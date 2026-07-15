$GIL Investor Loss Alert: Gildan Investors may have been Misled after Channel Stuffing Claims Lead to 18% Stock Drop – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Gildan, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/gildan-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Gildan ($GIL) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to allegations that Gildan engaged in a channel stuffing scheme to artificially inflate revenue

Securities fraud relating to allegations that Gildan engaged in a channel stuffing scheme to artificially inflate revenue Stock Decline: June 16, 2026 – 18.75% Stock Drop

June 16, 2026 – 18.75% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Gildan Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Gildan is being investigated for securities fraud following a significant stock drop. The decline in Gildan’s stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Gildan is an apparel manufacturer that produces and sells basic clothing—such as T-shirts, fleece, underwear, and socks—primarily in bulk to wholesalers, screen printers, and retailers.

BFA is investigating whether Gildan misled investors about its financial results, including the true drivers and sustainability of its reported revenue. For instance, Gildan attributed strong sales results to “share gains in key growth categories,” “strong market response to products introduced . . . which featured key innovations,” and other legitimate business factors.

Why did Gildan’s Stock Drop?



On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report titled “Stuffing All of the Channel Some of the Time?” which alleged Gildan “has been stuffing the channel to make revenues look like they’re growing” and that “[t]his pulling-forward of sales has been cannibalizing future demand and inflating the overall growth trajectory of this business.” Jehoshaphat’s allegations are based on interviews with former employees, customers, and distributors, among other things.

This news caused the price of Gildan stock to decline $11.62 per share, or 18.75%, from a closing price of $61.97 per share on June 15, 2026, to $50.35 per share on June 16, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/gildan-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Gildan, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/gildan-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/gildan-class-action-lawsuit

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