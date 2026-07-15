Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Global Market Report 2026 Released — Profiles Charles River, Labcorp, Eurofins and Evotec

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell-based assay services for preclinical use only market reached approximately $4.47 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2020. The market is projected to expand to $7.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.5% before reaching $12.93 billion in 2035, supported by continued demand for advanced preclinical drug discovery and development capabilities.
Historic market growth was driven by the rising adoption of personalized medicine, expanding biologics and cell and gene therapy pipelines, growth across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the transition from animal testing toward in vitro models. A shortage of skilled professionals and the rising cost of drug development constrained growth during the period.
Through 2035, the cell-based assay services market is expected to benefit from the increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, higher investment in biotechnology and healthcare research and development, growth in clinical trial activity, and greater reliance on contract research organizations. Potential barriers include budget limitations among smaller biotechnology companies, ethical and compliance requirements associated with human cell sourcing, and trade and tariff pressures.
Market Segmentation Highlights
By assay type, cytotoxicity assays represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 30.8% of the market, or approximately $1.37 billion. Phenotypic and morphological assays are forecast to be the fastest-growing category from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9%. Cytotoxicity assays are expected to generate an additional $1.05 billion in annual global sales by 2030.
By technology, plate-based luminometry led the market in 2025 with a 28.3% share, equivalent to approximately $1.26 billion. Flow cytometry is projected to record the strongest growth through 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4%, adding approximately $903.9 million in annual global sales.
Pharmaceutical companies were the largest end-user segment in 2025, representing 36.9% of the market, or approximately $1.65 billion. Biotechnology companies are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user category, achieving a CAGR of 13.5% between 2025 and 2030. Pharmaceutical companies are forecast to deliver the largest absolute opportunity, adding $1.29 billion in annual sales by 2030.
Regional Outlook and Competitive Landscape
North America was the leading regional market in 2025, accounting for 40.1% of global revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2%. Europe and North America are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.7% and 9.5%, respectively. The United States is projected to generate the largest country-level opportunity, adding approximately $798.6 million in market value.
The global market remains fragmented, with the 10 largest competitors accounting for 19.17% of total revenue in 2024. Leading participants include Charles River Laboratories Inc., Labcorp Drug Development, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec, CMIC Group, IQVIA Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Altasciences Inc., Precision for Medicine and BioAgilytix Inc. Companies are strengthening their market positions through service launches, operational expansion and strategic partnerships.
Strategic Priorities and Emerging Trends
Key trends include the introduction of disease-model development platforms for rare disease research, expansion of single-cell and organoid development services, commercialization of 3D cardiac organoid platforms, advancement of kinase-testing capabilities, and development of patient-derived organoid screening platforms for inflammatory bowel disease and other complex conditions.
Market participants can pursue growth by investing in predictive disease models, physiologically relevant 3D organoid assays, advanced single-cell services, kinase-focused testing platforms, and phenotypic and morphological assays. Additional priorities include expansion across emerging and developed markets, disciplined value-based pricing, targeted strategic partnerships, scientific thought leadership, technical engagement and comprehensive end-user support.
The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. It evaluates global and regional performance, major economies, assay types, technologies, end users, competitive positioning and the leading opportunities shaping the future of preclinical cell-based assay services.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|421
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$12.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Assay Type
6.4.1 Cytotoxicity Assays
6.4.2 Cell Proliferation Assays
6.4.3 Phenotypic and Morphological Assays
6.4.4 Other Assay Types
6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.5.1 Plate-Based Luminometry
6.5.2 High-Content Screening
6.5.3 Flow Cytometry
6.5.4 Plate-Reader Biochemical
6.5.5 Microfluidics
6.5.6 Other Technologies
6.6 Market Segmentation by End User
6.6.1 Pharmaceutical Companies
6.6.2 Biotechnology Companies
6.6.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
6.6.4 Academic
6.6.5 Other End Users
7 Major Market Trends
7.1 Introduction of Disease Model Development Platforms to Empower Rare Disease Therapy Research
7.2 Expansion of Single-Cell and Organoid Development Services to Accelerate Translational Research
7.3 Commercialization of 3D Cardiac Organoid Platforms to Advance Cardiac Disease Research
