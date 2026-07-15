Payment Card Issuance Software Market Forecast to Reach $5.04 Billion by 2035

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Issuance Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive new market intelligence report examines the global payment card issuance software market, providing strategists, marketers, investors and senior executives with actionable insights into market growth, competitive dynamics and emerging opportunities through 2035.
The report evaluates the payment card issuance software market across 16 geographies, combining historical data from 2020 to 2025 with forecasts for 2025 to 2030 and projections through 2035. It identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets while assessing the economic, demographic and technology factors expected to influence future demand.
Detailed analysis covers market size and growth, industry trends, segmentation, regional and country performance, competitive market shares, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments and strategic recommendations. The research also examines the market's post-pandemic development and the drivers and restraints affecting adoption across financial services, retail, government and other end-user industries.
Strategic Market Intelligence
The payment card issuance software market report supports regional and country-level strategy development through reliable market data and comparative analysis. It helps organizations identify high-growth segments, evaluate investment opportunities, understand customer requirements and benchmark performance against leading competitors.
The strategic analysis incorporates PESTEL factors, end-use industry performance, forecast growth contributors and total addressable market opportunities. Relationships between market size, related industries, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita and payment card issuance software indicators are assessed to support informed planning and investment decisions.
Market Segmentation
- By component: Software and services
- By technology adoption: Legacy technologies and emerging technologies
- By deployment mode: On-premises and cloud
- By enterprise size: Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises
- By end-user: Banks, financial institutions, retail, government and other end-users
The report compares historical and forecast market values, growth rates and market shares for each segment. It also highlights technologies and developments expected to shape payment card issuance software strategies over the forecast period.
Regional and Competitive Coverage
Regional analysis encompasses Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Russia.
The competitive landscape includes estimated market shares, company profiles, financial benchmarking and competitive dashboards for major industry participants. Companies featured include Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Fiserv Inc., Marqeta Inc., Stripe Inc. and Entrust Corporation. Additional coverage profiles other established and innovative companies influencing the global market.
Recent mergers, acquisitions and corporate developments are reviewed alongside the financial details of transactions that have shaped the industry. The report translates these findings into market opportunities and recommended strategies for product and service development, geographic expansion, marketing and target customer groups.
Reasons to Purchase
- Gain a global perspective on payment card issuance software market performance.
- Identify attractive countries, regions and market segments for investment.
- Use forecast data to evaluate industry drivers, restraints and emerging trends.
- Benchmark operations and financial performance against key competitors.
- Strengthen internal and external presentations with sourced market intelligence.
- Develop evidence-based expansion, product and customer acquisition strategies.
Data and analysis throughout the report are supported by endnotes. The appendix provides relevant NAICS codes, abbreviations and currency codes, enabling consistent interpretation of the market findings and forecasts.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|363
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$5.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Dashboard
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Payment Card Issuance Software Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Component (Software and Services)
6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology Adoption (Legacy Technologies and Emerging Technologies)
6.6 Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode (on-Premises and Cloud)
6.7 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)
6.8 Market Segmentation by End-User (Banks, Financial Institutions, Retail, Government and Other End-Users)
7 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Overview of Key Products/Services
8 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
8.1 Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
8.2 Quantitative Scoring Methodology
8.3 Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
8.4 Factor-Wise Evaluation
8.4.1 Growth Potential
8.4.2 Competitive Dynamics
8.4.3 Strategic Fit
8.4.4 Risk Profile
8.5 Strategic Implications and Recommendations
8.5.1 Strategic Implications
8.5.2 Strategic Recommendations
9 Major Market Trends
9.1 Key Technologies and Future Trends
9.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
9.1.2 Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences
9.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
9.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
9.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
9.2 Major Trends
9.2.1 Unified Corporate Spending and Payment Ecosystem
9.2.2 Advancements in Instant and Secure Virtual Payment Solutions
9.2.3 Premium Card Innovations for Enhanced Customer Experience
9.2.4 Personalized and Secure Card Issuance Solutions Driving Customer Engagement
10 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
10.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
10.1.1 Political
10.1.2 Economic
10.1.3 Social
10.1.4 Technological
10.1.5 Environmental
10.1.6 Legal
10.2 End User (B2B) Analysis
10.2.1 Banks
10.2.2 Financial Institutions
10.2.3 Retail
10.2.4 Government
10.2.5 Other End-Users
11 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Size and Growth Analysis
11.1 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)
11.1.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025
11.1.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025
11.2 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)
11.3 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors
11.3.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors
11.3.2 Drivers
11.3.3 Restraints
12 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis
12.1 Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
12.2 Methodology and Assumptions
12.2.1 Total Addressable Market for the Payment Card Issuance Software Market - Business to Business (B2B)
12.2.2 TAM Comparison Analysis
13 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segmentation
13.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.3 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.4 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.5 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.6 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.7 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Regional and Country Analysis
14.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15 Asia-Pacific Market
15.1 Asia-Pacific Market Summary
15.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
15.3 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.4 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.5 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.6 China Market
15.6.1 China Market Summary
15.6.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
15.6.3 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.6.4 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.6.5 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.7 India Market
15.7.1 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.7.2 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.7.3 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.8 Japan Market
15.8.1 Japan Market Summary
15.8.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure and Major Companies)
15.8.3 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.8.4 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.8.5 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.9 Australia Market
15.9.1 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.9.2 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.9.3 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.10 South Korea Market
