Radware Introduces Cloud-Augmented Protection for DefensePro X, Debuting with Web DDoS Defense

MAHWAH, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced a new cloud-augmented protection architecture for DefensePro X, extending the platform with new AI-powered cloud algorithms while keeping traffic inspection and mitigation locally within customer premises. The first such service released is Cloud Web DDoS Protection for DefensePro X designed to improve characterization and real time footprint generation of sophisticated application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks without requiring organizations to reroute traffic through the cloud.



Web DDoS attacks continue to evolve as attackers increasingly use AI, encrypted traffic, distributed infrastructure, and techniques designed to mimic legitimate users. These attacks may challenge traditional defenses, potentially making them difficult to detect through local visibility alone.

Cloud-based protection can improve detection but often requires traffic redirection or access to customers’ private keys, which may introduce operational complexities for organizations with strict privacy, compliance, or data sovereignty requirements. Until now, these customers had to compromise on the strength of their security posture. Radware’s cloud-augmented architecture is designed to address those tradeoffs by combining AI-powered cloud algorithms with DefensePro X's inline enforcement capabilities. Backed by Radware’s global cloud network of over 65 cloud centers, Cloud Web DDoS Protection for DefensePro X enables customers to gain broader visibility into sophisticated attacks while keeping traffic inspection, mitigation, and private keys on premises.

"As application-layer attacks become more sophisticated, security teams need broader visibility without sacrificing operational control," said Gabi Malka, chief operating officer at Radware. "By extending DefensePro X with cloud-augmented protection, Radware gives customers access to cloud-powered intelligence while helping to preserve the speed, privacy, and control of inline enforcement. Cloud Web DDoS Protection is designed to help organizations strengthen application security without requiring them to redesign their security architecture or expose sensitive encryption keys."

Key benefits include:

Cloud-based intelligence for advanced Layer 7 attack detection

Designed to support real-time, adaptive Layer 7 mitigation

On-premises control of traffic and TLS private keys

Simplified integration designed to work with existing DefensePro X deployments

Cloud-augmented architecture designed to support future DefensePro X capabilities





Radware’s cloud-augmented protection model for DefensePro X is designed for enterprises that require advanced application-layer protection without sacrificing operational control. Cloud Web DDoS Protection is the initial application of the cloud-augmented protection model and is particularly well suited for organizations with strict compliance, privacy, or data sovereignty requirements, those protecting applications behind content delivery networks (CDNs) and proxy architectures, and security teams defending against sophisticated, encrypted Web DDoS attacks.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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