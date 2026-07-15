Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Reach to Hit USD 868.84 Million by 2035 on Rising High-Clarity Packaging Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market was valued at USD 426.33 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 868.84 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2026–2035.

Growth in the global market of nucleating and clarifying agents is progressing steadily and commercially. The specialty polymer additives help to enhance the physical properties of semi-crystalline polymers through changes in their crystallization process, whereas clarifying agents make plastics transparent by minimizing spherulites smaller than the wavelength of visible light. In 2024, Milliken & Company increased its production capacity of Hyperform HPN nucleating agents and Millad NX 8000 clarifying agents due to the increasing global demand for high clarity polypropylene packaging from Asia-Pacific and North America.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type,

The clarifying agents segment is expected to capture a revenue market share of 57.3% due to the growing demand for superior optical clarity in polypropylene via sorbitol and trisamide chemistries, which impart glass-like transparency in packaging of food products. The nucleating agents are expected to have the highest CAGR in the period of 2026 to 2035 due to the following reasons.

By Polymer Type,

Polypropylene made up about 48% of revenues in 2025, backed by its extensive usage in the applications of food packaging, automobiles, consumer goods, and healthcare. Polyethylene is expected to show a high CAGR between 2026 and 2035, on account of increasing use of HDPE pipes, better clarity in LLDPE films, and better crystallinity control in metallocene polyethylene.

By Form, Powder Dominated the Market; Granules Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Powder accounted for approximately 57% of revenue in 2025, driven by its widespread use in conventional compounding processes, where it enables uniform additive dispersion in polymer matrices. Granules are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, supported by safer handling, dust-free processing, precise gravimetric dosing, and increasing adoption in automated polymer manufacturing facilities worldwide.

By End User,

Packaging was responsible for almost 38% of revenues in 2025, owing to the robust demand for optical clarity, visibility in food safety, and greater consumer attraction in food packaging applications. Automotive will witness the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 on account of increasing usage of polypropylene in automobile components, battery housing of electric vehicles, and interior components.

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Asia Pacific Led the Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market with 44.8% Share in 2025; North America to Grow at the Fastest 7.38% CAGR Through 2035

The fastest-growing market is North America, due to the presence of premium packaging brand owner high clarity specification, automotive lightweighting program PP usage, and investments made on sustainability innovations in developing additives that are sustainable and biobased. The United States constitutes about 87.4% of North American revenues because of the dominant position of Milliken & Company in the global clarifying agents and BASF and Clariant commercial operations maintaining their dominance globally.

The U.S. Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market size is valued at around USD 104.31 Million in 2025 and is projected to be around USD 212.55 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%. This growth will be attributed to the global clarifying agent leadership of Milliken & Company, BASF and Clariant specialty polymer additives, FDA food contact substance approval setting the regulatory basis for food packaging purchase, and the high clarity specifications of premium brand owners for food, beverages, and personal care packaging.

The Europe Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market size is forecasted to reach USD 92.80 Million in 2025, with the market expected to reach an estimated value of approximately USD 182.60 Million in 2035. This market will register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.00% from 2026 to 2035. Germany holds around 22.3% share in the region owing to advanced auto industry's use of PP component nucleating agent and chemical manufacturing by BASF, while France, Italy, and Belgium share owing to food packaging clarity specification and automotive manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global nucleating and clarifying agents market in 2025 with a largest revenue share owing to China’s outstanding production of polypropylene, rapidly growing packaging and consumer goods industries in India and advanced polymer additive technology in Japan. China holds around 44.8% share in the Asia Pacific region owing to world leading polypropylene production.

Bio-Based Sustainable Clarifying Agents and Medical Packaging Specialization to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The creation of bio-based nucleating and clarifying agents using plant-based sources for development generates a sustainable distinction in the form of a bio-based carbon element that adds value to brand communication in relation to sustainability efforts in packaging procurement. The most valuable application is that of medical packaging, owing to its ability to meet gamma radiation sterilization standards, ISO 15223 requirements, and biocompatibility requirements, while each bio-based clarifying agent offers optical performance equivalent to non-bio-based clarifying agents but at commercial prices.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Report:

Milliken & Company (Millad NX 8000 / Hyperform HPN)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

ADEKA Corporation (ADK STAB NA Series)

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Rika Clear)

Amfine Chemical Corporation

GCH Technology Co., Ltd.

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Ampacet Corporation

PolyOne Corporation (Avient)

Plastiblends India Limited

Imerys Group

Bruggemann Chemical

Akdeniz Kimya A.Ş.

Tosaf Group

W. R. Grace & Co.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corporation

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Deep Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Milliken & Company expanded its Millad NX clarifier portfolio with enhanced transparency solutions for high-performance polypropylene food and consumer packaging applications.

Milliken & Company expanded its Millad NX clarifier portfolio with enhanced transparency solutions for high-performance polypropylene food and consumer packaging applications. 2025: Songwon Industrial expanded specialty polymer additive production capacity to meet rising demand from packaging, automotive, and consumer goods manufacturers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NUCLEATING & CLARIFYING AGENT TYPE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across sorbitol-based and cycle time reduction across packaging and automotive polymer deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across sorbitol-based and cycle time reduction across packaging and automotive polymer deployments globally. POLYPROPYLENE CLARITY & PACKAGING METRICS – helps you evaluate high-clarity PP food packaging investment trends and specialist clarifying agent supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate high-clarity PP food packaging investment trends and specialist clarifying agent supplier competitive positioning globally. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT PLASTIC METRICS – helps you analyze PP automotive component nucleating agent adoption and cycle time reduction ROI development across automotive manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you analyze PP automotive component nucleating agent adoption and cycle time reduction ROI development across automotive manufacturing verticals globally. BIO-BASED & SUSTAINABLE ADDITIVE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in bio-based clarifying agent adoption and sustainable polymer additive certification development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in bio-based clarifying agent adoption and sustainable polymer additive certification development globally. MEDICAL PACKAGING & STERILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in gamma irradiation-compatible nucleating agent adoption and pharmaceutical packaging markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in gamma irradiation-compatible nucleating agent adoption and pharmaceutical packaging markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & NUCLEATING AGENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on additive portfolio breadth and geographic polymer processing client footprint globally.

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Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 426.33 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 868.84 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.80% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Clarifying Agents, Nucleating Agents)

• By Polymer Type (Polypropylene/PP, Polyethylene/PE, Polyethylene Terephthalate/PET, Polyamide, Others)

• By Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid)

• By End User (Packaging, Consumer Products, Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare & Medical, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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