15.10.1 South Korea Market Summary
15.10.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
15.10.3 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.10.4 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.10.5 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.11 Taiwan Market
15.12 Taiwan Market Summary
15.12.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure and Major Companies)
15.12.2 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.12.3 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.12.4 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16 South East Asia Market
16.1 South East Asia Market Summary
16.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
16.2.1 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.2.2 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.2.3 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.3 Indonesia Market
16.3.1 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.3.2 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.3.3 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17 North America Market
17.1 North America Market Summary
17.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
17.3 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.4 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.5 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.6 USA Market
17.6.1 USA Market Summary
17.6.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
17.6.3 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.6.4 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.6.5 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.7 Canada Market
17.7.1 Canada Market Summary
17.7.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
17.7.3 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.7.4 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.7.5 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18 Western Europe Market
18.1 Western Europe Market Summary
18.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
18.3 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.4 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.5 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.6 UK Market
18.6.1 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.6.2 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.6.3 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.7 Germany Market
18.7.1 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.7.2 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.7.3 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.8 France Market
18.8.1 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.8.2 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.8.3 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.9 Italy Market
18.9.1 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.9.2 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.9.3 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.10 Spain Market
18.10.1 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.10.2 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
18.10.3 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19 South America Market
19.1 South America Market Summary
19.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
19.3 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19.4 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19.5 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19.6 Brazil Market
19.6.1 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19.6.2 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
19.6.3 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20 Eastern Europe Market
20.1 Eastern Europe Market Summary
20.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
20.3 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20.4 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20.5 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20.6 Russia Market
20.6.1 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20.6.2 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
20.6.3 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
21 Middle East Market
21.1 Middle East Market Summary
21.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
21.3 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
21.4 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
21.5 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
22 Africa Market
22.1 Africa Market Summary
22.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)
22.3 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
22.4 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
22.5 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
23 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
23.1 Payment Card Issuance Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
23.1.1 Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
23.2 Company Profiles
23.3 Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)
23.4 Fiserv Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)
23.5 Marqeta Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)
23.6 Stripe Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)
23.7 Entrust Corporation (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)
24 Other Major and Innovative Companies
24.1 Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech) (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.2 ACI Worldwide Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.3 Worldline (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.4 Adyen (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.5 Gemalto (Thales Group) (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.6 OpenWay Group (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.7 Rapyd Financial Network Ltd. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.8 Nium Pte. Ltd. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.9 Vericast (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.10 Zeta Services Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.11 Silverlake Axis (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.12 Pismo (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.13 TietoEVRY Corporation (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.14 Galileo Financial Technologies Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
24.15 Matica Fintec Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)
25 Competitive Benchmarking
26 Competitive Dashboard
27 Payment Card Issuance Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix
27.1 Innovation & Brand Leaders
27.2 Brand-Driven Traditionalists
27.3 Niche or Regional Followers
27.4 Emerging Innovators
28 Upcoming Startups in the Market
29 Key Mergers and Acquisitions
29.1 BillDesk Acquires Worldline's India Business
29.2 Global Payments Inc. Acquires Worldpay and Divests Issuer Solutions Business
29.3 Usio Inc. Acquires PostCredit Co.
30 Recent Developments in the Payment Card Issuance Software Market
30.1 Expansion of Stablecoin-Linked Payment Card Solutions for Global Digital Transactions
30.2 Integration of Stablecoins in Corporate Card Issuance
31 Opportunities and Strategies
31.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
31.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
31.3 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
31.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
31.3.2 Competitor Strategies
32 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Conclusions and Recommendations
32.1 Conclusions
32.2 Recommendations
32.2.1 Product
32.2.2 Place
32.2.3 Price
32.2.4 Promotion
32.2.5 People
33 Appendix
33.1 Geographies Covered
33.2 Market Data Sources
33.3 Research Methodology
33.4 Currencies
33.5 About the Analyst
33.6 Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
- Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Fiserv Inc.
- Marqeta Inc.
- Stripe Inc.
- Entrust Corporation
- Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech)
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- Worldline
- Adyen
- Gemalto (Thales Group)
- Airwallex
- KONA I Co., Ltd.
- Goldpac Group Limited
- Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hengbao Co., Ltd.
- Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd
- Zeta
- M2P Fintech
- CARD91
- Girmiti Software
- Infcurion, Inc.
- Bankware Global
- Evolis SA
- Thredd
- Episode Six
- Silverlake Axis
- MatchMove
- Nium
- UQPAY
- OpenWay Group
- Lithic, Inc.
- Highnote, Inc.
- Total System Services, LLC
- Carta Worldwide
- Brim Financial
- Inswitch
- Galileo Financial Technologies, Inc.
- Elo
- Uala
- Clara
- IT Card Group
- Verestro
- Wallester
- Paynetics AD
- Asseco Central Europe
- Ukrainian Processing Center (UPC)
- NEO Pay Iraq
- Paysky
- CSCBank SAL
- PayMint FinTech
- Khazna
- VaultsPay
- Telda
- NymCard
- Yoco
- Cellulant Ltd
- Kora
- Nsano Ltd
- Flutterwave Inc.
- Onafriq
- Interswitch Group
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