Oral Obesity Therapies Market to Reach $6.32 Billion by 2030 as Demand for GLP-1 Treatments Accelerates

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Obesity Therapies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Oral Obesity Therapies Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers, investors and senior executives with comprehensive intelligence on a rapidly expanding global healthcare market. Covering five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts, the report examines the forces expected to shape oral obesity treatment through 2036, including pharmaceutical innovation, regulatory change, consumer preferences, digital health adoption and evolving patient needs.

The report evaluates oral obesity therapies market size, growth, segmentation, regional performance, competitive dynamics and investment potential. It identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets while assessing how economic conditions, demographic trends, healthcare expenditure and related pharmaceutical markets influence demand.

Forecasts account for major market variables, including advances in artificial intelligence and automation, inflation, interest rates, trade tariffs, geopolitical conflicts and shifting regulatory frameworks. Expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia also reflects supply chain realignment, manufacturing investment and the growing importance of these markets within the global pharmaceutical value chain.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The research includes market characteristics, supply chain analysis, regulatory and investment landscapes, emerging trends, market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market analysis and company benchmarking. It also reviews digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives and AI-driven innovation, highlighting opportunities for businesses to strengthen market positioning and achieve competitive differentiation.

Develop regional and country strategies using localized historical and forecast data.

Identify high-growth oral obesity drug segments and investment opportunities.

Assess market potential, competitive intensity, strategic fit and risk.

Benchmark leading companies by market share, revenue, innovation and brand recognition.

Evaluate customer demand through patient indication, application, sales channel and end-user analysis.

Examine supplier relationships, raw materials and competitors across the value chain.

Support presentations and strategic planning with reliable data, analysis and end-note sourcing.

Oral Obesity Therapies Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by drug class into lipase inhibitors, sympathomimetic appetite suppressants, combination therapies, oral GLP-1 agonists and other oral mechanisms. Patient indications include primary obesity in patients with a BMI of 30 or above, overweight patients with metabolic comorbidities, short-term weight reduction, weight maintenance and adolescent populations.

Sales channels covered include retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, telehealth platforms, hospital outpatient pharmacies and specialty pharmacies. Applications include obesity management, weight-loss maintenance, cardiometabolic risk reduction and pre-surgical weight control. End users comprise hospitals, clinics and homecare settings.

Detailed subsegment analysis covers prescription and over-the-counter lipase inhibitors; short- and long-acting appetite suppressants; fixed-dose and multi-mechanism combination therapies; daily, weekly, sustained-release and next-generation oral GLP-1 agonists; and other mechanisms such as serotonin receptor modulators, metabolic enhancers, thermogenic agents, gut hormone modulators, energy expenditure regulators and dual incretin agonists.

Global and Competitive Coverage

The report analyzes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the USA. Regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Companies profiled include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Celltrion Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Septerna Therapeutics, Eccogene Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Ascletis Pharma Inc. and Structure Therapeutics.

Data includes country and regional market size, historical and forecast growth, competitor market shares, segment performance, GDP proportions, per-capita expenditure and comparisons with related markets. The competitive landscape also examines leading participants, recent financial transactions, product innovation and brand-level differentiation.

The Oral Obesity Therapies Market Global Report 2026 is available in Word, PDF or interactive report formats and includes an Excel dashboard for data extraction and analysis. Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization options and expert consultant support.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Oral GLP-1 Based Therapies for Appetite Regulation and Weight Management

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Combination Oral Obesity Drugs Targeting Multiple Metabolic Pathways

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Personalized Obesity Treatment Based on Genetic and Metabolic Profiling

4.2.4 Expansion of Telehealth Enabled Prescription Access for Oral Weight Loss Therapies

4.2.5 Rising Development of Gut Hormone Modulating Oral Drugs for Improved Metabolic Control



5. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Homecare Settings

5.4 Specialty Weight Management Centers

5.5 Other End Users



6. Oral Obesity Therapies Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Oral Obesity Therapies PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Lipase Inhibitors, Sympathomimetic Appetite Suppressants, Combination Therapies, Oral GLP-1 Agonists, Other Oral Mechanisms

