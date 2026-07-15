Contentworks Agency Marks 10 Years of Compliance-Driven Marketing for Global Financial Brands





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As Contentworks Agency celebrates its 10-year anniversary marking a decade in financial services marketing; Directors Charlotte Day and Niki Nikolaou reflect on key transformations across the financial services industry, spanning the growth of fintech, proprietary trading, and shifting regulatory standards.

Founded as a specialist financial marketing agency, Contentworks Agency has spent the past decade helping financial brands navigate one of the world's most complex and highly regulated marketing environments. With deep sector expertise and a comprehensive understanding of financial platforms, asset classes, and industry terminology, the agency supports a diverse portfolio of clients, including forex brokers, fintech companies, banks, payment providers, and proprietary trading firms.

The agency's anniversary coincides with a broader evolution in financial marketing, driven by the rise of YMYL (Your Money, Your Life) standards, prediction markets, and proprietary trading frameworks. These changes have improved the quality and reliability of financial information available online, while creating a more demanding environment for financial marketers.

The industry is now entering another phase of transformation with the continued growth of proprietary trading firms and prediction markets. These emerging models have introduced new approaches to trading by combining performance-based opportunities with advanced technology, data analytics, and increasingly sophisticated operational frameworks. This shift reflects a broader evolution across financial services, moving away from promotion-led growth towards an ecosystem driven by expertise, accessibility, innovation, and data-led decision-making.

Addressing these market shifts, the agency's core service suite spans market positioning, brand strategy, SEO and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO ), public relations, thought leadership, and reputation management. By integrating compliance considerations, audience insights, search visibility, and industry knowledge, the agency helps financial businesses build long-term authority, strengthen customer trust, and achieve sustainable competitive advantage in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Moving into its next chapter, the agency will build upon the strong foundations established over the past decade while continuing to evolve alongside the financial services industry. Contentworks carries forward many of its early brand partnerships, reflecting a legacy of quality and trust.



Charlotte Day and Niki Nikolaou, founders of Contentworks Agency

About Contentworks Agency

Trusted by leading forex, fintech, banking, and financial technology brands worldwide, Contentworks Agency remains committed to helping financial businesses navigate an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving digital landscape. Led by experienced financial marketers, Contentworks Agency delivers strategy & consulting, forex analysis, content marketing, social media management, PPC, video marketing, PR and reputation management.

To learn more or arrange a consultation with Contentworks Agency, visit www.contentworks.agency

Contact

Media Coordinator

Kate Barclay

hello@contentworks.agency

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8e2e1c1-fe9f-42d1-9b96-3232faf878bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196cf0d7-40dc-4866-b6f3-98af3513577f