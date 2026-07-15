PATTISON Outdoor Introduces New Advertising Opportunities in New Brunswick





MONCTON, New Brunswick, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a leader in the Canadian Out-of-Home advertising industry, has acquired Mark’s Media Group, a prominent outdoor advertising company in Greater Moncton. This strategic move compliments PATTISON’s existing out-of-home advertising options, that include digital & static billboards, plus street level & transit products, strengthening its presence in the most populated city in the Atlantic province of New Brunswick.

Effective as of June 1st, 2026, this acquisition increases PATTISON’s inventory by 11 digital and 2 classic billboard faces. Included will be an iconic 10’ x 40’ digital superboard and 2 unique vertical digital screens in downtown Moncton, surrounded by restaurants, local retailers, hotels and businesses. This area is a must for any out-of-home campaign due to its prime location and visibility in the core of the city.

“We are excited to welcome Mark’s Media Group’s inventory into our portfolio of Atlantic offerings. This acquisition not only broadens our reach in vital markets but also solidifies our commitment to offer diverse and dynamic advertising solutions to our clients. We look forward to integrating these new assets into our growing digital network and continuing to deliver exceptional service.” said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

This move bolsters PATTISON Outdoor’s leading position in New Brunswick and the Atlantic region by effectively doubling the digital presence in Greater Moncton. This consolidation of locations under PATTISON’s umbrella will to provide the best overall market coverage for any client campaign.

“We are very excited to add these locations that include the largest digital screen in Atlantic Canada on Main St. and digital billboards in the hard-to-reach Mapleton retail district to our already strong presence in Greater Moncton.” Sherry Kirwin, General Manager, Atlantic Region.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d30ecfc2-9ad5-42ce-99eb-8328c727577f