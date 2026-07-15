WRAP Expands WrapShield™ Non-Lethal Response Layer with Wraptor MX™ Multi-Shot Platform; Selects Law Enforcement Partners for Exclusive Early Adopter Program





MIAMI, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), developer of the WrapShield™ Autonomous Public Safety Platform, today announced the completion of the first operational prototype of Wraptor MX™, the Company’s multi-shot non-lethal restraint platform. WrapShield’s Non-Lethal Response™ layer — previously served by a single instrument, the BolaWrap® 150 — now has a newly unveiled operational component. Together with the DFR-X drone-deployed restraint system, WrapShield is designed to bring together three dedicated non-lethal delivery mechanisms — handheld, multi-shot, and drone-deployed — under a single platform architecture.

“BolaWrap introduced a new way for officers to create time, distance, and control through an instrument of restraint. Wraptor MX builds on that foundation and is designed to allow officers to respond to multiple engagements before reloading, potentially giving teams greater flexibility in dynamic and rapidly evolving situations,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP. “Wraptor MX is much more than another product. We believe it represents the next evolution of our response architecture within WrapShield. We are expanding our ability to deliver proportional sight, sound, and sensation effects across a broader range of public safety operations. As BolaWrap earned adoption by more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, we believe Wraptor MX can extend those capabilities deeper into tactical, corrections, private security, and defense environments.”





The announcement builds on ATF Ruling 2026-2, effective July 2, 2026, which classified the BolaWrap® 150 as neither a firearm nor an “any other weapon,” affirming it as an instrument of restraint under federal law. That determination — specific to the BolaWrap 150 — may provide a favorable regulatory reference point for non-lethal restraint technology across corrections, law enforcement, and public-safety applications, and WRAP expects it to accelerate adoption in the United States. Driven by use-of-force reform, policy mandates, and the growth of autonomous response architectures in public safety, the global non-lethal weapons market is estimated at approximately $9.5 billion today and is projected to grow to roughly $13 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.1

Wraptor MX™ — Multi-Shot Non-Lethal Restraint Platform

Wraptor MX™ is a modular, multi-shot non-lethal response platform that expands the proven capabilities of BolaWrap®. Designed for scenarios where multiple engagements may be required, the current prototype is designed to deliver (3) three consecutive BolaWrap deployments before reloading. While the BolaWrap® 150 remains optimized for individual officers carrying a compact, single-shot restraint device, Wraptor MX is being developed for tactical teams, corrections, perimeter security, and other operational environments where greater response capacity may be needed. As the platform evolves, WRAP expects to explore additional configurations and deployment capacities informed by customer feedback and operational testing.

Key design principles:

Modular response architecture: Designed as a configurable platform intended to integrate multiple sight, sound, and sensation effects. In addition to multi-shot BolaWrap deployment, the current design incorporates a high-intensity light, with future configurations expected to support additional non-lethal response technologies as the platform evolves.

Designed as a configurable platform intended to integrate multiple sight, sound, and sensation effects. In addition to multi-shot BolaWrap deployment, the current design incorporates a high-intensity light, with future configurations expected to support additional non-lethal response technologies as the platform evolves. Mission-configurable: Features a standard Picatinny rail, allowing agencies to select optics and accessories that align with their operational preferences, training doctrine, and mission requirements.

Features a standard Picatinny rail, allowing agencies to select optics and accessories that align with their operational preferences, training doctrine, and mission requirements. Officer-informed design: Developed with input from U.S. law enforcement and corrections professionals and intended to reflect real-world operational needs, emphasizing ergonomics, durability, and rapid deployment under stress.

Developed with input from U.S. law enforcement and corrections professionals and intended to reflect real-world operational needs, emphasizing ergonomics, durability, and rapid deployment under stress. Operationally optimized: Incorporates sling attachment points intended to support safe weapon retention, rapid transitions, and immediate hands-on control following deployment when circumstances require officers to move directly into restraint or custody operations.

Incorporates sling attachment points intended to support safe weapon retention, rapid transitions, and immediate hands-on control following deployment when circumstances require officers to move directly into restraint or custody operations. Platform for expansion: Wraptor MX is engineered as a long-term response platform capable of incorporating future non-lethal technologies, which could enable WRAP to expand beyond a single capability into a family of proportional response options without requiring agencies to adopt an entirely new operating system.



