms for high-speed intercity mobility, developing lift-plus-cruise configurations for point-to-point air taxi services and accelerating multirotor aircraft development for short-range urban transport and last-mile operations.

The report recommends that companies expand eVTOL manufacturing facilities and assembly lines to prepare for commercial-scale production. Additional priorities include progressing electric propulsion technology, managing the transition from piloted to autonomous operations, entering emerging markets and building partnerships with air taxi operators and logistics providers.

To improve market reach and revenue potential, eVTOL manufacturers should adopt multi-channel distribution, value-based and tiered pricing, and safety- and certification-led promotional strategies. Digital engagement, regional partnerships and targeted fleet deployment programs will be essential to building credibility, accelerating adoption and capturing opportunities in the rapidly expanding global eVTOL aircraft market

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Opportunities and Strategies Report Delivers Growth Forecasts Through 2035

The eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 report provides strategists, marketers, investors and senior executives with comprehensive intelligence for assessing the global electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft market. Covering 16 major countries across seven regions, the report delivers historical data, long-term forecasts, competitive analysis and strategic recommendations designed to support informed business and investment decisions.

As advanced air mobility continues to develop, the research examines the forces influencing eVTOL aircraft market growth, including economic conditions, demographic trends, technology developments, regulation, end-use demand and industry investment. It identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets while evaluating the drivers, restraints and emerging trends expected to shape the sector through 2035.

The report provides five years of historical analysis from 2020 to 2025, forecasts for 2025 to 2030 and projections through 2035. Global, regional and country-level market values are assessed alongside growth rates, market shares, forecast contributors and total addressable market opportunities. PESTEL analysis and strategic frameworks offer additional insight into the external factors affecting market development.

C

Business Benefits and Strategic Opportunities

Develop regional and country strategies using detailed local market data and analysis.

Identify high-growth eVTOL aircraft segments and potential investment opportunities.

Assess market drivers, constraints and technology trends affecting future demand.

Benchmark organizational performance against leading and emerging competitors.

Evaluate customer requirements and end-use opportunities using current research findings.

Support business plans, investor communications and internal presentations with referenced data.

Explore geographic expansion, product development, marketing and target-customer strategies.

The report places the eVTOL aircraft sector within its broader economic and industry context by analyzing market-size ratios, GDP proportions, per-capita expenditure and relevant eVTOL indicators. Data sets include regional and country forecasts, competitor market shares and detailed segment performance, with analysis supported by end-note sourcing and referencing.

Conclusions and recommendations outline practical strategies for eVTOL aircraft providers, including product and service positioning, geographic expansion, marketing priorities and target-group selection. Additional reference material includes applicable NAICS codes, abbreviations and currency codes.

With extensive market forecasting, segmentation and competitive intelligence, eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 equips decision-makers to evaluate advanced air mobility opportunities, anticipate market change and establish evidence-based growth strategies in the evolving global eVTOL aircraft industry.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Dashboard

2 Table of Contents

3 List of Tables

4 List of Figures

5 Report Structure

6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 eVTOL Aircraft Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor and Lift Plus Cruise)

6.5 Market Segmentation by Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric and Hydrogen Electric)

6.6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Operation (Autonomous and Piloted)

6.7 Market Segmentation by Application (Air Taxis, Air Shuttles and Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance and Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance and Other)

7 eVTOL Aircraft Market, Overview of Key Products

8 eVTOL Aircraft Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

8.1.1 Resources

8.1.2 Manufacturers

8.1.3 Distribution

8.1.4 End Users

9 Major Market Trends

9.1 Key Technologies & Future Trends

9.1.1 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

9.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

9.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

9.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

9.2 Major Trends

9.2.1 Expansion of Vectored Thrust eVTOL Architectures for High-Speed Intercity and Regional Air Mobility

9.2.2 Scaling Up of eVTOL Manufacturing and Final Assembly Facilities for Commercial-Grade Production

9.2.3 Rising Adoption of Lift Plus Cruise eVTOL Configurations for Efficient Point-to-Point Air Taxi Services

9.2.4 Development of Multirotor eVTOL Platforms for Short-Range Urban and Last-Mile Operations

10 Global eVTOL Aircraft Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

10.1 Global PESTEL Analysis

10.1.1 Political

10.1.2 Economic

10.1.3 Social

10.1.4 Technological

10.1.5 Environmental

10.1.6 Legal

10.2 Analysis of End User (B2B)

10.2.1 Urban Air Taxi and Ride-Hailing Operators

10.2.2 Military and Defense Organizations

10.2.3 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Air Ambulance Providers

10.2.4 Commercial Airlines and Regional Air Operators

10.2.5 Other End Users

11 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size and Growth Analysis

11.1 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)

12 Global eVTOL Aircraft Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

12.1 Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

12.2 Methodology and Assumptions

12.2.1 Total Addressable Market for the eVTOL Aircraft Market - Business to Customer (B2C)

12.2.2 TAM Comparison Analysis

13 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Segmentation

13.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.4 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.5 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Sub-Segmentation of Vectored Thrust, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.6 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Sub-Segmentation of Multirotor, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.7 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lift Plus Cruise, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14 eVTOL Aircraft Market, Regional and Country Analysis

14.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15 Asia-Pacific Market

15.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.3 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.4 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.5 China Market

15.5.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.5.2 China eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.5.3 China eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.5.4 China eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6 India Market

