Portillo’s Doubles Down in Hometown City of Chicago with New Wrigleyville Restaurant

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the holiday that celebrates the food that made it famous, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) today announced it will open a new restaurant location in the heart of Wrigleyville, further doubling down on its commitment to serving its hometown.

Timed to National Hot Dog Day (July 15), the announcement brings the iconic Chicago-born brand to one of the city’s most beloved neighborhoods, where baseball fans and residents alike have long requested a Portillo’s restaurant.

“There’s no better day to announce a new Portillo’s location than National Hot Dog Day,” said Brett Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s. “Our Chicago-style hot dogs are at the heart of who we are, and there’s no better place to celebrate them than near another iconic Chicago institution and one of the nation’s most recognized baseball stadiums. As we continue investing in our hometown, we’re building on the momentum of our recently announced Michigan Avenue restaurant by expanding to Wrigleyville, bringing the Portillo’s experience to even more Chicagoans and visitors while reinforcing our commitment to the city that made us famous.”

Located at 3519 N. Clark Street and situated within walking distance of Chicago’s Northside stadium, the approximately 4,600-square-foot restaurant will feature more than 60 seats and offer Portillo's experiential dine-in experience in addition to pick-up and delivery. It will also feature the brand’s first-ever walk-up window, constructed for ordering and pickup. The Wrigleyville restaurant will be designed for high-foot-traffic environments, leveraging the smaller-format, inline prototype that reflects Portillo’s broader growth strategy.

When the new restaurant opens for business next year, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo's signature menu, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, fresh-tossed salads, and famous chocolate cake and cake shakes. This new location will become Portillo’s fifth restaurant within the city of Chicago and the 46th restaurant in the greater Chicagoland area.

National Hot Dog Day Celebration in Wrigleyville

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day and Portillo’s upcoming Wrigleyville location, the brand is bringing the excitement to Chicagoland fans tonight with a special pop-up experience just steps from the future restaurant. The event is free and open to the public from 4:00-8:00 pm near the corner of Clark Street and Patterson Avenue. Attendees can enjoy interactive photo experiences, exclusive Portillo’s swag giveaways (while supplies last), a meet-and-greet with the Portillo’s Pokey mascot, and other surprises as the brand celebrates its continued growth in Chicago.

The Wrigleyville announcement also builds on the momentum of Portillo’s inaugural Hot Dog Season campaign and the debut of the all-new Char’diniera Dog, launched in partnership with fellow Chicago icon Vienna Beef, making this National Hot Dog Day celebration even more fitting. Portillo’s and Vienna Beef teamed up to develop this brand-new menu item, available for a limited time only at Portillo’s locations nationwide.

The Char’diniera Dog is a char-grilled beef hot dog infused with giardiniera and provolone cheese, offered Maxwell Style (topped with mustard and grilled onions) or Chicago-style (with mustard, relish, onion, tomato, celery salt, sport peppers and pickle on a steamed poppy seed bun). Because nothing captures the essence of a Chicago summer quite like a hot dog dragged through the garden and a day at the ballpark.

Together, the celebration underscores the brand’s deep Chicago roots and honors the hot dog that helped make Portillo’s a hometown favorite more than six decades ago.

Portillo’s enthusiasts are invited to sign up for the latest details about its new Wrigleyville location, including hiring opportunities and opening announcements, by visiting portillos.com/wrigleyville/.

Fans can also join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, for exclusive offers, experiences and other rewards at Portillos.com/perks. New Perks members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply.*

Portillo’s is also offering Perks members across the country an unbeatable limited-time deal to celebrate the news on National Hot Dog Day. Through July 16, Perks members can enjoy a $1 hot dog with the purchase of $5 or more.** Portillo’s Hot Dog Season is the perfect time to savor a hot dog, whether it’s one of Portillo’s classics or the new limited-edition Char’diniera Dog.

For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, X and Instagram, and TikTok.

*New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more details.

**Limit of one (1) discounted hot dog per qualifying transaction. Additional terms and exclusions apply. See offer for details.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Wirth

Director, PR & Communications

Press@portillos.com