9.2. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

BMI ?30 Primary Obesity, Overweight + Metabolic Comorbidities, Short-term Weight Reduction, Weight Maintenance, Adolescent Populations

9.3. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Retail Pharmacies, Mail-order Pharmacies, Telehealth Platforms, Hospital Outpatient Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies

9.4. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Obesity Management, Weight Loss Maintenance, Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction, Pre-Surgical Weight Control

9.5. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

9.6. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lipase Inhibitors, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Prescription Lipase Inhibitors, Over the Counter Lipase Inhibitors, High Dose Lipase Inhibitors, Low Dose Lipase Inhibitors, Generic Lipase Inhibitors, Branded Lipase Inhibitors

9.7. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sympathomimetic Appetite Suppressants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Short Acting Appetite Suppressants, Long Acting Appetite Suppressants, Central Nervous System Stimulants, Adrenergic Appetite Suppressants, Prescription Appetite Suppressants, Extended Release Appetite Suppressants

9.8. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Combination Therapies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Appetite Suppressant and Antidepressant Combinations, Appetite Suppressant and Anticonvulsant Combinations, Multi Mechanism Combination Therapies, Fixed Dose Combination Therapies, Dual Mechanism Combination Therapies, Triple Mechanism Combination Therapies

9.9. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oral Glucagon Like Peptide One Agonists, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Daily Oral Glucagon Like Peptide One Agonists, Weekly Oral Glucagon Like Peptide One Agonists, High Potency Glucagon Like Peptide One Agonists, Sustained Release Glucagon Like Peptide One Agonists, Next Generation Incretin Agonists

9.10. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Oral Mechanisms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Serotonin Receptor Modulators, Metabolic Enhancers, Thermogenic Agents, Gut Hormone Modulators, Energy Expenditure Regulators, Dual Incretin Agonists



10. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Oral Obesity Therapies Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Oral Obesity Therapies Market

12.1. China Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Oral Obesity Therapies Market

13.1. India Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Oral Obesity Therapies Market

14.1. Japan Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Oral Obesity Therapies Market

15.1. Australia Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Oral Obesity Therapies Market

16.1. Indonesia Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Oral Obesity Therapies Market

17.1. South Korea Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Oral Obesity Therapies Market

18.1. Taiwan Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Oral Obesity Therapies Market

19.1. South East Asia Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market

20.1. Western Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Oral Obesity Therapies Market

21.1. UK Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Oral Obesity Therapies Market

22.1. Germany Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Oral Obesity Therapies Market

23.1. France Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Oral Obesity Therapies Market

24.1. Italy Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Oral Obesity Therapies Market

25.1. Spain Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Oral Obesity Therapies Market

27.1. Russia Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Oral Obesity Therapies Market

28.1. North America Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Oral Obesity Therapies Market

29.1. USA Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Oral Obesity Therapies Market

30.1. Canada Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Oral Obesity Therapies Market

31.1. South America Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Oral Obesity Therapies Market

32.1. Brazil Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Oral Obesity Therapies Market

33.1. Middle East Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Oral Obesity Therapies Market

34.1. Africa Oral Obesity Therapies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Oral Obesity Therapies Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Segmentation by Patient Indication, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Oral Obesity Therapies Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Merck & Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Pfizer Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. AstraZeneca PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Eli Lilly and Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Oral Obesity Therapies Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Celltrion Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Septerna Therapeutics, Eccogene Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC



38. Global Oral Obesity Therapies Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Oral Obesity Therapies Market



41. Oral Obesity Therapies Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Oral Obesity Therapies Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Oral Obesity Therapies Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Oral Obesity Therapies Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Oral Obesity Therapies market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Septerna Therapeutics

Eccogene Inc.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Structure Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg5zxo

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