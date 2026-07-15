Hybrid Robots Market Projected to Reach $10.03 Billion by 2030 as Smart Manufacturing Accelerates

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Robots Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global hybrid robots market is experiencing rapid expansion as manufacturers, logistics providers and technology companies increase investment in intelligent automation. The market is forecast to grow from $4.93 billion in 2025 to $5.68 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

By 2030, the hybrid robots market is expected to reach $10.03 billion at a CAGR of 15.3%. Growth is being supported by advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous field operations, human-robot collaboration and smart manufacturing. Demand is also rising for robotic systems capable of operating remotely or completing complex tasks in hazardous and dynamic environments.

Key hybrid robotics trends include multimodal autonomous control, edge AI for real-time decision-making, advanced sensor fusion, enhanced perception systems and adaptable mission-based configurations. These technologies are improving robotic mobility, accuracy, dexterity and responsiveness across industrial automation, logistics, defense and commercial applications.

The adoption of smart factories and Industry 4.0 is a major driver of hybrid robots market growth. Government-backed digital manufacturing programs and industrial automation initiatives are encouraging organizations to improve productivity, reduce operational downtime and strengthen supply chain responsiveness. Hybrid robots support these objectives through automated production, material handling, inspection and flexible manufacturing operations.

Industrial robotics deployment continues to demonstrate the scale of global automation demand. According to the International Federation of Robotics, worldwide industrial robot installations reached 541,302 units in 2023. The global operational stock exceeded 4.28 million units, an increase of approximately 10% from the previous year.

Leading hybrid robotics companies are investing in fully electric humanoid platforms designed for industrial, warehouse and collaborative applications. In January 2026, Boston Dynamics unveiled the product version of its new Atlas robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The next-generation platform features electric actuation, dynamic bipedal mobility, advanced perception and autonomous movement capabilities.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In March 2026, Amazon.com acquired Fauna Robotics for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Amazon's capabilities beyond warehouse automation and strengthened its position in humanoid robotics. Fauna Robotics develops systems that combine mobility, manipulation and intelligent autonomy for complex tasks in real-world environments.

Major companies operating in the hybrid robots market include Tesla, Geekplus Technology, Exotec, UBTECH Robotics, Figure AI, Locus Robotics, NEURA Robotics, Unitree Robotics, Agility Robotics, PAL Robotics, Bright Machines, Sanctuary AI, ANYbotics, 1X Technologies, Apptronik, LimX Dynamics, Robotiq, Roboteam, Revolute Robotics, Elistair, Ghost Robotics and Vertiq.

North America was the largest regional market for hybrid robots in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis spanning major economies including the United States, China, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Brazil.

The hybrid robots market includes revenue from robotic system design and manufacturing, integration, simulation, testing, installation, deployment, maintenance, support and customization. Products covered include robotic arms, control units, sensors, vision systems and edge computing modules sold by manufacturers directly or through system integrators, distributors and other downstream channels.



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Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for hybrid robots? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The hybrid robots market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Robot Type: Articulated Hybrid Robots; Mobile Hybrid Robots; Collaborative Hybrid Robots Cobots; Mobile Manipulator Hybrid Robots

3) By Operational Mode: Autonomous Control; Remote Operation; Human Assisted Intelligence

4) By Application: Industrial Automation; Logistics And Warehousing; Healthcare And Medical Assistance; Defense And Security; Inspection And Maintenance; Agriculture And Field Operations

5) By End User: Manufacturing; Healthcare; Defense And Military; Logistics And Transportation; Agriculture; Energy And Utilities



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Sensors And Actuators; Control Units; Power Supply Systems; Drive Systems; End Effectors; Human Machine Interfaces; Communication Devices; Safety Systems; Robotic Arms; Mobility Platforms

2) By Software: Robot Operating Systems; Simulation And Modeling Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Software; Vision And Image Processing Software; Navigation And Mapping Software; Data Analytics And Monitoring Software; Programming And Development Software; Fleet Management Software; Predictive Maintenance Software; Cybersecurity Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Installation And Deployment Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Education Services; Software Upgrade Services; Remote Monitoring Services; Customization Services; Technical Support Services; Managed Services



Companies Mentioned: Tesla Inc.; Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.; Exotec SAS; UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd; Figure AI Inc.; Locus Robotics Corporation; NEURA Robotics GmbH; Hangzhou Unitree Robotics Co. Ltd.; Agility Robotics Inc.; PAL Robotics S.L.; Bright Machines Inc.; Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation; ANYbotics AG; 1X Technologies AS; Apptronik Inc.; LimX Dynamics Technology Co. Ltd.; Robotiq Inc.; Roboteam Ltd.; Revolute Robotics Inc.; Elistair SAS; Ghost Robotics Corporation; Vertiq Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Hybrid Robots market report include:

Tesla Inc.

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Exotec SAS

UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd

Figure AI Inc.

Locus Robotics Corporation

NEURA Robotics GmbH

Hangzhou Unitree Robotics Co. Ltd.

Agility Robotics Inc.

PAL Robotics S.L.

Bright Machines Inc.

Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

ANYbotics AG

1X Technologies AS

Apptronik Inc.

LimX Dynamics Technology Co. Ltd.

Robotiq Inc.

Roboteam Ltd.

Revolute Robotics Inc.

Elistair SAS

Ghost Robotics Corporation

Vertiq Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syy8rt

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