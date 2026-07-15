OTC Markets and Elysium Connect OTC Link ATS to Digital Asset Custodians

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, and Elysium LD Technology Inc. today announced a new integration which connects OTC Link ATS, OTC Markets’ regulated trading system, with digital asset custodians, the firms that securely hold digital asset securities for institutions.

The traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems were built on different frameworks, using technologies and protocols not designed to work together. This integration addresses that gap by enabling direct message connectivity between OTC Link ATS and digital asset custodians.

The connection is powered by MatchHub, Elysium’s platform that manages digital asset trades from receiving an execution through custody. Developed in collaboration with major trading firms, MatchHub links OTC Link ATS trading platform for broker-dealers to multiple custodians and helps OTC Link ATS subscribers coordinate each transaction through settlement. For OTC Link ATS broker-dealer subscribers, this provides streamlined access to digital assets through a single trusted connection, eliminating the need for multiple integrations.

“OTC Link ATS provides broker-dealers with the critical infrastructure they rely on to access the U.S. financial markets in a wide range of securities,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer at OTC Markets Group. “Our subscribers are looking for ways to trade tokenized securities and innovative digital assets in a regulated securities market, that meet the same operational standards they get from us today. Elysium post-trade infrastructure accelerates this integration, to connect our broker-dealer subscribers with crypto native custodians.”

“OTC Markets has earned the trust of the institutional community over decades,” said Chris O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Elysium. “Our shared capital markets expertise makes this collaboration a truly institutional-grade solution across the full trade lifecycle. We’re proud to welcome OTC Markets to MatchHub, connecting OTC Link ATS liquidity network to the digital asset ecosystem.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Elysium

Founded in 2007, Elysium is the technology partner behind some of the most sophisticated institutional trading operations in the world. Its flagship platform, MatchHub, is the post-trade engine trusted by leading FX Prime Brokers and now major digital asset institutions. MatchHub delivers real-time trade capture, netting, settlement, and integrated credit controls through a fully branded client portal. With a track record spanning traditional finance and a dedicated crypto focus since 2018, accelerated by its 2023 acquisition by Laser Digital, Elysium combines deep market knowledge with cutting-edge engineering to power the next generation of institutional digital asset infrastructure. Learn more at elysiumtechgroup.com.

Media Contacts

OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428

Email: media@otcmarkets.com

Elysium

Roque Castro

Email: roque@elysiumtechgroup.com