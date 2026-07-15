Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Global Market Report 2026 Released — Profiles Charles River, Labcorp, Eurofins and Evotec

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cell-based assay services for preclinical use only market reached approximately $4.47 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2020. The market is projected to expand to $7.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.5% before reaching $12.93 billion in 2035, supported by continued demand for advanced preclinical drug discovery and development capabilities.

Historic market growth was driven by the rising adoption of personalized medicine, expanding biologics and cell and gene therapy pipelines, growth across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the transition from animal testing toward in vitro models. A shortage of skilled professionals and the rising cost of drug development constrained growth during the period.

Through 2035, the cell-based assay services market is expected to benefit from the increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, higher investment in biotechnology and healthcare research and development, growth in clinical trial activity, and greater reliance on contract research organizations. Potential barriers include budget limitations among smaller biotechnology companies, ethical and compliance requirements associated with human cell sourcing, and trade and tariff pressures.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By assay type, cytotoxicity assays represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 30.8% of the market, or approximately $1.37 billion. Phenotypic and morphological assays are forecast to be the fastest-growing category from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9%. Cytotoxicity assays are expected to generate an additional $1.05 billion in annual global sales by 2030.

By technology, plate-based luminometry led the market in 2025 with a 28.3% share, equivalent to approximately $1.26 billion. Flow cytometry is projected to record the strongest growth through 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4%, adding approximately $903.9 million in annual global sales.

Pharmaceutical companies were the largest end-user segment in 2025, representing 36.9% of the market, or approximately $1.65 billion. Biotechnology companies are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user category, achieving a CAGR of 13.5% between 2025 and 2030. Pharmaceutical companies are forecast to deliver the largest absolute opportunity, adding $1.29 billion in annual sales by 2030.

Regional Outlook and Competitive Landscape

North America was the leading regional market in 2025, accounting for 40.1% of global revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2%. Europe and North America are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.7% and 9.5%, respectively. The United States is projected to generate the largest country-level opportunity, adding approximately $798.6 million in market value.

The global market remains fragmented, with the 10 largest competitors accounting for 19.17% of total revenue in 2024. Leading participants include Charles River Laboratories Inc., Labcorp Drug Development, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec, CMIC Group, IQVIA Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Altasciences Inc., Precision for Medicine and BioAgilytix Inc. Companies are strengthening their market positions through service launches, operational expansion and strategic partnerships.

Strategic Priorities and Emerging Trends

Key trends include the introduction of disease-model development platforms for rare disease research, expansion of single-cell and organoid development services, commercialization of 3D cardiac organoid platforms, advancement of kinase-testing capabilities, and development of patient-derived organoid screening platforms for inflammatory bowel disease and other complex conditions.

Market participants can pursue growth by investing in predictive disease models, physiologically relevant 3D organoid assays, advanced single-cell services, kinase-focused testing platforms, and phenotypic and morphological assays. Additional priorities include expansion across emerging and developed markets, disciplined value-based pricing, targeted strategic partnerships, scientific thought leadership, technical engagement and comprehensive end-user support.

The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. It evaluates global and regional performance, major economies, assay types, technologies, end users, competitive positioning and the leading opportunities shaping the future of preclinical cell-based assay services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 421 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $12.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape

2 Table of Contents

3 List of Tables

4 List of Figures

5 Report Structure

6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Assay Type

6.4.1 Cytotoxicity Assays

6.4.2 Cell Proliferation Assays

6.4.3 Phenotypic and Morphological Assays

6.4.4 Other Assay Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5.1 Plate-Based Luminometry

6.5.2 High-Content Screening

6.5.3 Flow Cytometry

6.5.4 Plate-Reader Biochemical

6.5.5 Microfluidics

6.5.6 Other Technologies

6.6 Market Segmentation by End User

6.6.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

6.6.2 Biotechnology Companies

6.6.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

6.6.4 Academic

6.6.5 Other End Users

7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Introduction of Disease Model Development Platforms to Empower Rare Disease Therapy Research

