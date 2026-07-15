Warehouse Shuttle Software Market to Reach $2.66 Billion by 2030 as AI and Automation Transform Logistics

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Shuttle Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global warehouse shuttle software market is projected to expand from $1.38 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The market is forecast to reach $2.66 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 14.1% as warehouse operators increase investment in automation, robotics and intelligent fulfillment technologies.

Recent warehouse shuttle software market growth has been supported by rising e-commerce order volumes, higher warehouse labor costs, the expansion of large distribution centers and increasing demand for inventory accuracy. The adoption of foundational warehouse automation systems has also strengthened demand for software capable of coordinating high-density storage and retrieval operations.

During the forecast period, market expansion is expected to accelerate as businesses develop fully automated warehouses and smart logistics centers. Additional growth drivers include AI-powered warehouse orchestration, robotic material handling, cloud-based control systems and real-time supply chain visibility. These technologies enable operators to increase throughput, improve storage utilization and respond more efficiently to changing order volumes.

Key warehouse automation software trends include AI-enabled shuttle orchestration, dynamic path optimization, Internet of Things fleet monitoring and predictive maintenance. Cloud integration is supporting centralized warehouse control, while autonomous multi-shuttle coordination is improving performance in high-density storage environments. Digital twin technology is also gaining attention for warehouse simulation, layout planning and throughput optimization.

The continued adoption of warehouse automation remains a major market catalyst. Automated shuttle systems can support faster fulfillment, reduce manual handling and improve the accuracy of storage, picking and retrieval processes. According to information published by Ireland-based third-party logistics company Meteor Space Ltd. in February 2024, approximately 25% of warehouses worldwide had implemented some level of automation, while around 10% were using advanced automation systems.

Market participants are introducing integrated robotic pallet-handling technologies to increase storage efficiency and accelerate material movement. In April 2025, China-based Zikoo Smart Technology Co. Ltd. launched its Six Way Shuttle System, which the company marketed as the world's first mass-produced, standardized six-directional robotic pallet-handling solution for intelligent three-dimensional warehousing.

The system combines a horizontal four-way shuttle with a vertical two-way shuttle, enabling movement across length, width and height without separate lifts or elevators. Integration with Zikoo's PTP Smart Warehouse Software supports task scheduling, multi-shuttle coordination and connectivity with warehouse management and enterprise resource planning systems.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In February 2026, Sweden-based enterprise software vendor Industrial and Financial Systems AB acquired Softeon for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to combine Softeon's warehouse management capabilities with IFS technologies to support a unified, AI-driven supply chain platform connecting enterprise planning with real-time warehouse execution.

Leading companies operating in the warehouse shuttle software market include Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., SAP SE, Jungheinrich AG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Korber Supply Chain Software GmbH, Vanderlande Industries B.V., KNAPP AG, SSI Schaefer Group, Ocado Group plc, BEUMER Group, Mecalux S.A., Symbotic Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Fortna Inc., Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Exotec SAS and viastore SYSTEMS GmbH.

North America led the warehouse shuttle software market in 2025, supported by established logistics infrastructure and continued investment in warehouse automation. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as e-commerce, manufacturing and smart logistics networks expand across the region.

The market encompasses automated storage allocation, putaway management, outbound dispatch coordination and equipment orchestration. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis spanning major economies including the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and South Korea.



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Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Inventory Management; Order Fulfillment; Material Handling; Real-Time Tracking; Other Applications

5) By End-User: E-Commerce; Retail; Automotive; Food And Beverage; Pharmaceuticals; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Software: Warehouse Management Software; Warehouse Control Software; Fleet Management Software; Analytics And Optimization Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Maintenance And Support Services



Companies Mentioned: Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.; SAP SE; Jungheinrich AG; Daifuku Co. Ltd.; Dematic Corporation; Korber Supply Chain Software GmbH; Vanderlande Industries B.V.; KNAPP AG; SSI Schaefer Group; Ocado Group plc; BEUMER Group; Mecalux S.A.; Symbotic Inc.; TGW Logistics Group GmbH; Swisslog Holding AG; Fortna Inc.; Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.; Murata Machinery Ltd.; Exotec SAS; viastore SYSTEMS GmbH



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

SAP SE

Jungheinrich AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Corporation



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Warehouse Shuttle Software market report include:

Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

SAP SE

Jungheinrich AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Corporation

Korber Supply Chain Software GmbH

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

KNAPP AG

SSI Schaefer Group

Ocado Group plc

BEUMER Group

Mecalux S.A.

Symbotic Inc.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Fortna Inc.

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Exotec SAS

viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af01by

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