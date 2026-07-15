Health and Safety Management Market Forecast to Reach $2.87 Billion by 2030 as AI and Connected Safety Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Safety Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Health and Safety Management Market Global Report 2026 is now available, providing strategists, marketers, investors and senior executives with actionable intelligence on a market experiencing strong global growth. The report examines the technological, regulatory, economic and competitive forces expected to shape the health and safety management market over the next decade.

Covering five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts, the report evaluates market size, growth rates, segmentation, regional performance, competitive positioning and emerging business opportunities. It also assesses the effects of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rates, regulatory change, digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives and artificial intelligence.

Comprehensive Health and Safety Management Market Intelligence

The report identifies the largest and fastest-growing health and safety management markets while examining their relationship with broader economic, demographic and industry trends. Regional and country-level analysis enables organizations to compare historical performance, forecast growth and develop strategies aligned with local market conditions.

Expanded geographic coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain realignments and the growing importance of these locations within the global value chain. Overall coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Report Benefits

Assess global health and safety management market size, historical growth and ten-year forecasts.

Identify high-growth market segments and investment opportunities.

Compare regional and country performance across 16 national markets.

Evaluate total addressable market potential and market attractiveness scores.

Analyze customer demand through application, organization size and end-user segmentation.

Benchmark leading companies by market share, revenue, innovation and brand recognition.

Examine regulatory frameworks, government policies, industry associations and investment trends.

Track digital transformation, cloud adoption, automation and AI-driven innovation.

Review supply chain structure, major suppliers and competitors across the value chain.

Support strategic planning, investment analysis and internal or external presentations with reliable data.

Market Segmentation and Report Scope

The health and safety management market is analyzed by component, including software and services; deployment mode, including on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid solutions; and organization size, covering small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Application analysis includes incident reporting and investigation, risk assessment and control, safety compliance tracking, and audit and inspection management. End-user coverage includes industrial and manufacturing enterprises, construction companies, oil and gas companies, mining companies, energy and utilities companies, and other users.

Software subsegments include incident management, risk assessment and hazard analysis, compliance management, and audit and inspection management software. Service subsegments cover consulting and advisory, implementation and integration, training and education, and maintenance and support.

Competitive and Geographic Coverage

The competitive landscape evaluates market shares, company strategies, product innovation, brand strength and significant financial transactions. Companies profiled include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Securitas AB, AECOM, DuPont de Nemours Inc., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Fortive Corporation, Clean Harbors Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Intertek Group plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, UL Solutions Inc., Halma plc, MSA Safety Incorporated, Ansell Limited, Brady Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc. and Blackline Safety Corp.

Country coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Data, Delivery and Ongoing Support

The report provides country and regional historical and forecast data, competitor market shares, segment analysis, GDP-related indicators, expenditure per capita and comparisons with related markets. Research findings are supported by end-note sourcing and delivered in Word, PDF or interactive report formats, accompanied by an Excel data sheet and dashboard for efficient analysis.

Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization options and expert consultant support. The Health and Safety Management Market Global Report 2026 equips decision-makers with the evidence required to assess market potential, strengthen competitive positioning and develop informed global growth strategies.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Health and Safety Management Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Health and Safety Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Health and Safety Management Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Health and Safety Management Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Powered Risk Prediction and Hazard Detection Systems

4.2.2 IoT Enabled Workplace Safety Monitoring Solutions

4.2.3 Cloud Based Health and Safety Compliance Platforms

4.2.4 Wearable Safety Devices for Real Time Worker Monitoring

4.2.5 Digital Incident Reporting and Automated Safety Auditing Systems



5. Health and Safety Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Industrial and Manufacturing Enterprises

5.2 Construction Companies

5.3 Oil and Gas Companies

5.4 Mining Companies

5.5 Energy and Utilities Companies



6. Health and Safety Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Health and Safety Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Health and Safety Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Health and Safety Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Health and Safety Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Health and Safety Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Health and Safety Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Health and Safety Management Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

9.3. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Incident Reporting and Investigation, Risk Assessment and Control, Safety Compliance Tracking, Audit and Inspection Management

9.5. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Industrial and Manufacturing Enterprises, Construction Companies, Oil and Gas Companies, Mining Companies, Energy and Utilities Companies, Other End Users

9.6. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Incident Management Software, Risk Assessment and Hazard Analysis Software, Compliance Management Software, Audit and Inspection Management Software

9.7. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Education Services, Maintenance and Support Services



10. Health and Safety Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Health and Safety Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Health and Safety Management Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Health and Safety Management Market

12.1. China Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Health and Safety Management Market

13.1. India Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Health and Safety Management Market

14.1. Japan Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Health and Safety Management Market

15.1. Australia Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Health and Safety Management Market

16.1. Indonesia Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Health and Safety Management Market

17.1. South Korea Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Health and Safety Management Market

18.1. Taiwan Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Health and Safety Management Market

19.1. South East Asia Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Health and Safety Management Market

20.1. Western Europe Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Health and Safety Management Market

21.1. UK Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Health and Safety Management Market

22.1. Germany Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Health and Safety Management Market

23.1. France Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Health and Safety Management Market

24.1. Italy Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Health and Safety Management Market

25.1. Spain Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Health and Safety Management Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Health and Safety Management Market

27.1. Russia Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Health and Safety Management Market

28.1. North America Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Health and Safety Management Market

29.1. USA Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Health and Safety Management Market

30.1. Canada Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Health and Safety Management Market

31.1. South America Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Health and Safety Management Market

32.1. Brazil Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Health and Safety Management Market

33.1. Middle East Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Health and Safety Management Market

34.1. Africa Health and Safety Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Health and Safety Management Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Health and Safety Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Health and Safety Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Health and Safety Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Health and Safety Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Health and Safety Management Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Honeywell International Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. 3M Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Securitas AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. AECOM Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Health and Safety Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Fortive Corporation, Clean Harbors Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Intertek Group plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, UL Solutions Inc., Halma plc, MSA Safety Incorporated, Ansell Limited, Brady Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc., Blackline Safety Corp.



38. Global Health and Safety Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Health and Safety Management Market



41. Health and Safety Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Health and Safety Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Health and Safety Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Health and Safety Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Health and Safety Management market report include:

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Securitas AB

AECOM

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Fortive Corporation

Clean Harbors Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

UL Solutions Inc.

Halma plc

MSA Safety Incorporated

Ansell Limited

Brady Corporation

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Blackline Safety Corp.

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