OddsON Launches as the First Prop Trading Firm Built Entirely Around Sports Prediction Markets





SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

US traders get a free, fully simulated $1,000 account and a path to a funded account earned on sports-market skill alone; no deposit, no personal capital at risk.

OddsON went live across the United States today as the first prop trading firm built entirely around sports prediction markets. Traders start with a free, fully simulated $1,000 account and work toward a funded account by proving they can read sports markets consistently — no deposit, nothing of their own on the line.

Prop trading firms have spent years handing skilled traders outside capital once they prove themselves in a controlled evaluation. That model has lived in equities and forex. It has never been pointed at sports prediction markets — until now. OddsON takes the funded-trader playbook and applies it entirely to sport: pass a two-stage evaluation, potentially earn a funded account, and keep the majority of the profit the trading generates.

The distinction from general prediction markets is deliberate. Those platforms treat sport as one tab among politics, economics, and pop culture. OddsON was built on the opposite premise — that sports deserves its own dedicated venue, not one tab on a general prediction platform. It's built specifically for people who follow sport closely and want to put that knowledge to work. Every market on the platform is a sports market, and the firm behind it does something no prediction market has done before: it backs the people who trade those markets well.

Evaluation Process

Traders pick a challenge tier and trade a simulated bankroll against live sports markets. Every challenge runs two stages: a Qualifier and a Verification round — each with published risk rules covering maximum stake size, daily loss limits, and overall drawdown. The rounds reward consistent, risk-managed judgment rather than one lucky result. Clear both, and the account converts to a funded one with no profit target and no time limit. Funded traders keep 75% of the potential profit they produce.

Users can start with a free Rookie challenge on a $1,000 simulated bankroll — no cost to begin.

Everything on OddsON is simulated. No trader wagers or risks real money at any stage of a challenge, and payouts to funded traders are performance-based rewards for skill, not winnings from a bet.

Availability

OddsON is available now to traders across the United States for free. Users can sign up, and the free Rookie challenge is open at oddson.co.

About OddsON

OddsON is the first prop trading firm built exclusively for sports prediction markets by Prop Trading and Sports experts. Traders access a simulated bankroll through a one-time entry fee, trade across sports markets, and can earn a funded account by clearing a two-stage evaluation. The firm's aim is to give people who genuinely understand sport a structured way to trade with real backing — without risking their own capital to prove it. Users can learn more at oddson.co.

Website: https://www.oddson.co/

Contact

Christopher Smith

Pr@oddson.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be388810-45a1-4914-bbb8-d513286f0f0b