15.6.1 India eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6.2 India eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6.3 India eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7 Japan Market

15.7.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.7.2 Japan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7.3 Japan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7.4 Japan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8 Australia Market

15.8.1 Australia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8.2 Australia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8.3 Australia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9 South Korea Market

15.9.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.9.2 South Korea eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9.3 South Korea eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9.4 South Korea eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10 Taiwan Market

15.10.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.10.2 Taiwan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10.3 Taiwan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10.4 Taiwan eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16 South East Asia Market

16.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

16.2 South East Asia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.3 South East Asia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.4 South East Asia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.5 Indonesia Market

16.5.1 Indonesia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.5.2 Indonesia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.5.3 Indonesia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17 North America Market

17.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.2 North America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.3 North America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.4 North America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.5 USA Market

17.5.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.5.2 USA eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.5.3 USA eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.5.4 USA eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6 Canada Market

17.6.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.6.2 Canada eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6.3 Canada eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6.4 Canada eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18 Western Europe Market

18.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

18.2 Western Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.3 Western Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.4 Western Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.5 UK Market

18.5.1 UK eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.5.2 UK eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.5.3 UK eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6 Germany Market

18.6.1 Germany eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6.2 Germany eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6.3 Germany eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7 France Market

18.7.1 France eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7.2 France eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7.3 France eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8 Italy Market

18.8.1 Italy eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8.2 Italy eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8.3 Italy eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9 Spain Market

18.9.1 Spain eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9.2 Spain eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9.3 Spain eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19 South America Market

19.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

19.2 South America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.3 South America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.4 South America eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.5 Brazil Market

19.6 Brazil eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.7 Brazil eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.8 Brazil eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20 Eastern Europe Market

20.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

20.2 Eastern Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.3 Eastern Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.4 Eastern Europe eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.5 Russia Market

20.6 Russia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.7 Russia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.8 Russia eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21 Middle East Market

21.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

21.2 Middle East eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21.3 Middle East eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21.4 Middle East eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

22 Africa Market

22.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

22.2 Africa eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Lift Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($Million)

22.3 Africa eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($Million)

22.4 Africa eVTOL Aircraft Market, Segmentation by Mode of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

23 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

23.1 eVTOL Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape

23.2 Company Profiles

23.3 Ehang Holdings Ltd.(Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.4 Joby Aviation (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.5 Volocopter GmbH (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.6 Archer Aviation (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.7 Eve Air Mobility (Embraer) (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

24 Other Major and Innovative Companies

24.1 Lilium Jet NV (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.2 Wisk Aero LLC (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.3 Vertical Aerospace (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.4 Beta Technologies (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.5 Xpeng AeroHT (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.6 AutoFlight (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.7 Airbus SE (Airbus UAM) (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.8 Textron Inc. (incl. Bell eVTOL projects) (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.9 XTI Aircraft (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.10 Lift Aircraft Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.11 Autogyro (e-Volo) (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.12 TCab Tech (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.13 SkyDrive Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.14 Doroni Aerospace (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.15 Sarla Aviation (Company Overview, Products and Services)

25 Competitive Dashboard

26 Upcoming Startups in the Market

27 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

27.1 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Acquired Volocopter

28 Recent Developments in eVTOL Aircraft

28.1 Advancements in eVTOL Certification and Flight System Integration

28.2 Expansion of eVTOL Air Taxi Infrastructure and Airport Partnerships

29 Opportunities and Strategies

29.1 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

29.2 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

29.3 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

29.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

29.3.2 Competitor Strategies

30 eVTOL Aircraft Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

30.1 Conclusions

30.2 Recommendations

30.2.1 Product

30.2.2 Place

30.2.3 Price

30.2.4 Promotion

30.2.5 People

31 Appendix

31.1 Geographies Covered

31.2 Market Data Sources

31.3 Research Methodology

31.4 Currencies

31.5 About the Analyst

31.6 Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured





Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Joby Aviation

Volocopter GmbH

Archer Aviation

Eve Air Mobility (Embraer)

Lilium Jet NV

Wisk Aero LLC

Vertical Aerospace

Beta Technologies

Xpeng AeroHT

ePlane Company

Sarla Aviation

Jaunt Air Mobility

VTOL Aviation India Pvt. Ltd.

Nalwa Aero

BluJ Aerospace

Airbility

AMSL Aero

Electro.Aero Pty Ltd.

TCab Technology Co., Ltd.

Volant Aerotech (Volant Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.)

Nanjing Yivite Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.

SkyDrive, Inc.

NewLeFei UAV Co., Ltd.

Taiwan UAV Co., Ltd.

Jingxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Sysgration Ltd.

NanyangTechnologicalUniversity(NTU)

YugoGlobalIndustries

NEOAeronauticsPte.Ltd.

AeroLionTechnologies

JobyAviation,Inc.

ArcherAviation,Inc.

WiskAeroLLC

SupernalLLC

HorizonAircraft,Inc.

Watfly

DoroniAerospace

AutoFlight

AirbusS.A.S.

AscendanceFlightTechnologiesSAS

EmbraerS.A.

MoyaAero

XMobots

FlyBISAviacaoS.A.

SpeedbirdAeroLtd.

Zuri(ZuriVTOLs.r.o.)

BraveX.Aero(BraveX)

Hoversurf

UDX

WingcopterGmbH

ArcherAviation

JobyAviation

Phractyl

PegasusUniversalAerospace

KYLEWORTHAERO

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