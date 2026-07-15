Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference July 22, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 22, 2026.

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in southern Idaho through feasibility and permitting, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, project readiness, and value creation.

DATE: July 22, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE



The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors may ask questions in real time. A webcast replay will be available following the event.

RECENT COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

FAST-41 Schedule Visibility : Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028.





: Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028. Formal NEPA Process Underway : The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, moving Black Pine into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase.





: The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, moving Black Pine into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase. Large-Scale Oxide Gold Development Asset : The most recent mineral resource includes approximately 4.9 million ounces of indicated gold and approximately 1.0 million ounces of inferred gold, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work.





: The most recent mineral resource includes approximately 4.9 million ounces of indicated gold and approximately 1.0 million ounces of inferred gold, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work. Advancing Toward Feasibility Study : Engineering, metallurgical optimization, mine planning and baseline environmental workstreams continue to advance in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for Q4 2026.





: Engineering, metallurgical optimization, mine planning and baseline environmental workstreams continue to advance in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for Q4 2026. Strengthened Execution Capability : Liberty Gold continues to build the internal leadership, systems and project delivery capability required to advance Black Pine through feasibility, permitting and execution planning.





: Liberty Gold continues to build the internal leadership, systems and project delivery capability required to advance Black Pine through feasibility, permitting and execution planning. Focused Corporate Strategy: Following portfolio rationalization and completion of the Goldstrike transaction, Liberty Gold remains focused on advancing Black Pine as a cornerstone U.S. gold development asset while maintaining capital discipline.





ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com