7.2 Expansion of Single-Cell and Organoid Development Services to Accelerate Translational Research

7.3 Commercialization of 3D Cardiac Organoid Platforms to Advance Cardiac Disease Research

7.4 Expansion of Advanced Kinase Testing Platforms to Improve Preclinical Cell-Based Assay Services

7.5 Advancement of IBD-Focused Patient-Derived Organoid Screening Platforms to Enhance Preclinical Drug Discovery

8 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

9 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, bY Technology

10 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

11 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

12 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

13 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

14 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

15 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

16 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

17 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Technology

18 Insights on Demand Trends in Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only

18.1 Early Stages of Drug Development

18.2 Target-Based Drug Discovery

18.3 Target Identification (Target ID)

18.4 Target Validation

19 Insights on Different Technologies Being Used in the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only

19.1 Cell Culture Platforms and Model Systems

19.1.1 2D vs 3D Cell Cultures

19.1.2 Organoids & Organ-on-Chip Technologies

19.1.3 Engineered and Primary Cells

19.2 Screening Technologies for Preclinical Cell-Based Assays

19.2.1 High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

19.2.2 High-Content Screening (HCS)

19.2.3 Flow Cytometry

19.3 Bioanalytical Detection and Reporter Technologies

19.3.1 Fluorescence, Luminescence and Absorbance Readouts

19.3.2 FRET, HTRF, AlphaScreen and NanoBRET

19.3.3 Label-Free and Impedance-Based Systems

19.4 Advanced Single-Cell and Computational Technologies

19.4.1 Droplet Microfluidics and Single-Cell Analysis

19.4.2 Proximity Ligation Assay (PLA)

19.4.3 Cell Painting and Phenotypic Profiling

19.4.4 AI/ML and Bioinformatics Integration

20 Information for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market on Demand Trends Across Discovery and Development

20.1 Phenotypic Screening

20.2 Potency

20.3 Safety

20.4 High-Content Screening

20.5 Immunology

20.6 Others

21 Information on Key Opportunities, Threats, and Challenges for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market

21.1 Opportunities

21.2 Threats

21.3 Challenges

22 Information for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market on Emerging Modalities

22.1 3D Culture

22.2 Organoids

22.3 IPSC-Derived Models

22.4 CRISPR-Engineered Lines

22.5 Advanced Imaging

22.6 AI-Based HCS/HCA Analytics

22.7 Microfluidics / Organ-on-Chip Maturity

22.8 Automation Standards

22.9 Digital Integration

22.10 Others

23 Insights Into the Future Adoption of Advanced Cellular Assays

23.1 Advanced Cellular Assays for Utilizing iPSCs

23.2 Advanced Cellular Assays for Utilizing Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC)

23.3 Insights Into How the FDA's NAMs (New Approach Methodologies), the Regulatory Framework, Is Expected to Influence the Development, Adoption, and Validation of Next-Generation Cell-Based Assay Systems

24 Information on Value Creation Levers for Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market

24.1 Pricing Optimization

24.2 Customer Expansion

24.3 Market Penetration

24.4 Market Expansion

24.5 Product Expansion

25 Major Trends Attracting Investment Where Traditional Providers Are Losing Share in the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only

25.1 Adoption of 3D Cell Cultures and Organoid Models

25.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Content Screening (HCS) Integration

25.3 Single-Cell Analysis and Multi-Omics

25.4 Platform Partnerships and Strategic Collaborations

25.5 Advanced iPSC-Derived Disease Models and Donor Diversity

26 Insights Into the Potential Business Opportunities Arising From the Integration of Single-Cell Omics as An Additional Measurement Layer in High- Throughput Screening (HTS) Workflows Based on Cell-Based Assays

26.1 Differentiated Drug Discovery Services

26.2 Precision Medicine Applications

26.3 Novel Biomarker Discovery

26.4 Enhanced Assay Development Platforms

26.5 Data Analytics and AI Tools

26.6 Expansion into Complex Disease Models

27 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Technical and Operational Benchmarking

27.1 Industry Level Assessment of Technology Maturity

27.2 Map Established Infrastructure: Instrumentation, HCS Platforms, Robotic Automation, LIMS, Cell Line Repositories, Lab Automation Systems

27.3 Assess bioinformatics and data management pipelines

27.4 Provide Benchmark Ranges for Turnaround Times, Scalability, Failure Points, and Tech Transfer Readiness; Particularly Applied to the Assays Developed for Early Drug Discovery and Used for High-Throughput Screening

27.5 Deliver A View of the "Minimum Competitive Bar" and of the "Leading-Edge Bar" for Modern Cell-Based Assay Providers

28 Qualitative Insights on Recent Changes in the Cell-Based Assay Services Market

28.1 Market Dynamics & Technological Shift: Transient Approaches Vs Stable Cell Line Assays

28.2 Impact of NIH & Academic Funding Pressures

28.3 Shifts in Assay Service Demand Under Funding Constraints

28.4 Expected Future Needs & Market Evolution

29 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only

29.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only PESTEL Analysis

29.1.1 Political

29.1.2 Economic

29.1.3 Social

29.1.4 Technological

29.1.5 Environmental

29.1.6 Legal

29.2 Analysis of End Users (B2C)

29.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

29.2.2 Biotechnology Companies

29.2.3 CRO

29.2.4 Academic

29.2.5 Other End Users

29.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Growth Rate Analysis

29.4 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)

