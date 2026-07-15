Taboola to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2026

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that it will release second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What: Taboola Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9e7de4b306b347a4848f5087865fc7c2 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on August 5, 2027.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contact:

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com