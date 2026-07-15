Oligonucleotide CDMO Market to Reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2031 as RNA-Targeted Drug Pipelines Expand

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide CDMO - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 3.68 billion in 2026 to USD 9.87 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 21.81% during the 2026-2031 forecast period.

Growth in the oligonucleotide CDMO market is being driven by expanding clinical pipelines for RNA-targeted medicines, rising demand for precision medicine, and increased outsourcing of complex synthesis, analytical testing, regulatory support, and sterile fill-finish operations. By mid-2026, more than 200 organizations were contributing to the global oligonucleotide clinical pipeline, creating sustained demand for clinical and commercial GMP manufacturing capacity.

Clinical Growth Intensifies Demand for Manufacturing Capacity

As oligonucleotide programs advance into cardiometabolic, neurological, hepatic, oncological, and rare-disease indications, sponsors require larger batches and earlier commercial supply planning. Manufacturing requirements are shifting beyond traditional small-volume production, particularly for chronic therapies with potentially broad patient populations. This transition is tightening global GMP capacity and encouraging drug developers to reserve manufacturing slots well before regulatory approval.

Outsourcing is also increasing as modified oligonucleotides and conjugated formats require specialized synthesis, purification, analytical, and drug-product capabilities. WuXi AppTec's TIDES platform supported 69 molecules across active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug-product services by the first half of 2025, more than doubling its total from two years earlier. Asymchem's TJ4 facility, launched in Tianjin in 2026, provides annual oligonucleotide capacity of 180 moles alongside integrated drug-product operations and capacity for 45 million prefilled syringe units annually.

Manufacturing complexity remains a significant market constraint. Long-chain oligonucleotides, modified backbones, specialized substitutions, and ligand conjugation create yield, impurity-control, process-transfer, and analytical challenges. These requirements favor established oligonucleotide CDMOs with validated processes, experienced technical teams, and proven commercial supply records.

Contract Manufacturing Retains Market Leadership

Contract manufacturing accounted for 51.68% of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2025, supported by demand from approved therapies and late-stage clinical programs. Sponsors entering Phase 2, Phase 3, and launch preparation increasingly prioritize reliable scale, consistent quality, and secure GMP supply. Bachem's Building K in Bubendorf began ramping up commercial GMP production in 2026, while ST Pharm's USD 126 million expansion targets annual capacity of 14 moles.

Contract development is forecast to be the fastest-growing service segment, advancing at a CAGR of 22.90% through 2031. Demand is increasing for integrated process development, analytical and quality-control services, process transfer, impurity management, and regulatory and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls support. Sponsors are increasingly selecting partners capable of supporting programs from early development through commercialization.

ASOs Lead While siRNA Records the Fastest Growth

Antisense oligonucleotides represented 58.23% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting established demand across central nervous system, hepatic, and cardiometabolic programs. Ionis maintained a 12-candidate neurology pipeline in 2026, reinforcing the manufacturing opportunity associated with ASO development, scale-up, validation, and commercial supply.

Small interfering RNA is projected to be the fastest-growing oligonucleotide category, with a CAGR of 23.25% through 2031. Commercial expansion and late-stage programs from companies including Alnylam and Arrowhead are increasing siRNA manufacturing requirements. Guide RNA, aptamers, phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers, and splice-switching formats are also creating specialized opportunities for qualified service providers.

Regional Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Outlook

North America held 39.55% of the global market in 2025, supported by its concentration of RNA-focused drug developers, established GMP infrastructure, and extensive regulatory experience. Agilent Technologies strengthened its regional position through the 2026 launch of Agilent Advanced Therapeutics, integrating BIOVECTRA in Canada with Nucleic Acid Solutions in Colorado.

