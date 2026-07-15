Employee Benefits Technology Market to Reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2031 as Cloud and Compliance Automation Accelerat

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits Technology - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global employee benefits technology market was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.76 billion in 2026 to USD 5.98 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 9.72% between 2026 and 2031, supported by compliance automation, cloud migration and rising demand for integrated benefits administration platforms.

The market report analyzes employee benefits technology by component, deployment model, organization size, functionality, end-user industry and geography. Market forecasts are provided in value terms in USD.

Compliance Automation Strengthens Market Demand

Increasingly complex benefit regulations are encouraging employers to replace manual processes with automated compliance and administration tools. In the United States, the Affordable Care Act Employer Shared Responsibility Penalty B reached USD 4,350 per employee for non-compliant coverage offerings in 2026, maintaining substantial financial exposure for employers.

Organizations must also coordinate ACA reporting, leave tracking, COBRA administration, ERISA processes and HIPAA-related data controls. AI-enabled compliance platforms are increasingly supporting ACA 1095-C generation, FMLA eligibility tracking and real-time penalty-risk monitoring. Documented deployments have reduced manual monitoring time by 70% to 80%, positioning employee benefits technology as an important component of employer risk management.

Cloud Migration Transforms Benefits Administration

Cloud-based platforms held 71.62% of the employee benefits technology market share in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a 9.88% CAGR through 2031. Employers are adopting cloud solutions to accelerate upgrades, reduce infrastructure requirements and improve connectivity among payroll, HR information systems and insurance carriers.

Alight Solutions completed its AWS migration in February 2025, generating USD 75 million in annual savings, reducing its server footprint by 40% and improving enrollment response times by 43%. Cloud transformation is also increasing demand for implementation, integration, carrier connectivity and ongoing plan-configuration services.

Hybrid and regional hosting models remain important in regulated markets, particularly where employers require local data processing and enhanced oversight of employee information. On-premises deployment continues to serve selected government and highly regulated organizations but faces long-term pressure from cloud-based alternatives.

Integration Complexity Remains a Market Barrier

Legacy HRIS and payroll integration continues to challenge market adoption. Organizations with disconnected benefits and payroll systems can spend up to 40 hours per month on manual data entry, while poor data quality can create significant productivity losses and remediation costs.

Many legacy platforms depend on batch-file transfers, contributing to eligibility delays, billing discrepancies and payroll errors. Implementation outcomes are therefore becoming as important as software capabilities. Vendors that combine reliable technology with implementation expertise and ongoing operational support are expected to gain a competitive advantage.

Software Leads as Services Gain Momentum

Software accounted for 74.14% of the employee benefits technology market in 2025, reflecting strong demand for enrollment, eligibility management, core benefits administration and AI-assisted decision support. Services are forecast to grow at a 10.06% CAGR through 2031, outpacing the overall market as organizations seek assistance with implementation, compliance maintenance and specialized benefit configurations.

Businessolver's acquisition of ProView Global assets in July 2025 expanded its back-end administration capacity and highlighted employer demand for human support alongside AI-enabled tools. This convergence of software and managed services is expected to strengthen client retention across the industry.

Regional Market Outlook

North America represented 40.36% of the global market in 2025, making it the largest regional segment. Demand is supported by extensive regulatory requirements, including ACA, COBRA, ERISA, HIPAA and state-level benefit mandates. The United States remains the primary market, while Canada and Mexico are expanding benefits administration capabilities and connecting local obligations with broader HR platforms.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the fastest regional growth, with an 11.92% CAGR through 2031. India is seeing demand for cost-efficient domestic HR technology, Southeast Asia is advancing mobile-first benefits access, and China is experiencing adoption of localized platforms integrated with enterprise communication systems. Japan and South Korea are progressing more gradually as employers continue to value human guidance in benefits decisions.

Europe is undergoing a compliance-led technology upgrade cycle. The EU Pay Transparency Directive and broader regulatory scrutiny are prompting employers to reassess compensation, reporting and benefits data systems. South America, the Middle East and Africa remain developing opportunities, with adoption led primarily by multinational organizations seeking standardized administration across multiple operating units.

Report Segmentation

Component: Software and services

Software and services Deployment: Cloud-based and on-premises

Cloud-based and on-premises Organization size: Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises Functionality: Enrollment and eligibility management, core benefits administration, employee self-service and decision support, compliance and audit management, analytics and reporting

Enrollment and eligibility management, core benefits administration, employee self-service and decision support, compliance and audit management, analytics and reporting Industries: BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and public sector

BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and public sector Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Benefits Complexity and Compliance Automation Demand

4.2.2 Cloud Migration Across HR and Benefits Stacks

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Employee Self-service and Personalized Guidance

4.2.4 Small and Medium Enterprise Adoption Through SaaS Pricing

4.2.5 Embedded Benefits APIs Inside Payroll and HCM Ecosystems

4.2.6 Expansion of Wallet-based and Lifestyle Benefit Programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy HRIS and Payroll Integration Complexity

4.3.2 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Exposure

4.3.3 Multi-country Carrier Data Fragmentation

4.3.4 Shortage of Benefits Configuration and Implementation Talent

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud-based

5.2.2 On-premises

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 SMEs

5.4 By Functionality

5.4.1 Enrollment and Eligibility Management

5.4.2 Core Benefits Administration

5.4.3 Employee Self-service and Decision Support

5.4.4 Compliance and Audit Management

5.4.5 Analytics and Reporting

5.4.6 Other Functionalities

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.5.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences

5.5.4 Retail and E-commerce

5.5.5 Industrial Manufacturing

5.5.6 Government and Public Sector

5.5.7 Other End-user Industries

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Egypt

5.6.6.3 Nigeria

5.6.6.4 Rest of Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aptia Group Limited

Benefex Limited

bswift LLC

Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

Businessolver.com Inc.

PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc.

Employee Navigator LLC

Selerix Systems, Inc.

HealthJoy, LLC

The Jellyvision Lab, Inc.

Nayya Health, Inc.

ThrivePass, Inc.

Forma Inc.

Benepass, Inc.

PeopleKeep, Inc.

Benefitfirst

Alegeus Technologies, LLC

Reward Gateway (UK) Limited

Universal Cover, SA

Thanks Ben LTD

Compt Inc.

Level Benefits, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89h85a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.