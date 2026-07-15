LiTime launches Argoseeker electric outboard motors for kayaks, canoes and small boats in August

BERLIN, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, has announced the upcoming launch of the Argoseeker electric outboard motors in mid-August 2026. Designed for kayaks, canoes, and small boats, the Argoseeker Series works with LiTime’s LiFePO4 batteries to integrate motor, controller, and battery systems into a one-stop marine power solution, helping paddle craft users enjoy a quieter, more efficient way to experience the water. This milestone marks LiTime’s expansion from lithium power solutions to one-stop marine power solutions.





For more than six years, LiTime has supported outdoor enthusiasts worldwide with lithium power solutions across RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications. Through continuous user feedback and real-world insights, LiTime identified a growing demand among boaters for easier ways to transition from paddle-powered exploration to electric propulsion. This demand is driven by the challenges users face: long hours of paddling, additional equipment, and changing conditions can make paddle-powered boating more physically demanding. Existing electric conversion options may also require users to separately match motors, batteries, and accessories, while fuel-powered outboards can bring noise, emissions, and maintenance concerns.

The LiTime Argoseeker Series is designed to address these challenges by combining electric propulsion with LiTime’s battery solutions, delivering a one-stop marine power solution for paddle craft and small boats.

The first two models include:

Argoseeker A1 (24V 700W)

Designed for kayaks, canoes, and lightweight small craft, A1 delivers 60 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 2 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 7–10 km/h at around 150 kg total boat weight. It pairs with LiTime 24V LiFePO4 battery solutions, including 50Ah and 100Ah options.

Argoseeker A2 (48V 2000W)

Designed for larger small boats, A2 delivers 120 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 5 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 12–15 km/h at around 300 kg total boat weight. It pairs with LiTime 48V LiFePO4 battery systems, providing a powerful electric alternative to low-horsepower fuel-powered outboards.

With 3-minute clamp-on setup, wireless remote control, and cruise control capability, Argoseeker lowers barriers to electric boating, allowing users to spend less time managing equipment and more time exploring the water.





Building on the user insights gathered from Go Electric Contest Season 1, LiTime has launched Go Electric Contest Season 2 on July 15, 2026, continuing to engage with the global boating community and gather real-world feedback to further advance marine electrification.





About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing high-quality batteries and integrated power systems for RV, marine, golf cart, solar, and off-grid applications. Backed by real-world validation from 3.5M+ global users, 16 years of lithium battery R&D experience from its core team, and 380+ certifications, LiTime makes one-stop lithium power solutions more reliable, more flexible, and smarter.

Guided by its philosophy, Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations, LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO4 power for memorable journeys, shared outdoor moments, and a spirit of exploration that endures across generations.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit： www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com (Jelly Xie)

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