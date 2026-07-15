Payment Card Issuance Software Market Forecast to Reach $5.04 Billion by 2035

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Issuance Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







A comprehensive new market intelligence report examines the global payment card issuance software market, providing strategists, marketers, investors and senior executives with actionable insights into market growth, competitive dynamics and emerging opportunities through 2035.

The report evaluates the payment card issuance software market across 16 geographies, combining historical data from 2020 to 2025 with forecasts for 2025 to 2030 and projections through 2035. It identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets while assessing the economic, demographic and technology factors expected to influence future demand.

Detailed analysis covers market size and growth, industry trends, segmentation, regional and country performance, competitive market shares, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments and strategic recommendations. The research also examines the market's post-pandemic development and the drivers and restraints affecting adoption across financial services, retail, government and other end-user industries.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The payment card issuance software market report supports regional and country-level strategy development through reliable market data and comparative analysis. It helps organizations identify high-growth segments, evaluate investment opportunities, understand customer requirements and benchmark performance against leading competitors.

The strategic analysis incorporates PESTEL factors, end-use industry performance, forecast growth contributors and total addressable market opportunities. Relationships between market size, related industries, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita and payment card issuance software indicators are assessed to support informed planning and investment decisions.

Market Segmentation

By component: Software and services

Software and services By technology adoption: Legacy technologies and emerging technologies

Legacy technologies and emerging technologies By deployment mode: On-premises and cloud

On-premises and cloud By enterprise size: Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises By end-user: Banks, financial institutions, retail, government and other end-users

The report compares historical and forecast market values, growth rates and market shares for each segment. It also highlights technologies and developments expected to shape payment card issuance software strategies over the forecast period.

Regional and Competitive Coverage

Regional analysis encompasses Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Russia.

The competitive landscape includes estimated market shares, company profiles, financial benchmarking and competitive dashboards for major industry participants. Companies featured include Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Fiserv Inc., Marqeta Inc., Stripe Inc. and Entrust Corporation. Additional coverage profiles other established and innovative companies influencing the global market.

Recent mergers, acquisitions and corporate developments are reviewed alongside the financial details of transactions that have shaped the industry. The report translates these findings into market opportunities and recommended strategies for product and service development, geographic expansion, marketing and target customer groups.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a global perspective on payment card issuance software market performance.

Identify attractive countries, regions and market segments for investment.

Use forecast data to evaluate industry drivers, restraints and emerging trends.

Benchmark operations and financial performance against key competitors.

Strengthen internal and external presentations with sourced market intelligence.

Develop evidence-based expansion, product and customer acquisition strategies.

Data and analysis throughout the report are supported by endnotes. The appendix provides relevant NAICS codes, abbreviations and currency codes, enabling consistent interpretation of the market findings and forecasts.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Dashboard

2 Table of Contents

3 List of Tables

4 List of Figures

5 Report Structure

6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Payment Card Issuance Software Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Component (Software and Services)

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology Adoption (Legacy Technologies and Emerging Technologies)

6.6 Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode (on-Premises and Cloud)

6.7 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

6.8 Market Segmentation by End-User (Banks, Financial Institutions, Retail, Government and Other End-Users)

7 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Overview of Key Products/Services

8 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

8.1 Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

8.2 Quantitative Scoring Methodology

8.3 Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

8.4 Factor-Wise Evaluation

8.4.1 Growth Potential

8.4.2 Competitive Dynamics

8.4.3 Strategic Fit

8.4.4 Risk Profile

8.5 Strategic Implications and Recommendations

8.5.1 Strategic Implications

8.5.2 Strategic Recommendations

9 Major Market Trends

9.1 Key Technologies and Future Trends

9.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

9.1.2 Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences

9.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

9.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

9.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

9.2 Major Trends

9.2.1 Unified Corporate Spending and Payment Ecosystem

9.2.2 Advancements in Instant and Secure Virtual Payment Solutions

9.2.3 Premium Card Innovations for Enhanced Customer Experience

9.2.4 Personalized and Secure Card Issuance Solutions Driving Customer Engagement

10 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

10.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

10.1.1 Political

10.1.2 Economic

10.1.3 Social

10.1.4 Technological

10.1.5 Environmental

10.1.6 Legal

10.2 End User (B2B) Analysis

10.2.1 Banks

10.2.2 Financial Institutions

10.2.3 Retail

10.2.4 Government

10.2.5 Other End-Users

11 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Size and Growth Analysis

11.1 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025

11.1.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025

11.2 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)

11.3 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

11.3.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors

11.3.2 Drivers

11.3.3 Restraints

12 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

12.1 Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

12.2 Methodology and Assumptions

12.2.1 Total Addressable Market for the Payment Card Issuance Software Market - Business to Business (B2B)

12.2.2 TAM Comparison Analysis

13 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segmentation

13.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.3 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.4 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.5 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.6 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.7 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Regional and Country Analysis

14.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15 Asia-Pacific Market

15.1 Asia-Pacific Market Summary

15.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.3 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.4 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.5 Asia Pacific Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6 China Market

15.6.1 China Market Summary

15.6.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.6.3 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6.4 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6.5 China Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7 India Market

15.7.1 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7.2 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.7.3 India Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8 Japan Market

15.8.1 Japan Market Summary

15.8.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure and Major Companies)

