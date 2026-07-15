Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q2 2026 to be published 23 July 2026

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 23 July 2026.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is
| Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.
Landsbankinn will publish its results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 23 July 2026.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is
In relation to Landsbankinn’s covered bond auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CBI 26 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered...Read More
Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where a non-indexed series was offered for sale, LBANK CB 32. A total of 13 bids for ISK 3,220m were received in the series LBANK CB 32 at...Read More