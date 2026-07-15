Global Clinical Trials Market to Reach $176.32 Billion by 2030 as AI and Decentralized Research Accelerate Growth

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global clinical trials market is forecast to expand from $127.16 billion in 2025 to $135.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%. The market is projected to reach $176.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing pharmaceutical research and development investment, expanding global drug pipelines, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, established regulatory frameworks and greater outsourcing to contract research organizations. These factors continue to increase demand for clinical monitoring, patient recruitment and retention, pharmacovigilance, safety reporting, medical writing and documentation services.

Future growth will be driven by AI-enabled clinical trial design, precision medicine studies, decentralized and virtual trials, real-world evidence requirements and pressure to accelerate drug approval timelines. Key clinical trials market trends include AI-powered patient recruitment and trial optimization, real-time remote patient monitoring, patient-centric study designs and increased outsourcing of trial functions to CROs.

Demand for new drug development remains a major market catalyst as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursue innovative treatments for chronic, complex and previously underserved conditions. This activity is increasing the need for structured safety, efficacy and regulatory testing across every stage of clinical development. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, pharmaceutical production in Europe reached €390.0 billion in 2023, up from €363.3 billion in 2022, highlighting continued investment across the sector.

Technology providers are responding with integrated platforms designed to improve patient access, simplify trial operations and strengthen data collection. In June 2024, IQVIA launched One Home for Sites, a unified clinical trial technology platform supporting decentralized and hybrid studies. The platform combines remote patient monitoring, telehealth, electronic consent and digital data collection within a single interface to improve site management, patient engagement and research efficiency.

Strategic consolidation is also strengthening end-to-end clinical development capabilities. In October 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Clario for up to $9.4 billion. The transaction expands Thermo Fisher's clinical trial research and data management portfolio through the addition of Clario's endpoint data solutions, supporting more efficient and data-driven execution of global studies.

North America was the largest regional clinical trials market in 2025, supported by extensive pharmaceutical R&D activity, established research infrastructure and strong adoption of clinical technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as investment, patient access, research capacity and global trial activity increase across major markets, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Prominent clinical trials market participants include ICON plc, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Fortrea Holdings Inc., CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd., EPS Holdings Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd., ClinChoice Inc., Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings Inc., Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Altasciences Company Inc., KCR SA, Accutest Research Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd. and Rho Inc.

The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including major national markets such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Australia.

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Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

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Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for clinical trials? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The clinical trials market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Service Type: Protocol Development; Site Management Or Selection; Data Management Or Biostatistics; Regulatory Submission Support

2) By Study Design: Interventional Trials; Observational Trials; Expanded Access Trials; Other Study Designs

3) By Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV; Other Phases

4) By Indication Or Therapy Area: Oncology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Central Nervous System Disorders; Infectious Diseases; Immunological Disorders; Metabolic Disorders

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Academic And Research Institutes



Subsegments:



1) By Protocol Development: Study Design And Planning Services; Clinical Trial Protocol Writing Services; Dose Selection And Escalation Planning Services; Endpoint Selection And Validation Services; Risk Assessment And Mitigation Planning Services

2) By Site Management Or Selection: Investigator Site Identification Services; Site Feasibility Assessment Services; Site Initiation And Activation Services; Site Monitoring And Management Services; Patient Recruitment And Retention Support Services

3) By Data Management Or Biostatistics: Clinical Data Collection And Entry Services; Data Validation And Cleaning Services; Statistical Analysis And Modeling Services; Clinical Trial Data Reporting Services; Database Design And Management Services

4) By Regulatory Submission Support: Regulatory Documentation Preparation Services; Clinical Trial Application Submission Services; Ethics Committee Submission And Coordination Services; Regulatory Compliance Monitoring Services; Post Submission Support And Query Management Services



Companies Mentioned: ICON plc; WuXi AppTec Co Ltd; Charles River Laboratories International Inc; Fortrea Holdings Inc; CMIC Holdings Co Ltd; EPS Holdings Inc; Medpace Holdings Inc; Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd; Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd; ClinChoice Inc; Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings Inc; Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd; Syngene International Ltd; Altasciences Company Inc; KCR SA; Accutest Research Laboratories India Pvt Ltd; Rho Inc



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $135.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $176.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Clinical Trials market report include:

ICON plc

WuXi AppTec Co Ltd

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Fortrea Holdings Inc

CMIC Holdings Co Ltd

EPS Holdings Inc

Medpace Holdings Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ClinChoice Inc

Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings Inc

Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd

Syngene International Ltd

Altasciences Company Inc

KCR SA

Accutest Research Laboratories India Pvt Ltd

Rho Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0cf85

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