7.4 Expansion of Advanced Kinase Testing Platforms to Improve Preclinical Cell-Based Assay Services
7.5 Advancement of IBD-Focused Patient-Derived Organoid Screening Platforms to Enhance Preclinical Drug Discovery
8 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
9 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, bY Technology
10 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
11 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
12 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
13 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
14 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
15 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
16 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
17 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology
18 Insights on Demand Trends in Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only
18.1 Early Stages of Drug Development
18.2 Target-Based Drug Discovery
18.3 Target Identification (Target ID)
18.4 Target Validation
19 Insights on Different Technologies Being Used in the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only
19.1 Cell Culture Platforms and Model Systems
19.1.1 2D vs 3D Cell Cultures
19.1.2 Organoids & Organ-on-Chip Technologies
19.1.3 Engineered and Primary Cells
19.2 Screening Technologies for Preclinical Cell-Based Assays
19.2.1 High-Throughput Screening (HTS)
19.2.2 High-Content Screening (HCS)
19.2.3 Flow Cytometry
19.3 Bioanalytical Detection and Reporter Technologies
19.3.1 Fluorescence, Luminescence and Absorbance Readouts
19.3.2 FRET, HTRF, AlphaScreen and NanoBRET
19.3.3 Label-Free and Impedance-Based Systems
19.4 Advanced Single-Cell and Computational Technologies
19.4.1 Droplet Microfluidics and Single-Cell Analysis
19.4.2 Proximity Ligation Assay (PLA)
19.4.3 Cell Painting and Phenotypic Profiling
19.4.4 AI/ML and Bioinformatics Integration
20 Information for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market on Demand Trends Across Discovery and Development
20.1 Phenotypic Screening
20.2 Potency
20.3 Safety
20.4 High-Content Screening
20.5 Immunology
20.6 Others
21 Information on Key Opportunities, Threats, and Challenges for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market
21.1 Opportunities
21.2 Threats
21.3 Challenges
22 Information for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market on Emerging Modalities
22.1 3D Culture
22.2 Organoids
22.3 IPSC-Derived Models
22.4 CRISPR-Engineered Lines
22.5 Advanced Imaging
22.6 AI-Based HCS/HCA Analytics
22.7 Microfluidics / Organ-on-Chip Maturity
22.8 Automation Standards
22.9 Digital Integration
22.10 Others
23 Insights Into the Future Adoption of Advanced Cellular Assays
23.1 Advanced Cellular Assays for Utilizing iPSCs
23.2 Advanced Cellular Assays for Utilizing Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC)
23.3 Insights Into How the FDA's NAMs (New Approach Methodologies), the Regulatory Framework, Is Expected to Influence the Development, Adoption, and Validation of Next-Generation Cell-Based Assay Systems
24 Information on Value Creation Levers for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market
24.1 Pricing Optimization
24.2 Customer Expansion
24.3 Market Penetration
24.4 Market Expansion
24.5 Product Expansion
25 Major Trends Attracting Investment Where Traditional Providers Are Losing Share in the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only
25.1 Adoption of 3D Cell Cultures and Organoid Models
25.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Content Screening (HCS) Integration
25.3 Single-Cell Analysis and Multi-Omics
25.4 Platform Partnerships and Strategic Collaborations
25.5 Advanced iPSC-Derived Disease Models and Donor Diversity
26 Insights Into the Potential Business Opportunities Arising From the Integration of Single-Cell Omics as An Additional Measurement Layer in High- Throughput Screening (HTS) Workflows Based on Cell-Based Assays
26.1 Differentiated Drug Discovery Services
26.2 Precision Medicine Applications
26.3 Novel Biomarker Discovery
26.4 Enhanced Assay Development Platforms
26.5 Data Analytics and AI Tools
26.6 Expansion into Complex Disease Models
27 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Technical and Operational Benchmarking
27.1 Industry Level Assessment of Technology Maturity
27.2 Map Established Infrastructure: Instrumentation, HCS Platforms, Robotic Automation, LIMS, Cell Line Repositories, Lab Automation Systems
27.3 Assess bioinformatics and data management pipelines
27.4 Provide Benchmark Ranges for Turnaround Times, Scalability, Failure Points, and Tech Transfer Readiness; Particularly Applied to the Assays Developed for Early Drug Discovery and Used for High-Throughput Screening
27.5 Deliver A View of the "Minimum Competitive Bar" and of the "Leading-Edge Bar" for Modern Cell-Based Assay Providers
28 Qualitative Insights on Recent Changes in the Cell-Based Assay Services Market
28.1 Market Dynamics & Technological Shift: Transient Approaches Vs Stable Cell Line Assays
28.2 Impact of NIH & Academic Funding Pressures
28.3 Shifts in Assay Service Demand Under Funding Constraints
28.4 Expected Future Needs & Market Evolution
29 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only
29.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only PESTEL Analysis
29.1.1 Political
29.1.2 Economic
29.1.3 Social
29.1.4 Technological
29.1.5 Environmental
29.1.6 Legal
29.2 Analysis of End Users (B2C)
29.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies
29.2.2 Biotechnology Companies
29.2.3 CRO
29.2.4 Academic
29.2.5 Other End Users
29.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Growth Rate Analysis
29.4 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)
29.4.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025
