MEXC's July 2026 Proof of Reserves Report Shows BTC Reserve Ratio Rising to 281%





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its July 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, audited by Hacken , showing that the BTC reserve ratio rose to 281% while reserve ratios for all major assets remained above 100%. The report confirms that user assets remain fully covered by MEXC's on-chain holdings, providing users with independently verifiable assurance of platform solvency.

According to the audit report, the BTC reserve ratio rose to 281%, up from 269% in June, covering 4,439.51 BTC in user holdings. The USDT reserve ratio is 119%, covering 1,811,076,206.47 USDT in user holdings. The USDC reserve ratio is 115%, covering 68,340,949.76 USDC in user holdings. The ETH reserve ratio is 114%, covering 62,416.70 ETH in user holdings.





Asset ownership and custody transparency remain key concerns for users of digital asset platforms, as they seek clear assurance over how their deposited funds are held, disclosed, and safeguarded. These have long been core priorities for MEXC. Through a multi-layered security framework, MEXC provides comprehensive protection for user assets and a stable, reliable trading environment. MEXC's reserves continue to maintain overcollateralization across major assets. Its PoR system is built on Merkle Tree cryptographic verification, allowing users to independently verify that their individual balance is included in the platform's reserves without exposing other users' data, with each monthly audit conducted by Hacken, a leading blockchain security firm, for verified third-party assurance.

Beyond PoR, the MEXC Futures Insurance Fund absorbs losses from liquidations triggered by extreme market conditions, helping ensure user positions are not improperly liquidated. The MEXC Guardian Fund holds reserves in both USDT and BTC, providing full compensation to users in the event of platform anomalies, and is set to expand from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years. MEXC also employs a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, with the majority of assets held in cold wallets isolated from the internet and withdrawals requiring multi-party authorization to further reduce internal risk. In addition, MEXC has introduced AI-driven risk monitoring, regular security audits and a bug bounty program, alongside round-the-clock customer support — providing users with comprehensive protection from early risk detection to real-time response.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit the MEXC Proof of Reserves page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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