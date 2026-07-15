BioCryst Appoints David W. Jenkins as Chief Scientific Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) (“BioCryst” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of David W. Jenkins, MA, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately, reporting to Dr. Sandeep Menon, Chief Research and Development Officer. In this role, Dr. Jenkins will build and lead an efficient research team focused on leveraging external innovation, capabilities and partnerships to accelerate the delivery of transformative rare disease therapies to patients. He will be based in the Company’s Boston office.

Dr. Jenkins has spent over 20 years working in the biopharmaceutical industry and brings broad experience leading R&D and external innovation programs across a range of therapeutic areas, development stages and modalities. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Research & External Innovation at Ipsen, helping to oversee the preclinical drug discovery portfolio across oncology, rare disease and neuroscience. Under his leadership, Ipsen added more than 35 assets to its pipeline across therapeutic areas and stages.

“As we evolve our pipeline development model toward high impact external opportunities, scientific rigor to identify high potential therapeutic candidates has become more critical than ever. David brings the experience needed to evaluate and advance our highest-value opportunities and help bring rare disease therapies to patients faster in a more capital-efficient way,” said Sandeep Menon. “David’s appointment reinforces our commitment to expeditiously evaluate emerging opportunities with rigor and build a high value pipeline.”

“I am thrilled to step into this role at such a dynamic time for BioCryst. The Company has made a bold, forward-looking strategic pivot in R&D, moving beyond an exclusively in-house research model to expand its rare disease pipeline through innovative partnerships,” said David Jenkins. “BioCryst has built a commercial success in ORLADEYO and is now evolving its model to better leverage its R&D strengths. I look forward to working with Charlie, Sandeep and the entire team to build on that foundation, bringing thorough and measured scientific evaluation to the opportunities ahead and helping advance critical rare disease treatments alongside BioCryst’s promising pipeline.”

Previously, Dr. Jenkins held scientific leadership roles at TESARO, MedImmune, Novartis and AstraZeneca. He holds a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology and Neuroscience and an MA in Pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, U.K.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, expectations regarding BioCryst’s strategic shift to prioritize external innovation, including as it relates to future growth, capital allocation, value creation and opportunities, expectations regarding pipeline development, and statements related to BioCryst’s future operations, prospects and pipeline programs. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to implement its commercialization plans and successfully commercialize its products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully progress its pipeline development plans; the commercial viability of BioCryst’s future rare disease therapies; ongoing and future development of product candidates may take longer than expected and may not have positive results; product candidates, if approved, may not achieve market acceptance; the results of BioCryst’s partnerships with third parties may not meet BioCryst’s current expectations; BioCryst’s ability to successfully execute its plan to wind down its internal discovery programs, including the timing and costs of such actions, the potential for disruptions to BioCryst’s operations, and the ability to realize the contemplated benefits and successfully evaluate and execute external opportunities; statements regarding financial goals and the attainment of such goals may differ from actual results based on market factors and BioCryst’s ability to execute its operational and budget plans; and actual financial results may not be consistent with expectations, including that revenue, operating expenses and cash usage may not be within management’s expected ranges. This list is not exclusive. To see a more comprehensive list of risks, please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.

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