29.4.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025
29.5 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)
29.6 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors
29.6.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors
29.6.2 Drivers
29.6.3 Restraints
29.7 Total Addressable Market for the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market - Business to Customer (B2C)
29.7.1 TAM Comparison Analysis
30 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Segmentation
30.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
30.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
30.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
31 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Regional and Country Analysis
31.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
31.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32 Asia-Pacific Market
32.1 Summary
32.2 Market Overview
32.2.1 Region Information
32.2.2 Market Information
32.2.3 Background Information
32.2.4 Government Initiatives
32.2.5 Regulations
32.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
32.2.7 Major Associations
32.2.8 Taxes Levied
32.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
32.2.10 Investments
32.2.11 Major Companies
32.3 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.4 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.5 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.6 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis
32.7 China Market
32.8 Summary
32.9 Market Overview
32.9.1 Country Information
32.9.2 Market Information
32.9.3 Background Information
32.9.4 Government Initiatives
32.9.5 Regulations
32.9.6 Regulatory Bodies
32.9.7 Major Associations
32.9.8 Taxes Levied
32.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure
32.9.10 Investments
32.9.11 Major Companies
32.10 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.11 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.12 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.13 India Market
32.14 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.15 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.16 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.17 Japan Market
32.18 Summary
32.19 Market Overview
32.19.1 Country Information
32.19.2 Market Information
32.19.3 Background Information
32.19.4 Government Initiatives
32.19.5 Regulations
32.19.6 Regulatory Bodies
32.19.7 Major Associations
32.19.8 Taxes Levied
32.19.9 Corporate Tax Structure
32.19.10 Investments
32.19.11 Major Companies
32.20 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.21 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
32.22 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33 Europe Market
33.1 Market Overview
33.1.1 Region Information
33.1.2 Market Information
33.1.3 Background Information
33.1.4 Government Initiatives
33.1.5 Regulations
33.1.6 Regulatory Bodies
33.1.7 Major Associations
33.1.8 Taxes Levied
33.1.9 Corporate tax structure
33.1.10 Investments
33.1.11 Major Companies
33.2 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.3 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.4 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.5 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis
33.6 UK Market
33.7 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.8 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.9 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.10 Germany Market
33.11 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.12 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.13 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.14 France Market
33.15 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.16 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.17 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.18 Italy Market
33.19 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.20 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.21 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.22 Spain Market
33.23 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.24 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
33.25 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34 North America Market
34.1 Summary
34.2 Market Overview
34.2.1 Region Information
34.2.2 Market Information
34.2.3 Background Information
34.2.4 Government Initiatives
34.2.5 Regulations
34.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
34.2.7 Major Associations
34.2.8 Taxes Levied
34.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
34.2.10 Investments
34.2.11 Major Companies
34.3 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.4 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.5 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.6 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis
34.7 USA Market
34.8 Summary
34.9 Market Overview
34.9.1 Country Information
34.9.2 Market Information
34.9.3 Background Information
34.9.4 Government Initiatives
34.9.5 Regulations
34.9.6 Regulatory Bodies
34.9.7 Major Associations
34.9.8 Taxes Levied
34.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure
34.9.10 Investments
34.9.11 Major Companies
34.10 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.11 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.12 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.13 Canada Market
34.14 Summary
34.15 Market Overview
34.15.1 Country Information
34.15.2 Market Information
34.15.3 Background Information
34.15.4 Government Initiatives
34.15.5 Regulations
34.15.6 Regulatory Bodies
34.15.7 Major Associations
34.15.8 Taxes Levied
34.15.9 Corporate Tax Structure
34.15.10 Major Companies
34.16 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.17 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