Europe remains an important center for high-purity oligonucleotide manufacturing and advanced synthesis. BioSpring is investing EUR 100 million in a 15,200-square-meter nucleic acid API facility in Offenbach, scheduled for completion in late 2027. Bachem invested CHF 332.6 million in 2025 and planned more than CHF 400 million in additional capital expenditure for 2026. Lonza is also expanding advanced synthesis and antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate capabilities at its Oss facility in the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 24.56% through 2031. Expansion in China, South Korea, and Japan is strengthening regional capacity. WuXi AppTec's Changzhou and Taixing API sites passed FDA inspections in 2025, while Nippon Shokubai is expanding its GMP-compliant nucleic acid API capacity tenfold. South America and the Middle East and Africa remain emerging markets that primarily depend on supply from established manufacturing hubs.

Report Coverage

The market report segments the oligonucleotide CDMO industry by service type, including contract manufacturing, contract development, analytical and quality-control services, and regulatory support. It also evaluates antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA, guide RNA, aptamers, and other oligonucleotide types across therapeutic, research, diagnostic, and additional applications.

End-user coverage includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic companies, academic and research institutes, gene and cell therapy developers, and other organizations. Geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Market forecasts are provided in USD value terms.

Companies Covered

Key companies analyzed include Agilent Technologies, Ajinomoto, Almac Group, Asymchem Laboratories, Bachem Holding, BioSpring, CordenPharma, Curia Global, Danaher, EUROAPI, Eurofins, GenScript, Kaneka, Lonza Group, Maravai LifeSciences, Merck, PolyPeptide Group, ST Pharm, Syngene International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and WuXi AppTec.

The report also includes an Excel market-estimate sheet and three months of analyst support.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding Clinical Pipelines for RNA-Targeted Medicines

4.2.2 Outsourcing Shift for Complex Oligonucleotide Synthesis and Fill-Finish

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Rare-Disease Programs

4.2.4 Scale-Up Pressure From Dual-Route Manufacturing, Clinical and Commercial

4.2.5 Analytical Release Burden for Modified and Conjugated Oligomers

4.2.6 Supply Localization for Nucleoside, Phosphoramidite, and Specialty Raw Materials

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Process Complexity and Yield Sensitivity in Long-Chain Oligo Synthesis

4.3.2 Stringent Purity, Impurity, and Potency Control Requirements

4.3.3 Limited Availability of Specialized Talent and Qualified GMP Capacity

4.3.4 Raw-Material Dependency and Batch-Level Supply Volatility

4.4 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Contract Manufacturing

5.1.2 Clinical Stage

5.1.3 Commercial Stage

5.1.4 Contract Development

5.1.5 Analytical and Quality Control Services

5.1.6 Regulatory and CMC Support Services

5.2 By Oligonucleotide Type

5.2.1 Antisense Oligonucleotides

5.2.2 Small Interfering RNA

5.2.3 Guide RNA

5.2.4 Aptamers

5.2.5 Other Oligonucleotide Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Therapeutic Applications

5.3.2 Rare Diseases

5.3.3 Oncology

5.3.4 Neurology

5.3.5 Cardiometabolic Diseases

5.3.6 Infectious Diseases

5.3.7 Research Applications

5.3.8 Diagnostic Applications

5.3.9 Others

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 Diagnostic Companies

5.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes

5.4.4 Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy Developers

5.4.5 Other End Users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6.3.2 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

6.3.3 Almac Group Limited

6.3.4 Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

6.3.5 Bachem Holding AG

6.3.6 BioSpring GmbH

6.3.7 CordenPharma International

6.3.8 Curia Global, Inc.

6.3.9 Danaher Corporation

6.3.10 EUROAPI S.A.

6.3.11 Eurofins Scientific SE

6.3.12 GenScript Biotech Corporation

6.3.13 Kaneka Corporation

6.3.14 Lonza Group Ltd

6.3.15 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

6.3.16 Merck KGaA

6.3.17 PolyPeptide Group AG

6.3.18 ST Pharm Co., Ltd.

6.3.19 Syngene International Limited

6.3.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.21 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Almac Group Limited

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Bachem Holding AG

BioSpring GmbH

CordenPharma International

Curia Global, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

EUROAPI S.A.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

Merck KGaA

PolyPeptide Group AG

ST Pharm Co., Ltd.

Syngene International Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p831oy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.