29.4.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025

29.4.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025

29.5 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)

29.6 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

29.6.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors

29.6.2 Drivers

29.6.3 Restraints

29.7 Total Addressable Market for the Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market - Business to Customer (B2C)

29.7.1 TAM Comparison Analysis

30 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market Segmentation

30.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

30.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

30.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

31 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Regional and Country Analysis

31.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

31.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32 Asia-Pacific Market

32.1 Summary

32.2 Market Overview

32.2.1 Region Information

32.2.2 Market Information

32.2.3 Background Information

32.2.4 Government Initiatives

32.2.5 Regulations

32.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

32.2.7 Major Associations

32.2.8 Taxes Levied

32.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

32.2.10 Investments

32.2.11 Major Companies

32.3 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.4 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.5 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.6 Asia-Pacific Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis

32.7 China Market

32.8 Summary

32.9 Market Overview

32.9.1 Country Information

32.9.2 Market Information

32.9.3 Background Information

32.9.4 Government Initiatives

32.9.5 Regulations

32.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

32.9.7 Major Associations

32.9.8 Taxes Levied

32.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

32.9.10 Investments

32.9.11 Major Companies

32.10 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.11 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.12 China Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.13 India Market

32.14 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.15 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.16 India Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.17 Japan Market

32.18 Summary

32.19 Market Overview

32.19.1 Country Information

32.19.2 Market Information

32.19.3 Background Information

32.19.4 Government Initiatives

32.19.5 Regulations

32.19.6 Regulatory Bodies

32.19.7 Major Associations

32.19.8 Taxes Levied

32.19.9 Corporate Tax Structure

32.19.10 Investments

32.19.11 Major Companies

32.20 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.21 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

32.22 Japan Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33 Europe Market

33.1 Market Overview

33.1.1 Region Information

33.1.2 Market Information

33.1.3 Background Information

33.1.4 Government Initiatives

33.1.5 Regulations

33.1.6 Regulatory Bodies

33.1.7 Major Associations

33.1.8 Taxes Levied

33.1.9 Corporate tax structure

33.1.10 Investments

33.1.11 Major Companies

33.2 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.3 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.4 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.5 Europe Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis

33.6 UK Market

33.7 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.8 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.9 UK Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.10 Germany Market

33.11 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.12 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.13 Germany Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.14 France Market

33.15 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.16 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.17 France Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.18 Italy Market

33.19 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.20 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.21 Italy Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.22 Spain Market

33.23 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.24 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

33.25 Spain Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34 North America Market

34.1 Summary

34.2 Market Overview

34.2.1 Region Information

34.2.2 Market Information

34.2.3 Background Information

34.2.4 Government Initiatives

34.2.5 Regulations

34.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

34.2.7 Major Associations

34.2.8 Taxes Levied

34.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

34.2.10 Investments

34.2.11 Major Companies

34.3 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.4 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.5 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.6 North America Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market: Country Analysis

34.7 USA Market

34.8 Summary

34.9 Market Overview

34.9.1 Country Information

34.9.2 Market Information

34.9.3 Background Information

34.9.4 Government Initiatives

34.9.5 Regulations

34.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

34.9.7 Major Associations

34.9.8 Taxes Levied

34.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

34.9.10 Investments

34.9.11 Major Companies

34.10 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.11 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.12 USA Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.13 Canada Market

34.14 Summary

34.15 Market Overview

34.15.1 Country Information

34.15.2 Market Information

34.15.3 Background Information

34.15.4 Government Initiatives

34.15.5 Regulations

34.15.6 Regulatory Bodies

34.15.7 Major Associations

34.15.8 Taxes Levied

34.15.9 Corporate Tax Structure

34.15.10 Major Companies

34.16 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Assay Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.17 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