34.18 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
35 Global Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
35.1 Company Profiles
35.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
35.2.1 Company Overview
35.2.2 Products and Services
35.2.3 Business Strategy
35.2.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities
35.2.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance
35.2.6 Financial Overview
35.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
35.3.1 Company Overview
35.3.2 Products and Services
35.3.3 Business Strategy
35.3.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities
35.3.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance
35.3.6 Financial Overview
35.4 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
35.4.1 Company Overview
35.4.2 Products and Services
35.4.3 Technology Platforms and Facilities
35.4.4 Regulatory Practices and Compliance
35.4.5 Financial Overview
35.5 Evotec (Cyprotex)
35.5.1 Company Overview
35.5.2 Products and Services
35.5.3 Business Strategy
35.5.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities
35.5.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance
35.5.6 Financial Overview
35.6 CMIC Group
35.6.1 Company Overview
35.6.2 Products and Services
35.6.3 Technology Platforms and Facilities
35.6.4 Regulatory Practices and Compliance
35.6.5 Financial Overview
36 Other Major and Innovative Companies
36.1 IQVIA Laboratories
36.1.1 Company Overview
36.1.2 Products and Services
36.2 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
36.2.1 Company Overview
36.2.2 Products and Services
36.3 Altasciences Inc.
36.3.1 Company Overview
36.3.2 Products and Services
36.4 Precision for Medicine
36.4.1 Company Overview
36.4.2 Products and Services
36.5 BioAgilytix Inc.
36.5.1 Company Overview
36.5.2 Products and Services
37 Europe Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
38 Europe Company Profiles
38.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
38.1.1 Company Overview
38.1.2 Products and Services
38.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
38.2.1 Company Overview
38.2.2 Products and Services
38.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
38.3.1 Company Overview
38.3.2 Products and Services
38.4 Evotec (Cyprotex)
38.4.1 Company Overview
38.4.2 Products and Services
38.5 IQVIA Laboratories
38.5.1 Company Overview
38.5.2 Products and Services
38.6 Lonza Group
38.6.1 Company Overview
38.6.2 Products and Services
38.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)
38.7.1 Company Overview
38.7.2 Products and Services
38.8 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
38.8.1 Company Overview
38.8.2 Products and Services
38.9 Precision for Medicine
38.9.1 Company Overview
38.9.2 Products and Services
38.10 BioAgilytix Inc.
38.10.1 Company Overview
38.10.2 Products and Services
39 UK Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
40 UK Company Profiles
40.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
40.1.1 Company Overview
40.1.2 Products and Services
40.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
40.2.1 Company Overview
40.2.2 Products and Services
40.3 Evotec (Cyprotex)
40.3.1 Company Overview
40.3.2 Products and Services
40.4 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
40.4.1 Company Overview
40.4.2 Products and Services
40.5 IQVIA Laboratories
40.5.1 Company Overview
40.5.2 Products and Services
40.6 Precision for Medicine
40.6.1 Company Overview
40.6.2 Products and Services
40.7 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.
40.7.1 Company Overview
40.7.2 Products and Services
40.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)
40.8.1 Company Overview
40.8.2 Products and Services
40.9 Lonza Group
40.9.1 Company Overview
40.9.2 Products and Services
40.10 BioAgilytix Inc.
40.10.1 Company Overview
40.10.2 Products and Services
41 Germany Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
42 Germany Company Profiles
42.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
42.1.1 Company Overview
42.1.2 Products and Services
42.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
42.2.1 Company Overview
42.2.2 Products and Services
42.3 Evotec (Cyprotex)
42.3.1 Company Overview
42.3.2 Products and Services
42.4 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
42.4.1 Company Overview
42.4.2 Products and Services
42.5 Lonza Group
42.5.1 Company Overview
42.5.2 Products and Services
42.6 Fraunhofer IME
42.6.1 Company Overview
42.6.2 Products and Services
42.7 IQVIA Laboratories
42.7.1 Company Overview
42.7.2 Products and Services
42.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)
42.8.1 Company Overview
42.8.2 Products and Services
42.9 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
42.9.1 Company Overview
42.9.2 Products and Services
42.10 Nuvisan GmbH
42.10.1 Company Overview
42.10.2 Products and Services
43 USA Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
44 USA Company Profiles
44.1 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
44.1.1 Company Overview
44.1.2 Products and Services
44.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
44.2.1 Company Overview
44.2.2 Products and Services
44.3 IQVIA Laboratories
44.3.1 Company Overview
44.3.2 Products and Services
44.4 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
44.4.1 Company Overview
44.4.2 Products and Services
44.5 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
44.5.1 Company Overview
44.5.2 Products and Services
44.6 Altasciences Inc.
44.6.1 Company Overview
44.6.2 Products and Services
44.7 Evotec (Cyprotex)
44.7.1 Company Overview
44.7.2 Products and Services
44.8 Lonza Group
44.8.1 Company Overview
44.8.2 Products and Services
44.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)
44.9.1 Company Overview
44.9.2 Products and Services
44.10 Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.
