Kaspi.kz Completes Acquisition of Rabobank A.Ş. in Türkiye

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi.kz”) (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Rabobank A.Ş., a fully licensed bank in Türkiye.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-Commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users’ daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 86.74% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country’s leading e-Commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson david.ferguson@kaspi.kz