15.8.3 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8.4 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.8.5 Japan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9 Australia Market

15.9.1 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9.2 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9.3 Australia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10 South Korea Market

15.10.1 South Korea Market Summary

15.10.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

15.10.3 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10.4 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10.5 South Korea Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.11 Taiwan Market

15.12 Taiwan Market Summary

15.12.1 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure and Major Companies)

15.12.2 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.12.3 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.12.4 Taiwan Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16 South East Asia Market

16.1 South East Asia Market Summary

16.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

16.2.1 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.2.2 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.2.3 South East Asia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.3 Indonesia Market

16.3.1 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.3.2 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.3.3 Indonesia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17 North America Market

17.1 North America Market Summary

17.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.3 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.4 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.5 North America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6 USA Market

17.6.1 USA Market Summary

17.6.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.6.3 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6.4 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.6.5 USA Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.7 Canada Market

17.7.1 Canada Market Summary

17.7.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

17.7.3 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.7.4 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.7.5 Canada Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18 Western Europe Market

18.1 Western Europe Market Summary

18.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

18.3 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.4 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.5 Western Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6 UK Market

18.6.1 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6.2 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.6.3 UK Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7 Germany Market

18.7.1 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7.2 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.7.3 Germany Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8 France Market

18.8.1 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8.2 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.8.3 France Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9 Italy Market

18.9.1 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9.2 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.9.3 Italy Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.10 Spain Market

18.10.1 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.10.2 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

18.10.3 Spain Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19 South America Market

19.1 South America Market Summary

19.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

19.3 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.4 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.5 South America Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.6 Brazil Market

19.6.1 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.6.2 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

19.6.3 Brazil Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20 Eastern Europe Market

20.1 Eastern Europe Market Summary

20.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

20.3 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.4 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.5 Eastern Europe Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.6 Russia Market

20.6.1 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.6.2 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

20.6.3 Russia Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21 Middle East Market

21.1 Middle East Market Summary

21.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

21.3 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21.4 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

21.5 Middle East Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

22 Africa Market

22.1 Africa Market Summary

22.2 Market Overview (Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments and Major Companies)

22.3 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

22.4 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

22.5 Africa Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

23 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

23.1 Payment Card Issuance Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

23.1.1 Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

23.2 Company Profiles

23.3 Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.4 Fiserv Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.5 Marqeta Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.6 Stripe Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

23.7 Entrust Corporation (Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Strategy, Financial Overview)

24 Other Major and Innovative Companies

24.1 Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech) (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.2 ACI Worldwide Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.3 Worldline (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.4 Adyen (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.5 Gemalto (Thales Group) (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.6 OpenWay Group (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.7 Rapyd Financial Network Ltd. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.8 Nium Pte. Ltd. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.9 Vericast (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.10 Zeta Services Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.11 Silverlake Axis (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.12 Pismo (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.13 TietoEVRY Corporation (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.14 Galileo Financial Technologies Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

24.15 Matica Fintec Inc. (Company Overview, Products and Services)

25 Competitive Benchmarking

26 Competitive Dashboard

27 Payment Card Issuance Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix

27.1 Innovation & Brand Leaders

27.2 Brand-Driven Traditionalists

27.3 Niche or Regional Followers

27.4 Emerging Innovators

28 Upcoming Startups in the Market

29 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

29.1 BillDesk Acquires Worldline's India Business

29.2 Global Payments Inc. Acquires Worldpay and Divests Issuer Solutions Business

29.3 Usio Inc. Acquires PostCredit Co.

30 Recent Developments in the Payment Card Issuance Software Market

30.1 Expansion of Stablecoin-Linked Payment Card Solutions for Global Digital Transactions

30.2 Integration of Stablecoins in Corporate Card Issuance

31 Opportunities and Strategies

31.1 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

31.2 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

31.3 Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

31.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

31.3.2 Competitor Strategies

32 Payment Card Issuance Software Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

32.1 Conclusions

32.2 Recommendations

32.2.1 Product

32.2.2 Place

32.2.3 Price

32.2.4 Promotion

32.2.5 People

33 Appendix

33.1 Geographies Covered

33.2 Market Data Sources

33.3 Research Methodology

33.4 Currencies

33.5 About the Analyst

33.6 Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fiserv Inc.

Marqeta Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Entrust Corporation

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech)

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Worldline

Adyen

Gemalto (Thales Group)

Airwallex

KONA I Co., Ltd.

Goldpac Group Limited

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.

Hengbao Co., Ltd.

Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd

Zeta

M2P Fintech

CARD91

Girmiti Software

Infcurion, Inc.

Bankware Global

Evolis SA

Thredd

Episode Six

Silverlake Axis

MatchMove

Nium

UQPAY

OpenWay Group

Lithic, Inc.

Highnote, Inc.

Total System Services, LLC

Carta Worldwide

Brim Financial

Inswitch

Galileo Financial Technologies, Inc.

Elo

Uala

Clara

IT Card Group

Verestro

Wallester

Paynetics AD

Asseco Central Europe

Ukrainian Processing Center (UPC)

NEO Pay Iraq

Paysky

CSCBank SAL

PayMint FinTech

Khazna

VaultsPay

Telda

NymCard

Yoco

Cellulant Ltd

Kora

Nsano Ltd

Flutterwave Inc.

Onafriq

Interswitch Group

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