44.10.1 Company Overview
44.10.2 Products and Services
45 Japan Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
46 Japan Company Profiles
46.1 CMIC Group
46.1.1 Company Overview
46.1.2 Products and Services
46.2 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
46.2.1 Company Overview
46.2.2 Products and Services
46.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
46.3.1 Company Overview
46.3.2 Products and Services
46.4 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
46.4.1 Company Overview
46.4.2 Products and Services
46.5 Kymos
46.5.1 Company Overview
46.5.2 Products and Services
46.6 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
46.6.1 Company Overview
46.6.2 Products and Services
46.7 IQVIA Laboratories
46.7.1 Company Overview
46.7.2 Products and Services
46.8 Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.
46.8.1 Company Overview
46.8.2 Products and Services
46.9 Lonza Group
46.9.1 Company Overview
46.9.2 Products and Services
46.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)
46.10.1 Company Overview
46.10.2 Products and Services
47 Competitive Benchmarking
48 Competitive Dashboard
49 Insights Highlighting How Top Performers Differentiate Themselves, as Well as Where Mid-Tier Players
49.1 Top Level Companies
49.1.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
49.1.2 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
49.1.3 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX )
49.1.4 Evotec (Cyprotex)
49.1.5 CMIC Group
49.1.6 IQVIA Laboratories
49.1.7 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
49.1.8 Altasciences Inc.
49.1.9 Precision for Medicine
49.1.10 BioAgilytix Inc.
49.2 Mid Level Companies
49.2.1 Fraunhofer IME
49.2.2 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.
49.2.3 Jubilant Biosys Ltd.
49.2.4 Curia Global Inc.
49.2.5 Nuvisan GmbH
50 Information on Regulatory Standards Being Used, Covering Research Use Only and GxP Standards
50.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
50.2 Labcorp Drug Development (formerly Covance)
50.3 Eurofins Scientific SE (including DiscoverX etc.)
50.4 Evotec (including Cyprotex)
50.5 CMIC Group
50.6 IQVIA Laboratories
50.7 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
50.8 Altasciences Inc.
50.9 Precision for Medicine
50.10 BioAgilytix Inc.
51 List of Emerging Innovators
52 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Companies With Revenues< 100 M
52.1 USA
52.2 Europe
52.3 Asia
53 Key Mergers and Acquisitions
53.1 BioIVT Acquired ZenBio Inc.
53.2 Cell Microsystems Acquired Fluxion Biosciences
53.3 Charles River Laboratories Acquired SAMDI Tech
54 Recent Developments in Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only
54.1 Advanced Stable Cell Lines Reduce Variability in Long-Term Preclinical Assay Applications
54.2 Advancement of Single-Cell Analysis and High-Throughput Screening Workflows
54.3 Advancement of Single-Cell Analysis With Cyto-Mine Chroma Platform
55 Opportunities and Strategies
55.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
55.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
55.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
55.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
55.3.2 Competitor Strategies
56 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Conclusions and Recommendations
56.1 Conclusions
56.2 Recommendations
56.2.1 Product
56.2.2 Place
56.2.3 Price
56.2.4 Promotion
56.2.5 People
57 Appendix
57.1 Geographies Covered
57.2 Market Data Sources
57.3 Research Methodology
57.4 Currencies
57.5 About the Analyst
57.6 Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
- Charles River Laboratories Inc.
- Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)
- Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)
- Evotec (Cyprotex)
- CMIC Group
- IQVIA Laboratories
- WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
- Altasciences Inc.
- Precision for Medicine
- BioAgilytix Inc.
- Pharmaron
- Tigermed
- PPD (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Biocytogen
- Jubilant Biosys
- Vipragen
- TheraIndx Lifesciences
- Syngene
- Bioneeds
- Stellixir
- Advinus
- Veeda
- Bioserve India (subsidiary of REPROCELL)
- iXCells Biotechnologies USA, Inc.
- Life Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- Reliance Life Sciences
- REPROCELL
- MBL (Medical and Biological Laboratories)
- Minaris Regenerative Medicine
- PhoenixBio
- Crown Bioscience
- iCRO
- Micron
- Chiome Bioscience
- ThinkCyte
- CellGenTech
- Metrion Biosciences
- Oncodesign Services
- BIOMEX GmbH
- Biofidus GmbH
- innoVitro GmbH
- NMI Technologie Transfer GmbH
- Assay.Works
- Domainex Ltd.
- ITR Laboratories Canada Inc.
- IonsGate Preclinical Services
- Aurora Biomed
- BioIVT
- ProTheragen
- Cell Microsystems
- Reaction Biology
- Discovery Life Sciences (DLS)
- Reaction Biology
- Amsbio
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