GXO To Host 2026 Investor Day

GREENWICH, Conn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced it will host its 2026 Investor Day on Monday, November 16, at the New York Stock Exchange. The in-person event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will also be webcast live.

The event will feature presentations from GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher, CFO Mark Suchinski and members of the executive leadership team on the company’s long-term strategy, financial framework and value creation opportunities.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.gxo.com. A replay will be available following the event.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Kristine Kubacki, CFA

+1 203-769-7206

kristine.kubacki@gxo.com

Media Contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com