WrapShield: A Three-Element Non-Lethal Response Layer

WRAP's WrapShield™ platform organizes public safety response into integrated operational layers. The Non-Lethal Response layer is built around interoperable instruments of restraint designed to provide proportional response options across a range of operational environments. With the addition of Wraptor MX™, this layer now consists of three response elements:

Response Element 1 – BolaWrap® 150

A compact, handheld instrument of restraint designed for immediate deployment by individual officers. Commercially deployed by more than 1,000 agencies across over 60 countries.

A compact, handheld instrument of restraint designed for immediate deployment by individual officers. Commercially deployed by more than 1,000 agencies across over 60 countries. Response Element 2 – Wraptor MX™

A modular, multi-shot instrument of restraint designed for tactical teams, corrections, perimeter security, and other scenarios where multiple engagements may be required. The first operational prototype is complete, and WRAP's Early Adopter Program is now selecting partner agencies.

A modular, multi-shot instrument of restraint designed for tactical teams, corrections, perimeter security, and other scenarios where multiple engagements may be required. The first operational prototype is complete, and WRAP's Early Adopter Program is now selecting partner agencies. Response Element 3 – DFR-X™

A drone-deployed instrument of restraint capable of delivering a BolaWrap payload without requiring an officer to be physically present at the scene, operating under established human-authorization protocols as part of the WrapShield platform.



Rather than developing isolated products, WRAP is building an integrated non-lethal response architecture. These three response elements are designed to operate within the WrapShield platform's common detection, orchestration, command-and-control, and AI-assisted decision framework, and are designed to provide agencies with scalable response options across individual officer, team-based, and, where policy and law permit, future autonomous deployments. As the platform evolves, WRAP intends to expand these response capabilities to meet an increasingly broad range of public safety and defense missions.

Early Adopter Program — Limited Cohort Selection

WRAP is selecting a limited cohort of up to 10 law enforcement agencies for exclusive pre-commercial access to the Wraptor MX platform. Participation is by application and provides selected agencies with direct access to the engineering team, deployment-configuration input, and preferred commercial terms for initial production units.

The program is designed to generate real-world deployment data, officer feedback, training methodology, and operational validation across diverse threat environments before commercial release. Selected agencies will be announced as the cohort is finalized. Qualified agencies may apply at www.wrap.com/#/wraptormx.

“Wraptor MX is more than a new product—it reflects the company we are building,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of WRAP. “Public safety continues to evolve, and the tools available to the men and women who serve our communities must evolve with it. Our focus is on developing technologies designed to give officers and agencies more proportional response options, greater operational flexibility, and better decision support—always keeping trained professionals in control. As detection, communications, and decision-support technologies continue to advance, we're designing our platforms to adapt alongside them while remaining grounded in the policies, legal standards, and human judgment that define modern policing. We believe the future of public safety will combine exceptional officers with exceptional technology, and that's the future WRAP is building through WrapShield.”

About WRAP Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is developing WrapShield™, an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform’s core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and — wherever tactically appropriate — non-lethal. Building on the commercial success of BolaWrap®, the Company’s flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, WrapReality™, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response™ are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion, capabilities, performance, timing, and commercial readiness of the Wraptor MX platform and the DFR-X system; the structure, timing, and outcomes of the Early Adopter Program, including whether selected agencies place orders or generate revenue; the anticipated size, growth, and addressable opportunity of the non-lethal and public-safety markets; and the expected effects of ATF Ruling 2026-2. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to WRAP’s ability to complete product development and achieve commercial readiness on expected timelines, the difference between a prototype and a commercially available product, the possibility that Early Adopter Program participation does not result in purchases, competition, supply-chain and manufacturing constraints, and changes in law, regulation, or agency policy. ATF Ruling 2026-2 addresses the classification of the BolaWrap® 150 only, and no assurance can be given that any similar classification will apply to Wraptor MX, the DFR-X system, or any other product. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. WRAP assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

wrap.com

1https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-lethal-weapons-market

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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