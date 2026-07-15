SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the second quarter of 2026

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 30 June 2026.
2026 Q2 KEY EVENTS
- A coupon payment of 1.5 mEUR was paid to the bondholders of 35 mEUR public bond issuance.
- Dividends totaling 1.67 mEUR in respect of the financial year 2025 have been paid out, representing a dividend yield of 4%.
- Construction of a grocery store in Dituva, Klaipeda District has been completed. Total investment in the project amounts to nearly €5 million. The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Iki. The total leasable area is approximately 2,000 sqm.
- An independent valuation of the Tewox portfolio was performed as of the end of April, resulting in an operating asset value increase of 1.2 mEUR, from 178.9 mEUR to 180.1 mEUR. The total value of assets under management reached 197.9 mEUR as of April 30, 2026.
- The acquisition of an operational retail park (opened in 2025) in Nysa, Poland, has been completed. The property has a total leasable area of approximately 12,000 sqm. The acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb). The retail park is situated close to the city center and residential areas. The retail park features strong tenants, including a Lidl supermarket, an Xtreme Fitness club, and international brand retailers such as dm, HalfPrice, Martes Sport, Sinsay, Woolworth, Maxi Zoo, Action, TEDi, and others.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/
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