34.18 Canada Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

35 Global Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

35.1 Company Profiles

35.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

35.2.1 Company Overview

35.2.2 Products and Services

35.2.3 Business Strategy

35.2.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities

35.2.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance

35.2.6 Financial Overview

35.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

35.3.1 Company Overview

35.3.2 Products and Services

35.3.3 Business Strategy

35.3.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities

35.3.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance

35.3.6 Financial Overview

35.4 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

35.4.1 Company Overview

35.4.2 Products and Services

35.4.3 Technology Platforms and Facilities

35.4.4 Regulatory Practices and Compliance

35.4.5 Financial Overview

35.5 Evotec (Cyprotex)

35.5.1 Company Overview

35.5.2 Products and Services

35.5.3 Business Strategy

35.5.4 Technology Platforms and Facilities

35.5.5 Regulatory Practices and Compliance

35.5.6 Financial Overview

35.6 CMIC Group

35.6.1 Company Overview

35.6.2 Products and Services

35.6.3 Technology Platforms and Facilities

35.6.4 Regulatory Practices and Compliance

35.6.5 Financial Overview

36 Other Major and Innovative Companies

36.1 IQVIA Laboratories

36.1.1 Company Overview

36.1.2 Products and Services

36.2 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

36.2.1 Company Overview

36.2.2 Products and Services

36.3 Altasciences Inc.

36.3.1 Company Overview

36.3.2 Products and Services

36.4 Precision for Medicine

36.4.1 Company Overview

36.4.2 Products and Services

36.5 BioAgilytix Inc.

36.5.1 Company Overview

36.5.2 Products and Services

37 Europe Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

38 Europe Company Profiles

38.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

38.1.1 Company Overview

38.1.2 Products and Services

38.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

38.2.1 Company Overview

38.2.2 Products and Services

38.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

38.3.1 Company Overview

38.3.2 Products and Services

38.4 Evotec (Cyprotex)

38.4.1 Company Overview

38.4.2 Products and Services

38.5 IQVIA Laboratories

38.5.1 Company Overview

38.5.2 Products and Services

38.6 Lonza Group

38.6.1 Company Overview

38.6.2 Products and Services

38.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

38.7.1 Company Overview

38.7.2 Products and Services

38.8 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

38.8.1 Company Overview

38.8.2 Products and Services

38.9 Precision for Medicine

38.9.1 Company Overview

38.9.2 Products and Services

38.10 BioAgilytix Inc.

38.10.1 Company Overview

38.10.2 Products and Services

39 UK Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

40 UK Company Profiles

40.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

40.1.1 Company Overview

40.1.2 Products and Services

40.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

40.2.1 Company Overview

40.2.2 Products and Services

40.3 Evotec (Cyprotex)

40.3.1 Company Overview

40.3.2 Products and Services

40.4 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

40.4.1 Company Overview

40.4.2 Products and Services

40.5 IQVIA Laboratories

40.5.1 Company Overview

40.5.2 Products and Services

40.6 Precision for Medicine

40.6.1 Company Overview

40.6.2 Products and Services

40.7 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.

40.7.1 Company Overview

40.7.2 Products and Services

40.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

40.8.1 Company Overview

40.8.2 Products and Services

40.9 Lonza Group

40.9.1 Company Overview

40.9.2 Products and Services

40.10 BioAgilytix Inc.

40.10.1 Company Overview

40.10.2 Products and Services

41 Germany Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

42 Germany Company Profiles

42.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

42.1.1 Company Overview

42.1.2 Products and Services

42.2 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

42.2.1 Company Overview

42.2.2 Products and Services

42.3 Evotec (Cyprotex)

42.3.1 Company Overview

42.3.2 Products and Services

42.4 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

42.4.1 Company Overview

42.4.2 Products and Services

42.5 Lonza Group

42.5.1 Company Overview

42.5.2 Products and Services

42.6 Fraunhofer IME

42.6.1 Company Overview

42.6.2 Products and Services

42.7 IQVIA Laboratories

42.7.1 Company Overview

42.7.2 Products and Services

42.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

42.8.1 Company Overview

42.8.2 Products and Services

42.9 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

42.9.1 Company Overview

42.9.2 Products and Services

42.10 Nuvisan GmbH

42.10.1 Company Overview

42.10.2 Products and Services

43 USA Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

44 USA Company Profiles

44.1 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

44.1.1 Company Overview

44.1.2 Products and Services

44.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

44.2.1 Company Overview

44.2.2 Products and Services

44.3 IQVIA Laboratories

44.3.1 Company Overview

44.3.2 Products and Services

44.4 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

44.4.1 Company Overview

44.4.2 Products and Services

44.5 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

44.5.1 Company Overview

44.5.2 Products and Services

44.6 Altasciences Inc.

44.6.1 Company Overview

44.6.2 Products and Services

44.7 Evotec (Cyprotex)

44.7.1 Company Overview

44.7.2 Products and Services

44.8 Lonza Group

44.8.1 Company Overview

44.8.2 Products and Services

44.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

44.9.1 Company Overview

44.9.2 Products and Services

44.10 Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

44.10.1 Company Overview

44.10.2 Products and Services

45 Japan Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

46 Japan Company Profiles

46.1 CMIC Group

46.1.1 Company Overview

46.1.2 Products and Services

46.2 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

46.2.1 Company Overview

46.2.2 Products and Services

46.3 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

46.3.1 Company Overview

46.3.2 Products and Services

46.4 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

46.4.1 Company Overview

46.4.2 Products and Services

46.5 Kymos

46.5.1 Company Overview

46.5.2 Products and Services

46.6 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

46.6.1 Company Overview

46.6.2 Products and Services

46.7 IQVIA Laboratories

46.7.1 Company Overview

46.7.2 Products and Services

46.8 Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

46.8.1 Company Overview

46.8.2 Products and Services

46.9 Lonza Group

46.9.1 Company Overview

46.9.2 Products and Services

46.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

46.10.1 Company Overview

46.10.2 Products and Services

47 Competitive Benchmarking

48 Competitive Dashboard

49 Insights Highlighting How Top Performers Differentiate Themselves, as Well as Where Mid-Tier Players

49.1 Top Level Companies

49.1.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

49.1.2 Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

49.1.3 Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX )

49.1.4 Evotec (Cyprotex)

49.1.5 CMIC Group

49.1.6 IQVIA Laboratories

49.1.7 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

49.1.8 Altasciences Inc.

49.1.9 Precision for Medicine

49.1.10 BioAgilytix Inc.

49.2 Mid Level Companies

49.2.1 Fraunhofer IME

49.2.2 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.

49.2.3 Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

49.2.4 Curia Global Inc.

49.2.5 Nuvisan GmbH

50 Information on Regulatory Standards Being Used, Covering Research Use Only and GxP Standards

50.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

50.2 Labcorp Drug Development (formerly Covance)

50.3 Eurofins Scientific SE (including DiscoverX etc.)

50.4 Evotec (including Cyprotex)

50.5 CMIC Group

50.6 IQVIA Laboratories

50.7 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

50.8 Altasciences Inc.

50.9 Precision for Medicine

50.10 BioAgilytix Inc.

51 List of Emerging Innovators

52 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Companies With Revenues< 100 M

52.1 USA

52.2 Europe

52.3 Asia

53 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

53.1 BioIVT Acquired ZenBio Inc.

53.2 Cell Microsystems Acquired Fluxion Biosciences

53.3 Charles River Laboratories Acquired SAMDI Tech

54 Recent Developments in Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only

54.1 Advanced Stable Cell Lines Reduce Variability in Long-Term Preclinical Assay Applications

54.2 Advancement of Single-Cell Analysis and High-Throughput Screening Workflows

54.3 Advancement of Single-Cell Analysis With Cyto-Mine Chroma Platform

55 Opportunities and Strategies

55.1 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

55.2 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

55.3 Global Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

55.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

55.3.2 Competitor Strategies

56 Cell-Based Assay Services for Preclinical Use Only Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

56.1 Conclusions

56.2 Recommendations

56.2.1 Product

56.2.2 Place

56.2.3 Price

56.2.4 Promotion

56.2.5 People

57 Appendix

57.1 Geographies Covered

57.2 Market Data Sources

57.3 Research Methodology

57.4 Currencies

57.5 About the Analyst

57.6 Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Labcorp Drug Corp. (Covance)

Eurofins Scientific SE (DiscoverX)

Evotec (Cyprotex)

CMIC Group

IQVIA Laboratories

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Altasciences Inc.

Precision for Medicine

BioAgilytix Inc.

Pharmaron

Tigermed

PPD (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Biocytogen

Jubilant Biosys

Vipragen

TheraIndx Lifesciences

Syngene

Bioneeds

Stellixir

Advinus

Veeda

Bioserve India (subsidiary of REPROCELL)

iXCells Biotechnologies USA, Inc.

Life Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences

REPROCELL

MBL (Medical and Biological Laboratories)

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

PhoenixBio

Crown Bioscience

iCRO

Micron

Chiome Bioscience

ThinkCyte

CellGenTech

Metrion Biosciences

Oncodesign Services

BIOMEX GmbH

Biofidus GmbH

innoVitro GmbH

NMI Technologie Transfer GmbH

Assay.Works

Domainex Ltd.

ITR Laboratories Canada Inc.

IonsGate Preclinical Services

Aurora Biomed

BioIVT

ProTheragen

Cell Microsystems

Reaction Biology

Discovery Life Sciences (DLS)

Reaction Biology

Amsbio

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